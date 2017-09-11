Listen Live
Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Hurricanes
Post-Hurricane Irma destruction: 10 tips for right after storm passes
Close

Post-Hurricane Irma destruction: 10 tips for right after storm passes

Hurricane Irma Damage In Green Cove Springs

Post-Hurricane Irma destruction: 10 tips for right after storm passes

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma was downgraded from a Category 5 disaster with 185-mph record-breaking winds to a severe tropical storm as it reached Georgia Monday, only after taking at least 37 lives in the Caribbean, five in Florida and at least one in Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

While the storm weakened over the weekend, Irma is still packing powerful winds and causing flooding, as well as damage to trees and power lines.

But even after the storm passes through your city, it’s imperative that residents and evacuees in Irma-affected areas follow some post-storm tips.

Here are 10 things you should do right after the storm hits or passes:

1. If you’ve experienced flooding, keep all electricity turned off.

Due to possible risk of experiencing electrical shock or fire, it’s recommended that anyone that has experienced flooding not turn on any electricity, especially around appliances that have been wet. 

2. Don’t turn all of your major appliances on at once.

If you haven’t experienced flooding, you should still be sure to turn your major appliances on gradually.

3. Don’t touch any downed wire.

According to Georgia Power, touching downed wire, including telephone or cable TV wires, can kill.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: Live updates

If you notice any downed wires, immediately inform Georgia Power or your local authorities.

4. Never use generators indoors or outside near windows, vents.

According to Stephen Nelson, Polk County chief medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, the main source of carbon monoxide poisining after hurricanes is the power generator.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is a huge problem,” he told news outlets.

“Don’t put the generators in your garage to power your house. The generator needs to be outside the house way far away from anything that can suck carbon monoxide into your house.”

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A boat was swept up from the water onto land in Coconut Grove, Fla., a neighborhood in Miami, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area on September 11, 2017. 
Close

Florida Irma Damage

Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A boat was swept up from the water onto land in Coconut Grove, Fla., a neighborhood in Miami, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area on September 11, 2017. 

More about generator safety here.

5. Don’t step in a puddle.

Georgia Power warns against stepping in any puddles of water after a storm, because they may be electrified. 

>> Related: NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

6. Document all damages.

Take thorough photos and videos of any damage and keep a running list of your damaged items.

7. File an insurance claim for said damages.

Use your documented damages to file an insurance claim. When you contact your insurance company, let them know that you have a full inventory of your damages in hand. 

After you file a claim and the insurance company gets back to you, an insurance adjuster should come to your property to further assess the damage.

Additionally, Paul Holmes of the “Today Show” recommends that when it comes to repairs, focus on emergency repairs and leave the rest for your insurance adjuster to see.

For more questions about insurance policies after a storm, contact your insurance company.

>> Related: Here’s how to know if your food is safe to eat if affected by Hurricane Irma

8. Seek professionals for any electrical repairs.

“Let our crews do the dangerous work,” Georgia Power warns

9. Use protective gear when cleaning up.

Wear work gloves, safety classes, long sleeves and pants and boots if possible.

10. Plan better for the next disaster.

Apply for flood insurance and take other preventative steps, such as keeping a ready kit in hand for evacuations, keeping trees and shrubs trimmed and coming up with a plan for your pets.

More

