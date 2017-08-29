Listen Live
Hurricanes
Nursing home residents rescued from Harvey floodwaters doing much better
Close

Nursing home residents rescued from Harvey floodwaters doing much better

Texas Nursing Home Residents Rescued From Floodwaters

Nursing home residents rescued from Harvey floodwaters doing much better

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DICKINSON, Texas -  Like night and day. A new photo of the Texas nursing home residents rescued from their flood-ravaged home is shockingly different from the one that went viral on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The first picture, like almost all the pictures of flood-ravaged Southeast Texas, was stunning. It showed six senior citizens sitting in waist-deep, murky water in the nursing home as floodwaters inundated metro Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Relatives of the nursing home’s owner posted the photo on Twitter, hoping to get emergency evacuation help and they did.

>> Related: Houston Flooding: Texas records most rainfall ever in continental US (live updates)

As many as 20 people were rescued from the flooded La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson and are doing much better now, as a the most recent photo shows.

They were taken to nearby facilities and a hospital, according to The Associated Press.

>> Related: Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo

A relative of the home’s owner says all the residents are now doing fine.

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Local residents are evacuated by a military vehicle in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said on Tuesday, Aug. 29., urging residents to leave the area immediately. 
Close

Nursing home residents rescued from Harvey floodwaters doing much better

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Local residents are evacuated by a military vehicle in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said on Tuesday, Aug. 29., urging residents to leave the area immediately. 

  

