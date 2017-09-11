Listen Live
rain-day
61°
H 64
L 60

!
Traffic
Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

Listen Now:

The Rush Limbaugh Program

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

rain-day
61°
Squalls
H 64° L 60°
  • rain-day
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Squalls. H 64° L 60°
  • rain-day
    62°
    Evening
    Squalls. H 64° L 60°
  • rain-day
    62°
    Morning
    Light Rain / Wind. H 68° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Hurricanes
NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space
Close

NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

Irma Aftermath In Florida

NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

After sharing mind-boggling images of Hurricane Harvey’s impact in Texas a few weeks ago, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik has taken to his Twitter account to do the same for Hurricane Irma’s devastating hit on the Caribbean as it plows into Florida.

>> Read more trending news

According to CNET, the ISS commander’s grim footage is taken from approximately 260 miles above Earth.

Some of his most shocking photos involve two comparisons of Turks and Caicos before and after Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

>> Related: 5 hacks to keep your smartphone charged during a power outage

Bresnik snapped this next shot on Sept. 7, just after the Category 5 storm and its record-breaking 185-mph winds devastated Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: Why you should never use a generator during a storm

Two days later, the NASA astronaut captured Hurricane Jose creeping up near Irma.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down 

And here’s Hurricane Irma plowing toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Since then, Irma has been downgraded from Category 5 to a tropical storm, but only after taking at least five lives in Florida.

The storm killed more than 35 people in the Caribbean.

AP
In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. EDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma moved northwest just off the coast of Cuba and south of Florida. 
Close

NASA astronaut captures eerie images of Hurricane Irma’s destruction from space

Photo Credit: AP
In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. EDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma moved northwest just off the coast of Cuba and south of Florida. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Multiple people have died and millions are without power.  >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Getting up to speed on the Equifax data breach scandal
    Getting up to speed on the Equifax data breach scandal
    Equifax has been scrambling to explain itself since disclosing last week that it exposed vital data about 143 million Americans — effectively most of the U.S. adult population. It's come under fire from members of Congress, state attorneys general, and people who are getting conflicting answers about whether their information was stolen. The company keeps track of the detailed financial affairs of all Americans in order to gauge how much of a risk they are for borrowing money. That means it and its competitors, TransUnion and Experian, are a detailed storehouse of some of the most personal and sensitive information of Americans' financial lives. And all of it could be used for identity theft. Here's the latest on what you need to know about the breach: WHAT EQUIFAX IS SAYING Equifax is trying again to clarify language about people's right to sue, and said Monday it has made other changes to address customer complaints. The company is trying to staff up its call centers more in order to handle the increased customer service calls. It also now says people will get randomly generated PINs when they try to put a security freeze in place. People had complained about PINs being based on the time and date requests were made. Equifax also acknowledged that its language particularly over the right to sue has been confusing at best, and said it was removing that language from their website. 'Enrolling in the free credit file monitoring and identity theft protection that we are offering as part of this cybersecurity incident does not waive any rights to take legal action,' it said. Some lawyers have already announced suits that they hope will be class-action cases. AM I AFFECTED? IT'S BEEN HARD TO TELL Equifax has been the focus of anger and distrust, not only for the breach but over how it initially was handled. It discovered the hack July 29, but didn't publicly announce it until more than a month later. People trying to find out if they were affected have gotten some confusing or contradictory information. Consumers calling the number Equifax set up complained of jammed phone lines and uninformed representatives, and initial responses from the website gave inconsistent responses. Many got no response, just a notice that they could return later to register for identity protection. Equifax says it's fixed the issue of inconsistent responses, in which people could get one response on the computer and a different one when checking on the phone. The site is equifaxsecurity2017.com and the number is 866-447-7559. Equifax also says it'll send a notice to all who had personally identifiable information stolen. Equifax is offering free credit monitoring for a year, which people can sign up for at the website. But considering the size and scope of the breach, it's probably better just to assume you were part of it. WHAT ABOUT THE CONTROVERSY OVER THE RIGHT TO SUE THEM? There has been a significant amount of confusion about that. It partly comes from the industry practice of mandatory arbitration, in which the fine print on many financial products says customers have to use a private third-party arbitration service in order to resolve their disputes. Regulators are trying to crack down on the practice, particularly after the Wells Fargo sales practices scandal. Equifax released a statement Friday evening declaring that the arbitration requirement and class-action waiver will not apply to this particular breach. In its statement Monday, it said it had again adjusted the language in the FAQs on its website. WHAT SHOULD I DO? Ultimately, the onus will probably be on consumers to try to protect themselves. People should do all the things they're probably already heard about: — Closely monitor their own credit reports, which are available free once a year, and stagger them to see one ever four months. — Stay vigilant, possibly for a long time. Scammers who get ahold of the data could use it at any time — and with 143 million to choose from, they may be patient. — Consider freezing your credit reports. That stops thieves from opening new credit cards or loans in your name, but it also prevents you from opening new accounts. So if you want to apply for something, you need to lift the freeze a few days beforehand. WHO'S INVESTIGATING THIS? A host of state and federal authorities as well as politicians have stepped in to investigate. Credit bureaus like Equifax are lightly regulated compared to other parts of the financial system. Expect more scrutiny from regulators over the credit bureaus. The chairmen of at least two U.S. House committees say they want to hold hearings. Like the Wells Fargo sales scandal, the Equifax breach is causing bipartisan outrage and concern, but there has been no talk of any new laws to further regulate the industry. Several state attorneys general have also said they would investigate, which could result in fines at the state level. Lastly the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation's watchdog entity for financial issues, says it has the authority to investigate the data breach, and fine and sanction Equifax if warranted. Company executives are also under scrutiny, after it was found that three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered the breach, according to documents filed with securities regulators. Equifax said the three executives 'had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred at the time they sold their shares.' Given the seriousness of the breach, there are worries about the long-term future of the company. The sole purpose of why Equifax and the other credit bureaus exist is to be a secure storehouse of crucial financial information. Equifax failed at that. The stock has fallen more than 25 percent since Thursday and the company is meeting with investors this week in New York in hopes to contain the fallout.
  • Irma's roar gives way to grinding chorus of saws, generators
    Irma's roar gives way to grinding chorus of saws, generators
    A grinding chorus of chain saws and generators kicked in quickly after Hurricane Irma's roar left Sweetwater, a small, mostly Spanish-speaking town west of Miami where streets were swamped, fences and trees fell, cars got stuck in floodwater and shed roofs bent like tin foil. Adrian Ortiz, 28, was philosophical as he sat in BMW sports car, waiting rather ambitiously for a tow truck. He had tried to make a run home from his girlfriend's house during the storm, and but his car stalled after a few blocks as 6th street turned into a wind-whipped canal. He touched the carpet -- still soggy. 'I decided to come to Sweetwater, and my car got full of sweet water,' he said with a shrug. Electricity was out across the city, but the people were powered by coffee and little sandwiches, handed through 'cafecito' windows that opened early on Monday. Residents with weary eyes struggled to clear tree branches and debris. City trucks with giant metal claws were handling the big stuff. Sweetwater's name echoes the 'river of grass' that was drained to make its development possible nearly a century ago: Miami is a Seminole Indian word meaning 'sweet water.' The carving up of the Everglades has never slowed, and newer suburbs now stretch for miles between Sweetwater and the swamp, where water levels are now carefully controlled. This community was spared from the storm surge, but the ground will likely remain saturated for a while. Ahead of the hurricane, the South Florida Water Management District fully opened flood gates across its region to drain water from recent rainstorms into the oceans. Now the trillions of gallons of ocean water Irma dumped on its northward march is also flowing south. Irma isn't Sweetwater's first hurricane by far: The town was being planned when the 1926 Miami Hurricane devastated the area, and development was put on hold during a post-storm real estate bust. In a peculiarly Floridian twist, Russian dwarves revived it the late 1930s, looking for a place to retire. Now it's the heart of Miami-Dade County's Nicaraguan community, and over 90 percent of the Miami suburb is Hispanic. Jesus Castillo, 50, and his family who have lived in the neighborhood for about nine years. They were cleaning up flood muck and plant debris. 'My entire patio was underwater, and in the street it was two-to-three feet high,' Castillo said in Spanish. Around the corner, a group of friends helped a woman clear a large tree that had splintered like a toothpick in her backyard, while her neighbor, Bayardo Perez, wrestled with a mangled tin shed roof. Perez, 62, is a survivor — he lived in the house for decades, through Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and now, Irma. 'This one was worse than Andrew for me,' he said, finally freeing the mangled roof and throwing it on a pile of debris. ___ Reporter Jennifer Kay contributed to this report from Miami. ___ Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen
  • 'Worse than Andrew:' Dawn brings 1st glimpse of destruction
    'Worse than Andrew:' Dawn brings 1st glimpse of destruction
    Their stories provide a glimpse into the extensive reach of Irma's wrath: A NEW HOME, LEFT BEHIND Felicia Clark and Johnny Thompson spent Saturday moving into their new house in St. Petersburg, on Florida's Gulf Coast. After a long day, with forecasts on the late news showing that Irma was headed their way, they decided to leave it behind. They packed some clothes and toiletries and hopped in the car around 1 a.m. Sunday with their two dogs, Gracie and Roscoe. They headed north, making it all the way to downtown Atlanta before they found a hotel with rooms available. Caught in traffic with others who'd decided to flee the storm, the drive that should have taken about seven hours took more than 14. They've spent much of their time in Atlanta watching storm coverage on television. When Thompson took the dogs out for a walk in nearby Centennial Olympic Park on Sunday night, he met numerous other evacuated Florida residents. Clark and Thompson were worried about their new home, but word finally arrived from family members who stayed behind. Some tree limbs fell in their yard, but the house wasn't damaged. ___ GRATEFUL BUT WORRIED Gwen Bush watched from her window early Monday morning as the water rose around her central Florida home. She had been sitting in darkness for hours as she listened to trees snap and water bubble. When it began to seep under her front door, she thought of the scenes of Hurricane Harvey in Texas that she had seen on TV. 'I was scared to death, I thought I was gonna die,' she said. 'I can't swim and the water kept rising; it was all the way up to my windows. I actually thought I was not going to live through this. I started praying.' Bush saw the National Guard and firefighters outside with boats and big trucks. She grabbed a hurricane kit she'd packed the day before, pushed open the door, and waded through thigh-deep water to reach the rescuers, who took her to a shelter a few miles (kilometers) away. As day broke, she was grateful to be alive — but worried about the future. She had frantically tried to stack her belongings on top of beds and cabinets as the water rushed in, but she assumes she probably lost almost everything in her rented home. Bush, 50, works as a security guard at a sports and music venue in Orlando, and only gets paid when she works. Concerts and shows have been canceled in the days leading up to the storm, and she's not sure when she'll be able to get back to work. As the storm closed in, she spent the last $10 she had on food and water. now she has nothing left but the red sweatsuit she escaped in. Even her shoes were ruined by the water and muck. 'How are we gonna survive from here?' she asked. 'What's going to happen now? I just don't know.' ___ WORSE THAN ANDREW West of Miami, in Sweetwater, the din of chainsaws and generators filled the Monday morning air. Irma's floodwaters had inundated streets and lapped at people's doors as the storm stomped through, but mostly receded a day later. Fallen trees lined streets along with cars that got stuck in floodwaters. On the town's main drag, weary-eyed residents cleared branches, while city trucks with giant metal claws plucked away bigger debris. Jesus Castillo, 50, said at least a foot (0.30 meters) of water pooled outside his home. 'My entire patio was underwater,' he said. Around the corner, a group of friends helped a woman clear a large tree that had splintered like a toothpick. Over the backyard fence, 62-year-old Bayardo Perez wrestled with a mangled tin shed roof. He has lived in the house for decades and carries memories of previous storms. 'This one was worse than Andrew for me,' he said, finally getting the crumpled roof free and walking off to throw it on a pile of debris. ___ SWAMPED BUT RESILIENT In Bonita Springs, on the Gulf Coast south of Fort Myers, Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, put on waders to enter her neighborhood Monday and they needed them: About 5 feet (1.5 meters) of river water stood under her home, which is on stilts. The main living area was fine, she said, but everything on the ground level was destroyed. 'My washer and dryer are floating around in my utility room,' she said. The same area flooded during a storm about two weeks ago, Harrison said, and that cleanup was still a work in progress. Now they'll start over. 'We weathered it out. We've got a lot of damage, a lot of cleanup. But we'll get through it. No doubt,' said Harrison. ___ SEEKING SHELTER AND TRYING TO KEEP DRY At Germain Arena in Estero, south of Fort Myers, where thousands sought shelter from the storm, people sat amid puddles on the concrete floor Monday morning. Rainwater leaked at the height of the storm. 'Irma went over and we were all like, 'Oh good, we survived.' And then all of a sudden, some of the panels came off the roof, I guess, and we started getting water pouring down in different places,' said evacuee Mary Fitzgerald, 61. 'It was like, 'Oh my God, what is going to happen?'' The water stopped coming in after the eyewall passed, and people were streaming out to go check on their homes as the sun came up. ___ Associated Press writers Jay Reeves in Bonita Springs and Estero, Florida; Claire Galofaro in Windermere; Jason Dearen in Sweetwater, Florida; and Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.