Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the state on Monday afternoon and spoke with President Donald Trump by telephone late Monday night as Hurricane Irma barreled westward, with Florida in its potential path.
Part-time Palm Beach resident Trump and Scott spoke at 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the governor’s office.
“Just spoke to @POTUS – he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Scott tweeted afterward.
Irma was a Category 4 hurricane when Scott and Trump spoke on Monday, but in a Tuesday morning advisory, the National Hurricane Center said its sustained wind strength had increased to 175 mph, making it a Category 5 hurricane.
