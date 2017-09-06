Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 75
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Showers
H 75° L 55°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • rain-day
    75°
    Today
    Showers. H 75° L 55°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 77° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Hurricanes
Hurricane Irma: 10 safest cities in Florida in a hurricane
Close

Hurricane Irma: 10 safest cities in Florida in a hurricane

Get Ahead of the Storm - 5 Severe Weather Hacks

Hurricane Irma: 10 safest cities in Florida in a hurricane

By: Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post

There’s really no place that’s 100 percent safe in Florida when it comes to hurricanes.

Even Orlando got hit twice in 2004 by hurricanes Charley and Frances.

>> Read more trending news

And, although Florida enjoyed a more than 10-year hurricane drought after 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, Hurricane Hermine made landfall in the Florida Panhandle in 2016. 

Still, Homeinsurance.com has ranked Florida’s cities based on their evaluation of NOAA-identified storms from 1965 to October 2014, doling out scores based on the number of storm events, number of storm-related deaths, property damage and storm-related injuries.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: Live updates

The top 10 safest cities in Florida during a hurricane, according to the insurance study, are:

  1. Leesburg
  2. Orlando
  3. Sanford
  4. Kissimmee
  5. Palatka
  6. Lake City
  7. Naples
  8. Ocala
  9. Gainesville
  10. Fernandina Beach


The entire ranking is below.

Close

Hurricane Irma: 10 safest cities in Florida in a hurricane

National Hurricane Center
This graphic shows an approximate representation of coastal areas under a hurricane warning (red), hurricane watch (pink), tropical storm warning (blue) and tropical storm watch (yellow). The orange circle indicates the current position of the center of the tropical cyclone. The black line, when selected, and dots show the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast track of the center at the times indicated.
Close

Hurricane Irma: 10 safest cities in Florida in a hurricane

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
This graphic shows an approximate representation of coastal areas under a hurricane warning (red), hurricane watch (pink), tropical storm warning (blue) and tropical storm watch (yellow). The orange circle indicates the current position of the center of the tropical cyclone. The black line, when selected, and dots show the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast track of the center at the times indicated.

Read more about the Home Insurance study here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
    List of other exotic animals spotted metro Atlanta
  • NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    NFL moves Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Nov. 19
    The Dolphins-Buccaneers season opener won’t be an opener after all. The NFL decided Wednesday morning to move the game at Hard Rock Stadium to Nov. 19, the bye week for both teams, because of Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news  The decision was reached after the league, in consultation with officials from both teams and government agencies, had deliberated since Monday on the best course of action. The Dolphins canceled practice Wednesday. The Dolphins’ new season-opener will be at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs game originally was scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Irma would be too close to South Florida for anyone to be outside. The league finally admitted as much Tuesday afternoon, when it issued a statement saying the game would not be played in South Florida this week. “In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the league said in a statement. Among the options considered were moving to a neutral site or playing it later in the season. Both teams had a bye Nov. 19, but this now means the Dolphins will play 16 consecutive weeks, something Dolphins players were reluctant to do. But there were no options that would please everybody. Scheduling it upstate this weekend, perhaps Orlando or Jacksonville, was risky because Irma could affect those cities, too. Moving it out of state would mean taking the players away from their families when some may be experiencing a hurricane for the first time. “I’m definitely concerned about the community in South Florida, really the whole state, especially with our State of Emergency,” defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “Luckily my family doesn’t like me, so they’re up in Portland, Ore., and Detroit and up north. They’re safe for the most part. Myself, we’ll figure something out.” Quaterback Jay Cutler, who arrived a month ago from Nashville, said, “I’m in a different situation than most of these guys because my family’s not here. A lot of these guys have a lot on their plate, moving their families and your house and your cars. “I’m one of the few lucky ones that I’ve got a car here and a bag full of clothes, and that’s kind of it. You’ve got a lot of guys in that locker room that are going through a lot of things in their head, and we’ve got to be mindful of that and kind of help them in any way possible.” Moving the Bucs game out of Hard Rock would have meant only six true home games this season, since the game against New Orleans will be in London. This is the second time in recent history that weather affected a Dolphins opener. In September 2004, the opener vs. Tennessee was shifted from Sunday to Saturday because of concerns about Hurricane Ivan.
  • The Latest: Senator urges health compromise by both parties
    The Latest: Senator urges health compromise by both parties
    The Latest on Congress and health care (all times local): 10:15 a.m. The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee says both parties must be willing to compromise to achieve a deal that would strengthening the country's individual health insurance markets. Sen. Lamar Alexander says if lawmakers can't do that, 'the blame will be on every one of us, and rightfully so.' The Tennessee Republican says GOP lawmakers must agree to provide federal subsidies to insurers lowering out-of-pocket costs for millions of people. President Donald Trump has threatened to halt those payments. Alexander says in return, Democrats must agree to make it easier for insurers to sell policies with slimmer coverage. Democrats don't want to reduce coverage requirements in former President Barack Obama's health law. Alexander said he wants a consensus on a package by next week's end. He spoke as his committee began a hearing on the effort. ___ 3:50 a.m. Senators want are looking to seal a modest bipartisan deal for shoring up the country's individual health insurance markets. But raw feelings over the Senate's failed attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama's health law won't make the task any easier. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee plans four health care hearings — with the first one Wednesday. Set to testify are insurance commissioners from five states. Committee leaders hope to write legislation providing subsidies to insurers that lower costs for customers. The committee chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, also wants to make it easier for states to let companies sell policies with less coverage. Analysts expect 2018 premium increases to rise again next year. And nearly half the nation's counties are expected to have just one insurer selling policies on government marketplaces.
  • The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia
    The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia
    The Latest on probes into Donald Trump's presidential campaign and contacts with Russia (all times local): 10:14 a.m. President Donald Trump's oldest son is expected to speak privately Thursday with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and some senators may also attend. That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the scheduled interview. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the committee's confidential business. Senators on the committee have said they want to question Trump Jr. about a meeting he took with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Emails show the meeting was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign. —By Eric Tucker __ 4:43 a.m. The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for documents related to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump and possible ties to Russia. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Justice Department obtained by The Associated Press, the committee wrote that it had served subpoenas on Aug. 24 to the department and the FBI for documents related to its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The department and the agency had missed the original Sept. 1 deadline, so the panel extended the deadline to Sept. 14. According to the letter, the original subpoenas requested any documents related to the dossier and sought information about whether the department was involved in its production. Examiner.
  • The Latest: Ryan won't tie 3-month debt limit hike to Harvey
    The Latest: Ryan won't tie 3-month debt limit hike to Harvey
    The Latest on Congress (all times local): 10:35 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejecting a Democratic idea to tie Harvey aid to a three-month increase in the debt limit. The Wisconsin Republican told reporters it was a 'ridiculous idea' and said this was no time to play politics with the debt ceiling as Texas recovers from the devastation of Harvey and Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said they would back the Harvey aid if it is linked to a three-month debt increase, not the longer term debt hike that Republicans are seeking. Senate Republicans want to link Harvey aid to debt limit increase into 2019 after the midterm elections. The House is expected to move swiftly on the $7.9 billion package. __ 9:55 a.m. Capitol Hill's top Democrats say they're willing to pair a short-term increase in the government's borrowing cap with the Harvey aid bill. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York say a three-month increase in the debt limit would help ensure that Congress would tackle health care, immigration and looming budget cuts. GOP leaders have indicated they want to link a $7.9 billion initial installment of disaster aid with a debt limit increase — allowing the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. The move by Pelosi and Schumer appears aimed at preserving Democratic leverage as Congress confronts a weighty fall agenda. ___ 4 a.m. The House is trying to act quickly to pass President Donald Trump's request for a $7.9 billion first installment of Harvey relief. GOP leaders also hope to use the aid bill to increase the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. The government's response to Harvey is draining existing disaster reserves, with Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster accounts hovering at $1 billion or less. FEMA is warning lawmakers that disaster funds run out on Friday, even as a Hurricane Irma is bearing down. This week's measure is to handle the immediate emergency needs and replenish reserves in advance of Irma. Much more will be needed.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.