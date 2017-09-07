Hurricane Irma pushes Georgia patients inland 

Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency and mandatory evacuations for parts of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma. Deal issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of Interstate 95 along Georgia’s coastline, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security will implement a contraflow for portions of Interstate 16 beginning at 8 a.m. A contraflow means the eastbound lanes will be closed and used for westbound traffic evacuating the coast. The 30 counties under the state of mergency are:Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware counties. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Storm track puts north Georgia at higher risk for storm impacts Irma causes at least 10 deaths in Caribbean as US braces for storm Hurricane Irma: What is a Category 5 hurricane and what does it do? Traffic backed up on I-75 northbound in Henry County Thursday as people headed north out of Florida, where there are also mandatory evacuations. The traffic is only expected to get worse as more people make their way out of Florida. The Georgia Department of Transportation said it has been preparing for the increase in traffic. “In South Georgia, our coastal counties could be affected. Right now, we have many evacuees coming up from Florida, so our roadways are going to get busier and we hope that’s the extent of what we see or just busy roadways with people getting out of the way in Florida. But the reality is, this could hit us on our coast. This could cause some flooding in South Georgia. We just don’t know yet,” GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said. GDOT said it is working with GEMA to prepare for the worst-case scenario. GDOT said it is expecting heavy traffic on I-75 as evacuees seek safety and also is getting ready for what roadways will look like after Irma passes. “We have our crews sweeping the shoulders on our busiest interstates in South Georgia to make sure in an emergency situation, with those emergency vehicles, Georgia State Patrol are running down those shoulders that they are clear and safe for them, so we are very busy preparing,” Dale said. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the massive storm to bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com. Stay with Channel 2 for continuing coverage of the storm and its impacts in Georgia.
