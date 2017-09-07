Gov. Nathan Deal has added 24 more counties to the State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

This comes after a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. There are now a total of 30 counties included in this State of Emergency.

Breaking: Gov. Deal adds 24 additional counties to the list covered by his State of Emergency executive order. — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 7, 2017

The 30 counties under the State of Emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

Deal also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of I-95 along Georgia's coastline beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security will implement a contraflow for portions of Interstate 16 beginning at 8 a.m. A contraflow means the eastbound lanes will be closed and used for westbound traffic evacuating the coast.

I’ve expanded the state of emergency to 24 additional counties & ordered mandatory evac for some. Read more —> https://t.co/tDadhiHvxW pic.twitter.com/feesK6UuCk — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) September 7, 2017

The executive order also authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on state active duty to support Hurricane Irma response and recovery.

The State of Emergency prohibits price gouging for all goods and services related to the storm.

In a statement Deal said, “The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” said Deal. “I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge. GEMA/HS continues leading our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to safely evacuate the coastal areas, provide public shelter and minimize the disruption of traffic. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.”

Georgia Southern University announced it will close and classes will be canceled Sept. 8-12.

Weather alert (1/2): Based on projections for #HurricaneIrma, #GeorgiaSouthern will close & classes will be canceled Sept. 8-12. — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) September 7, 2017

Savannah College of Art and Design said its campus will be closed beginning Sept. 8 for the duration of the storm.

On Wednesday, we spoke exclusively with FEMA Region 4 Response Division Director Gwen Keenan, based in metro Atlanta, who is coordinating the massive federal response to the storm.

"It’s a huge storm; it’s a very serious storm," she stressed.

Fifteen federal agencies represented in the response center are propositioning people in Florida, Georgia and throughout the southeast. FEMA’s staff is also mobilizing resources from urban search crews, to food and fuel supplies, to disaster medical teams.

The state government has also created irma.georgia.org, a website for evacuees that shows all of the available hotel rooms throughout the state in a spreadsheet.