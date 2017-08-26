Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Whether you want to help on the ground or prefer to donate online, there are many ways to assist those in need during and after Hurricane Harvey.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross serving Central Texas urgently needs volunteers to work in local shelters to help Gulf Coast hurricane evacuees. Four different one-hour trainings will be offered Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Austin Independent School District Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.
Volunteers can sign up at redcross.org/volunteer. For more information, call 1-800-928-4271. To make a $10 donation to the Red Cross, text the word REDCROSS to 90999.
>> Read more trending news
Salvation Army
In Williamson Country, the Salvation Army is stocking its mobile kitchen with food to distribute meals to Hurricane Harvey first responders and survivors. To support the hurricane relief efforts, visit helpsalvationarmy.org.
Austin Disaster Relief Network
Austin Disaster Relief Network representatives say this is one of the largest responses in its history.
Monetary donations are also needed to help the network provide support to survivors affected by the storm. To make a tax-deductible gift, go to https://adrn.org/give/ and make a donation to the “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.”
Funds will be distributed in the form of gift cards, emergency housing, emergency transportation and building materials to meet immediate and long-term needs, the network said.
The call center was activated Friday, providing information and resources to individuals and families affected by Hurricane Harvey, along with volunteer engagement, and donor management.
The network is preparing to deploy emotional and spiritual care teams over the next few days.
They’re also coordinating with Red Cross of Central Texas, providing volunteers for shelter staffing within the Greater Austin area.
Local congregations from a network of more than 175 churches are also preparing to sponsor survivor families.
Families seeking support and volunteers wishing to support survivors should contact the call center at 512-806-0800.
Texas food banks
Texas food banks are mobilizing for Hurricane Harvey’s arrival. Feeding Texas, a statewide nonprofit group that steps in when a disaster is too much for one food bank to handle, is recommending that Texans contact their closest food bank to find out how to volunteer or donate following the hurricane. Feeding Texas advises those interested in helping, to consider donating money instead of food. “This can be done from the safety of your home and will avoid the complications of sorting and distributing varied food items,” according the group’s news release.
The Central Texas Food Bank, at 6500 Metropolis Drive, can be reached at 512-282-2111.
Texas Diaper Bank
The Texas Diaper Bank is also in need of donations to provide emergency diaper kits to evacuee families. Donate online at texasdiaperbank.org and designate funds to disaster relief.
Austin Pets Alive
Austin Pets Alive has been accepting animals from shelters on Hurricane Harvey’s direct path, according to the nonprofit organization. It is now at full capacity and is asking the community for financial support as well as for people who can foster dogs and cats as the group begins to accept more animals. In-kind donations such as large wire crates, cat litter and canned wet dog and cat food are among the group’s most immediate needs. Volunteers who can help this weekend are also needed. To donate or volunteer, visit austinpetsalive.org.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself