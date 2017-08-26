Listen Live
Hurricanes
Hurricane Harvey: How you can help
Close

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Photo Credit: Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman
Hurricane Harvey Leaves Destruction In Texas

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

By: Austin American-Statesman

Whether you want to help on the ground or prefer to donate online, there are many ways to assist those in need during and after Hurricane Harvey.
American Red Cross

The American Red Cross serving Central Texas urgently needs volunteers to work in local shelters to help Gulf Coast hurricane evacuees. Four different one-hour trainings will be offered Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Austin Independent School District Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Volunteers can sign up at redcross.org/volunteer. For more information, call 1-800-928-4271. To make a $10 donation to the Red Cross, text the word REDCROSS to 90999.

>> Read more trending news
Salvation Army

In Williamson Country, the Salvation Army is stocking its mobile kitchen with food to distribute meals to Hurricane Harvey first responders and survivors. To support the hurricane relief efforts, visit helpsalvationarmy.org.

Austin Disaster Relief Network
Austin Disaster Relief Network representatives say this is one of the largest responses in its history.

Monetary donations are also needed to help the network provide support to survivors affected by the storm. To make a tax-deductible gift, go to https://adrn.org/give/ and make a donation to the “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.”

Funds will be distributed in the form of gift cards, emergency housing, emergency transportation and building materials to meet immediate and long-term needs, the network said.

The call center was activated Friday, providing information and resources to individuals and families affected by Hurricane Harvey, along with volunteer engagement, and donor management.

The network is preparing to deploy emotional and spiritual care teams over the next few days.

They’re also coordinating with Red Cross of Central Texas, providing volunteers for shelter staffing within the Greater Austin area.

Local congregations from a network of more than 175 churches are also preparing to sponsor survivor families.

Families seeking support and volunteers wishing to support survivors should contact the call center at 512-806-0800.
Texas food banks

Texas food banks are mobilizing for Hurricane Harvey’s arrival. Feeding Texas, a statewide nonprofit group that steps in when a disaster is too much for one food bank to handle, is recommending that Texans contact their closest food bank to find out how to volunteer or donate following the hurricane. Feeding Texas advises those interested in helping, to consider donating money instead of food. “This can be done from the safety of your home and will avoid the complications of sorting and distributing varied food items,” according the group’s news release.

The Central Texas Food Bank, at 6500 Metropolis Drive, can be reached at 512-282-2111.

Texas Diaper Bank
The Texas Diaper Bank is also in need of donations to provide emergency diaper kits to evacuee families. Donate online at texasdiaperbank.org and designate funds to disaster relief.

Austin Pets Alive

Austin Pets Alive has been accepting animals from shelters on Hurricane Harvey’s direct path, according to the nonprofit organization. It is now at full capacity and is asking the community for financial support as well as for people who can foster dogs and cats as the group begins to accept more animals. In-kind donations such as large wire crates, cat litter and canned wet dog and cat food are among the group’s most immediate needs. Volunteers who can help this weekend are also needed. To donate or volunteer, visit austinpetsalive.org.

Related

A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Close

Hurricane Harvey damage

Photo Credit: Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN
A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Read More
News

  • Man fired over post about driving through Trump protesters
    Man fired over post about driving through Trump protesters
    An Arizona man who said he was “being made into a horrible person” because of a social media post that referenced a violent incident in Charlottesville was fired from his job Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported. James Cobo was responding to a Facebook post about protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix. “You are all pathetic. Can’t wait to drive through. 4x4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck ‘trumper,’” Cobo wrote. The comment seemed to reference the incident 10 days previously, when Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville. Cobo’s employer, West Valley Tires Point S of Buckeye, Arizona, was not amused and fired him Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported. 'I'm being made into a horrible person over a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers,' Cobo told the Republic on Wednesday. “I admit it was a tasteless joke, but keyword here is it was a joke. If anybody was ever going to go and intentionally hurt people, why would they talk about it on social media publicly before doing it?' Cobo defended what he wrote and said he was not racist. 'I never hurt anybody, nor did I have the intent to,' Cobo said. 'I never said I was actually going to hit anybody with a vehicle. They assumed it. Never would have thought it would be a big deal. 'I still can't figure out why I'm being called a racist. I've never even said anything racist.' Cobo admitted his intent was to upset people. 'I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters,' Cobo said. 'Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn't feel the same way they do about life.' He also denied that his post was referencing Heyer’s death, but he was not sympathetic, the Republic reported. 'If you play in the road, you might get hit by a car. My parents taught me that when I was little,' he said. 'Now, her family has $225,000, because she played in the street, and people feel sorry for her family.' A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Heyer's family raised nearly $225,000, before it was closed. Cobo said he had no regrets.  'I don't care that I got fired. I already got another job,' he said. 'The only thing that upsets me about this situation is that adults are able to throw a tantrum and raise hell and get what they want by doing so. This is not how America is supposed to work.
  • A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development
    A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development
    Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday morning, it had dumped 18 inches (half a meter) of rain on some areas, and forecasters warned that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. Here is a timeline of key moments in the storm's development: — Aug. 17, 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Harvey is named, six hours after the National Hurricane Center in Miami issues a potential tropical cyclone for several small Caribbean islands. — Aug. 19, 4 p.m., Moving westward between the northern coast of South America and the larger Caribbean islands, Harvey is downgraded to a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph). Six hours later, it is further downgraded to a tropical wave. — Wednesday, 10 a.m., Harvey regenerates into a tropical depression about 535 miles (860 kilometers) southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph). — Thursday, 1 p.m., After quickly strengthening over the course of a day, Harvey becomes a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It is about 325 miles (525 kilometers) southeast of Port O'Connor, and Texas coastal communities in its path are urged to complete their preparations. By midnight, it is upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and is 220 miles from Port O'Connor, with sustained maximum winds of 100 mph (160 kph). — Friday, 2 p.m., Harvey is upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained maximum winds of 120 mph (195 kph). It is centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi. By 6 p.m., Harvey is a Category 4 storm just 45 miles from the city, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). — Friday, 10 p.m., Harvey makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane when the eye of the storm comes ashore between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, two communities on a spit off the coast of mainland Texas near Corpus Christi. — Saturday, 2 a.m., Harvey is centered about 15 miles inland and is weakening as it slowly passes over land. It has been downgraded to a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). Two hours later, it is downgraded further to a Category 2. — Saturday, 5 a.m., With maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), Harvey is downgraded to a Category 1 storm. Forecasters warn of potentially catastrophic flooding in the coming days.
  • Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    As the nation watched the progress of a destructive Hurricane Harvey over the Gulf Coast of Texas, Democrats in Congress loudly condemned President Donald Trump’s Friday night pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, as well as the release of new details ordering the Pentagon to stop accepting transgender Americans for military service, while Congressional Republicans were nearly silent on both of those White House moves. “The only reason to do these right now is to use the cover of Hurricane Harvey to avoid scrutiny,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, in a sentiment shared by other Democrats in Congress. The reaction to the President’s decisions on Friday night followed a familiar script – strong support from his most ardent supporters, outrage from Democrats in the House and Senate, and mainly silence from Republicans in the Congress, outside of a handful of GOP lawmakers on either side. “America owes Sheriff Arpaio a debt of gratitude and not the injustice of a political witch hunt,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of three Arizona Republicans in Congress to voice their support for the Arpaio pardon. The president did the right thing — Joe Arpaio lived an honorable life serving our country, and he deserves an honorable retirement. — Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) August 26, 2017 But while Biggs, Franks, and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) publicly expressed their support, most other Republicans – including GOP leaders in Congress – were nearly all silent – no press statements, no emails, no comments on social media, as a handful in the GOP publicly rebuked the President. “Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has sparred repeatedly with the President in recent weeks. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and a few other Republicans went further. “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions,” McCain said in a written statement. Arpaio was convicted of defying court order to stop violating #4thAmendment. It's a pardon of a govt official who ignored Bill of Rights. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 26, 2017 “Last night’s pardon announcement further divides our country as does the policy against transgender Americans defending our freedoms,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL). Democrats were outraged by the Arpaio pardon. “The Arpaio pardon is basically a big middle finger to America. A loud, proud declaration that this Administration supports racism,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), who repeatedly jabbed at the President on Twitter. “Racist vigilantism has a champion in the White House.” Please follow this thread by The Phoenix New Times so you further understand how outrageous &amp; offensive to the rule of law this pardon is. https://t.co/rR0l4JFA76 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2017 There was a similar reaction to the release of a formal memo from President Trump, which bans transgender individuals from serving in the military, as top Republicans in the defense arena in Congress had almost nothing to say about the Friday night announcement. “Military service is a privilege, not a right,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), one of the very few Republicans to even issue a statement about Mr. Trump’s transgender ban announcement, which came soon after he left for a weekend at Camp David. For Democrats – like with the Arpaio pardon – the reaction was much different. “Transgender service members risk their lives to defend our nation, many with distinction,” countered Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY), one of many Democrats in Congress to denounce Mr. Trump’s move. “These patriots deserve better.” “This is a disgraceful, bigoted attack on transgender Americans honorably serving our nation,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). . @realDonaldTrump's directive banning transgender military recruits is an insult to the valor and heroism of every American in uniform. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) August 26, 2017 “President Trump has again doubled down on the side of ignorance, bigotry, intolerance, and hate,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). One other piece of news that broke on Friday night was the dismissal of controversial White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who was evidently pushed out the door by the new White House Chief of Staff. “Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House,” a White House official told the White House Pool reporter on Friday night.  
  • 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: What time, channel, who is performing, livestream
    2017 MTV Video Music Awards: What time, channel, who is performing, livestream
    The MTV Video Music Awards has never been short on memorable moments.Think Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and Lady GaGa “hanging” herself on stage. Then, there was that thing between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Sunday night’s ceremony should be no different. Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 VMAs. What channel: The show is, of course, on MTV. Livestream: You can stream the awards show live on MTV's live TV site. You have to have a cable login for access. You can also see it on the MTV app. That’s free and also requires a cable login. You can find the app on iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, Xbox One, Google, Roku, Chromecast and elsewhere. Where is it: The Forum in Inglewood, California. What time: Red carpet festivities begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. There will also be some performances in advance of the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Who is the host: Katy Perry, who is up for five awards, will be hosting the ceremony. She will also perform “Chained to Rhythm.” Who is performing: The list is long, but here are a few of the faces you’ll see:Alessia CaraDNCEEd SheeranFifth HarmonyJulia MichaelsKendrick LamarKendrick LamarKhalidLordeMiley CyrusMiley CyrusPinkRod StewartShawn MendesThe Weeknd Who is nominated:  With eight nominations, Kendrick Lamar tops the list of VMA nominees. Host Katy Perry and The Weeknd have five nominations each. Click here to see a full list of this year's VMA nominations. What’s new this year: A new category has been added. The 'Best Fight Against the System' category will honor socially conscious music. Nominees include: 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' off the Hamilton Mixtape and Shailene Woodley's protest anthem with Taboo, 'Stand Up/ Stand N Rock #NoDAPL.” 
  • New Vols offensive coordinator Scott prepared for challenge
    New Vols offensive coordinator Scott prepared for challenge
    This marks Larry Scott's first season as Tennessee's offensive coordinator, but he's been preparing for this type of challenge since grade school. That's when Scott said he started thinking about the possibility of coaching. The interest increased through the lessons he learned on and off the field from Gary Rapp, who coached him in high school. He eventually found another mentor in Mike Canales, who coached him and later worked alongside him as a South Florida assistant. 'Probably very early I understood how important football was to me and what it had done for me,' Scott said. 'I wouldn't be here definitely (without football), probably wouldn't have a college education. I probably wouldn't have my family or any of those things. This game has been really, really good to me. Each and every day I come to work, it's just me trying to give a little bit of what it has done for me back to these young men.' That effort has led to this opportunity. Tennessee coach Butch Jones named Scott the offensive coordinator after Mike DeBord left for the same position at Indiana . Scott had impressed Jones in his role as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator last season. 'To me, that was a no-brainer,' Jones said. Scott faces several challenges heading into the 25th-ranked Volunteers' Sept. 4 opener with Georgia Tech. The departures of quarterback Joshua Dobbs , running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Josh Malone to the NFL leave Tennessee short on experienced playmakers . Scott has said he needs more 'consistency and continuity' from his offense. Then again, Scott has faced tougher tests than this one. Scott was named Miami's interim head coach in 2015 after the midseason firing of Al Golden. Up to that point, he'd never even been a college coordinator. Miami went 4-2 in Scott's six games after posting a 4-3 record beforehand. 'It was one of the best experiences I could have ever had,' Scott said. 'A lot of people always ask you, 'How do you know you're ready?' Well, a lot of people don't know they're ready until they're thrust into those positions.' Scott is working with an overhauled staff that includes a new offensive line coach (Walt Wells) and receivers coach (Kevin Beard). He also is reuniting with Canales, Tennessee's new quarterbacks coach. Canales said it's no surprise to see Scott in this position. He said Scott displayed a rare passion for the game while at South Florida. As an offensive tackle, Scott was constantly asking questions. As a young assistant, he maintained that same enthusiasm. 'He loved talking X's and O's,' Canales said. 'We had to force each other to leave the office late at night when we were with coach (Jim) Leavitt at South Florida because we just wanted to keep talking ball and watching film.' Tennessee is downplaying how the coordinator switch could impact its scheme, though running back John Kelly said 'we're definitely a more versatile offense... and we're playing faster.' The Vols likely won't depart too much from the uptempo attack that helped them score a school-record 473 total points last season. But there is a personality change as the Vols go from the 61-year-old DeBord to the 40-year-old Scott. 'Coach DeBo was a little older, so he could be a little more laid back at times,' offensive tackle Brett Kendrick said. 'Coach Scott is kind of like in our face, which is what this offense needs. We've got some young guys at some positions, so he's in our face, but he's really cool off the field. He's there for us. He's there to be our friend, but he's also there to push us.' That approach is necessary with so many new faces on offense. Jones has mentioned throughout the preseason that the offense is still struggling to establish its rhythm. Scott believes a key to finding that groove is a willingness to adapt. 'The guys who try to stuff themselves into just being one thing and in one box ultimately will be the ones that end up having some issues with things not fitting and not flowing,' Scott said. 'I think you have to have the ability to always look at how I can make it work with what we have and where we are. If you keep the focus on what it is you actually do well with the personnel that you have, you'll always give the kids energy and juice and passion about what they're doing.' ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee
  • GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop
    GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Greene County.   The GBI tells Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville.                                                            A Greene County deputy was conducting a traffic stop when they said the driver, Charles David Robinson, 47, ran from the scene.  TRENDING STORIES: Harvey now a Category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds of 80 mph Gas prices could rise as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas Students say mice are roaming their school The deputy shot Robinson during an altercation, the GBI confirmed.  Robinson was transported to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.  An autopsy will be performed by the GBI’s Medical Examiner.  The deputy was transported to an Athens hospital for treatment and was later released.  
