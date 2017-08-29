Listen Live
Hurricanes
Hurricane Harvey: Gas prices could spike by as much as 15 cents
Hurricane Harvey: Gas prices could spike by as much as 15 cents

VIDEO: Drone Shows Devastating Aftermath Of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: Gas prices could spike by as much as 15 cents

By: Susan Salisbury, Palm Beach Post

With a significant number of Texas refineries closed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, gas prices are expected to increase 5 to 15 cents this week, AAA said Monday.

One in every five barrels of gasoline produced in the U.S. has been threatened by Harvey, Oil Price Information Service said.

The storm, which made landfall early Saturday near Corpus Christi, has caused torrential rain, extensive flooding  and widespread damage in Southeast Texas.

Gas is already up by 5 cents or more in some areas of the south.

Drivers should not be surprised to see prices continuing to rise, according to AAA.

spokesman Mark Jenkins said Monday.

“This is a very fluid situation,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

“I’m forecasting an increase of 5 to 15 cents at the pump, due to the precautionary shutdowns,” he said.

“That increase is likely to play out this week. It may take a week before we get a full assessment of any damage to the fuel infrastructure. If there is significant damage that leaves refineries down for an extended amount of time, we could see gas prices move up even higher.”

Read more here.

John Greim
A super gas station is pictured here in Ephrata, Penn.
Photo Credit: John Greim
A super gas station is pictured here in Ephrata, Penn.

News

  • Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
    Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
    Polk County authorities are investigating after finding “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases we have ever seen” on Monday. According to the Polk police department’s Facebook page, 60 to 70 dogs were located about 200 yards behind a house on Cash Town Road in Aragon, which is just north of Rockmart and about 50 miles east of Atlanta. ALSO: Cobb cops: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car Most of the animals, which appeared to be bulldogs or a mixed breed, were malnourished and several were injured, police Chief Kenny Dodd said. “These dogs are not vicious,” Dodd said while videotaping as he walked through the woods of the expansive property. “This breaks your heart.” The dogs were tied up and scattered throughout the remote property. Some had shelter, some did not. Most had no food or water until the officers provided it Monday afternoon. Dodd said his officers and those with animal control would be at the location all night guarding the animals. They plan to remove the dogs Tuesday. RELATED: Cobb cops: Man killed a kitten by dropping a rock on its head He did not give specifics about the owner of the property or any potential charges. But he did say, “I wanted the public to see how these dogs were being treated.” Dodd said he hopes they can find homes for all of the dogs. In other news:
  • Tiny frog found in packaged Target salad, almost eaten for dinner, but now a pet
    Tiny frog found in packaged Target salad, almost eaten for dinner, but now a pet
    A California woman found a tiny frog in her packaged salad, but instead of killing the amphibian, it’s now the family pet.  >> Read more trending news Becky Garfinkel, 37, of Corona, said she bought the packaged spring mix salad from Target last Wednesday and after she was almost finished eating it, she noticed the little frog, the Los Angeles Times reported.  “I was going to stab at it and take a bite, and I see it … and I scream,” Garfinkel told the Times.  The frog was doused in salad dressing, but still alive and Garfinkel said her familty just couldn’t abandon it. So they kept it as their family pet and named it Lucky. “He survived so much,” Garfinkel told the Times. “I am just happy he survived and I didn’t eat him.” >> Related: Dead bat found in Fresh Express salad prompts recall After contacting Target about the salad surprise, the company offered Garfinkel a $5 gift card. Garfinkel also reached out to Taylor Farms, the company that produces the salads, which launched an investigation, the Times reported. 
  • Couple killed in plane crash leave behind 5 children
    Couple killed in plane crash leave behind 5 children
    A prominent metro Atlanta real estate developer and his wife, an interior designer who was featured on HGTV, were the two passengers on a plane that crashed near Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, officials confirmed. >> Read more trending news Byron Cocke, 42, and Catherine Cocke, 39, died when the plane crashed in a “very heavily wooded area” about 150 feet from the Ogeechee River, said Clint Hodges, Effingham County director of emergency management. The plane was heading to Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Hodges said. He confirmed that the husband is the co-founder and co-CEO of CF Real Estate, a company that formed from a 2013 merger between Cocke Finkelstein, Inc., and Atlanta-based Lane Company, according to its website. CF Real Estate has properties as far north as Michigan, but is responsible for several metro Atlanta housing projects, including The Lofts at Atlantic Station and Olmsted Chamblee, which features a big sign of the city’s name. Hodges was unsure whether the couple was flying for business from Savannah, where the company has a student-centric apartment complex named The Hue. A spokeswoman with CF Real Estate was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. The Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association posted a statement about the couple’s death on its website. The statement said one member of the couple was part of the association’s board but didn’t say which. “The Savannah community has lost a shining light in this beautiful couple and while our hearts are heavy, we ask for prayers for their surviving five children.” The website for the wife’s interior design business said she was featured on a 2011 episode of HGTV's “My Big Amazing Renovation,” titled “Going Big in Georgia” showing her 18-month renovation of the couple’s 1950s home. Authorities have not released a cause of the crash. Hodges said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board would start their investigations that morning. A Chatham County Mosquito Control helicopter found the downed Beechcraft Bonanza, a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft built in 1994, about 11:20 a.m. on Monday -- nearly two hours after being notified that it had crashed. The plane is registered to a resident of Tyrone, Georgia, according to FAA records. Officials were still working to notify the pilot’s next of kin and had not identified him on Tuesday.
  • Zoo celebrates rescued kangaroo's 1st birthday
    Zoo celebrates rescued kangaroo's 1st birthday
    The Brevard Zoo on Tuesday celebrated the first birthday of Lilly, a red kangaroo joey that it rescued earlier this year. The zoo marked the special occasion with a kangaroo-friendly cake made of sweet potato, corn, lettuce and spinach. >> Read more trending news Keepers in January discovered Lilly abandoned on the floor of the zoo’s kangaroo habitat. Joeys, which are about the size of a jelly bean at birth, typically remain in their mother's pouch for the first few months of life. Keepers chose to raise Lilly by hand after several unsuccessful attempts to reunite her with her mother. Zoo officials said that at first they were cautiously optimistic about Lilly's chances of survival, but they grew more confident as she achieved promising milestones. Lilly was ultimately reunited with the zoo's kangaroo mob in late June after several months of care, including more than 1,000 bottle feedings. “Lilly is a testament to the commitment we make to every single animal in our care,' said Michelle Smurl, the zoo’s director of animal programs. “Getting her to where she is today took an incredible amount of work, but it was worth every minute.”
  • Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope
    Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope
    Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke confirms the former White House press secretary attended a meeting with Pope Francis on Sunday. The audience was part of an annual meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network, which gathers lawmakers from across the world. Vatican Radio posted photographs of the event on its Facebook page. One photo shows Spicer in the front row, taking photos of the Pope with his phone. Spicer, who is Roman Catholic, had been left off a list of White House officials who had the chance to meet with Pope Francis in May when Trump visited the Vatican. Spicer announced his resignation last month, but remains on the White House payroll through the end of August.
  • Here are all of the people running for Atlanta mayor
    Here are all of the people running for Atlanta mayor
    The race for Atlanta’s mayor is officially ON. The field is crowded with 9 candidates, and it’s the largest in recent memory. They are all hoping to replace current mayor Kasim Reed in November. Here are all of the candidates: Ceasar Mitchell Mitchell served as the president of the Atlanta City Council for many years. He said he was involved in legislation related to economic revitalization, tax allocation districts, the Beltline and green projects. Mitchell is a native Atlantan, educated at Morehouse College and the University of Georgia Law. Keisha Lance-Bottoms Lance-Bottoms served on the Atlanta City Council for three years, where she said she was involved in legislation addressing the city’s pension liability. She was also involved in balancing the city budget and authored legislation on panhandlers, according to her website. Lance-Bottoms is a graduate of Florida A&M University, Magna Cum Laude, and Georgia State University College of Law. Mary Norwood Norwood served on the Atlanta City Council for many years, and previously ran for mayor in 2009. She said she has been involved in the Atlanta area for decades, and worked to enhance “the quality of life in all Atlanta communities.” Norwood is a graduate of Emory University. Peter Aman Aman became the chief operating officer for the city of Atlanta in 2010. In that role, Aman said he oversaw all city operating departments, including the police and fire departments as well as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Aman graduated from Penn State University. Kwanza Hall Hall has been a city councilman for District 2 since 2006. He said he was heavily involved with initiatives with the Atlanta Beltline, focusing on community improvements, including land use, historical preservation and sustainable development. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Vincent Fort Fort served in the Georgia State Senate since 1996 and represented Fulton County for the 39th district. He said he first Georgia legislator to sponsor a bill to create a state hate crimes law and helped pass the “nation’s toughest law against predatory lenders.” Fort graduated from the Central Connecticut State College. John Eaves Eaves was the chairman of the Fulton County Commission, where he said he helped Fulton County to pass transportation plan, transformed the criminal justice system and presided over the improvements to Grady Memorial Hospital. Eaves is a graduate of Morehouse College. Cathy Woolard Woolard served on the Atlanta City Council from 1998 to 2004, including serving as council president. During her tenure, Woolard said she oversaw an expansion at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. She also worked to create the Beltline. Woolard is graduate of UGA. Rohit Ammanamanchi Ammanamanchi is a newcomer for Atlanta politics. He said he is running for mayor because the city leadership is “far behind on maintaining and planning our city's infrastructure.”  Ammanamanchi graduated from Georgia Tech.  
