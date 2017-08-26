Listen Live
Hurricanes
Hurricane Harvey: From Kim Kardashian to 'Hamilton' creator, celebrities tweet support for Texas
Close

Hurricane Harvey: From Kim Kardashian to 'Hamilton' creator, celebrities tweet support for Texas

Photo Credit: Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Hurricane Harvey Leaves Destruction In Texas

Hurricane Harvey: From Kim Kardashian to 'Hamilton' creator, celebrities tweet support for Texas

By: Emily Quigley, Austin American-Statesman

Even before Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast, celebrities were taking to social media to show their support for the Lone Star State. Here’s a look at what they had to say.

Hurricane Harvey leaves widespread damage in Port Aransas, Rockport

Steady rain expected in Austin area through weekend

Photos: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

13 ways to entertain yourself if the power goes out this weekend

A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Close

Hurricane Harvey damage

Photo Credit: Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN
A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Photos: Hurricane Harvey causes widespread damage
News

  • Expert: Harvey weakened fast, but destruction just beginning
    Expert: Harvey weakened fast, but destruction just beginning
    The storm surge — the wall of water pushed inland by the storm — will gradually subside Saturday, but officials are worried about 'potentially catastrophic' rainfall that will continue for days, with more than 40 inches and flash flooding possible even well inland, said Eric Blake, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Hurricanes almost always lose strength quickly after making landfall and moving away from the warm waters that fuel their winds, Blake said. Harvey came ashore along the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday night as the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. It was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by about 1 p.m. Saturday. But 'the hazards don't go away,' Blake said. Although experts had worried that Harvey might eventually wander back into the Gulf of Mexico, regain strength and hit the coast again, 'that's not the most likely scenario at this point,' Blake said. 'Our focus is shifting to the extreme and potentially historic levels of flooding that we could see.' The storm is expected to keep slowing and dumping rain through the middle of next week.
  • Harvey is worst TX storm since '61's Carla. How it stacks up
    Harvey is worst TX storm since '61's Carla. How it stacks up
    A look at Hurricane Carla and some of the most damaging hurricanes to hit the United States since 2000: (Figures have not been adjusted for inflation) CARLA Starting as a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 3, 1961, Carla steadily gained momentum until it was labeled a major hurricane four days later. After a few days, it became a Category 5, only to be downgraded to a Category 4 by Sept. 11, when it made landfall on Matagorda Island, a 38-mile (61-kilometer) barrier island on the Texas Gulf coast, according to the National Weather Service. It weakened to a tropical storm after its eye hit Port O'Connor and Port Lavaca in Texas. The hurricane also impacted parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Illinois. In Texas, the highest winds were about 115 mph but sustained winds in some parts hit 170 mph. The hurricane spawned 18 tornadoes, including 10 in Louisiana and eight in Texas. Between Carla and the subsequent tornadoes, the NWS said 46 people were killed and more than 450 were injured. Total damage was estimated at $2.36 billion with Texas suffering more than $400 million in damage. In Texas, 1,915 homes were destroyed. ___ KATRINA Katrina crossed the tip of Florida and then swept into the Gulf of Mexico and over Louisiana and Mississippi, causing more than 1,800 deaths and an estimated $108 billion in damage and becoming the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the fatalities occurred in Louisiana, where thousands of homes and businesses in New Orleans were destroyed by strong winds and flooding. Mississippi, Florida, Georgia and Alabama also reported deaths in the 2005 hurricane, which left about 3 million people without power, some for weeks at a time. ___ SANDY The pounding winds and storm surges of Sandy, dubbed a 'superstorm' since it was extratropical by the time it made landfall, devastated the coastlines of New York and New Jersey in late October 2012, damaging at least 650,000 homes and causing about 8.5 million power outages, according to the Hurricane Center. U.S. officials preliminarily tallied at least $50 billion in damage, though some sources cite around $75 billion. There were at least 147 deaths directly tied to storm conditions, as well as a number of indirect fatalities linked to hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and falling trees during the cleanup effort, the center said. Repairs to homes and infrastructure continue today. ___ IKE Ike's storm surges raised water levels across nearly the entire U.S. Gulf Coast when it hit in 2008, causing almost $30 billion in damage, mostly in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. At least 20 people were killed, according to the Hurricane Center. Waves battered the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, and almost 3 million people in those state lost power. Winds uprooted trees, and a number of homes were damaged. ___ WILMA Coming near the end of 2005's extraordinary hurricane season, Wilma caused 98 percent of South Florida to lose electricity, with experts at the Hurricane Center attributing widespread damage in the state to its large core. Trees were downed, windows shattered, roofs torn up and crops lost. All told, the U.S. reported more than $21 billion in damage, as well as five deaths. ___ IVAN Ivan's 10- to 15-foot storm surge in 2004 caused as much as a quarter-mile of an interstate bridge to collapse in Florida, which along with Alabama was among the hardest-hit states, according to the Hurricane Center. Thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed. Debris piled up after the storm stretched for more than three-quarters of a mile and were as tall as seven stories. Almost 2 million people experienced power outages. Ivan killed 25 people and caused more than $18 billion in damage, according to the center. ___ RITA Rita, one of the strongest hurricanes of the record-breaking 2005 season, prompted one of the largest-scale evacuations in U.S. history, with more than 2 million people estimated to have fled the Texas coast, according to the Hurricane Center. Coming just weeks after Katrina, Rita's wind and rain caused $12 billion in damage and killed 62 people, including many nursing home residents whose bus caught fire as they fled the storm, the center said. Nearly every structure in some coastal areas of southwestern Louisiana was destroyed, some entirely swept away.
  • Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey came ashore near Rockport, Texas late Friday evening. With its arrival, people were braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.” It was the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. The storm was downgraded to a Category 1 just before daybreak on Saturday. Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon. >>Follow journalists from across Cox Media Group on the ground in Texas The massive storm made landfall at 10 p.m. local time as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of about 130 mph. Harvey made landfall over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor. Harvey made a second landfall on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay.  >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories
  • Man fired over post about driving through Trump protesters
    Man fired over post about driving through Trump protesters
    An Arizona man who said he was “being made into a horrible person” because of a social media post that referenced a violent incident in Charlottesville was fired from his job Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported. James Cobo was responding to a Facebook post about protesting President Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix. “You are all pathetic. Can’t wait to drive through. 4x4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck ‘trumper,’” Cobo wrote. The comment seemed to reference the incident 10 days previously, when Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville. Cobo’s employer, West Valley Tires Point S of Buckeye, Arizona, was not amused and fired him Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported. 'I'm being made into a horrible person over a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers,' Cobo told the Republic on Wednesday. “I admit it was a tasteless joke, but keyword here is it was a joke. If anybody was ever going to go and intentionally hurt people, why would they talk about it on social media publicly before doing it?' Cobo defended what he wrote and said he was not racist. 'I never hurt anybody, nor did I have the intent to,' Cobo said. 'I never said I was actually going to hit anybody with a vehicle. They assumed it. Never would have thought it would be a big deal. 'I still can't figure out why I'm being called a racist. I've never even said anything racist.' Cobo admitted his intent was to upset people. 'I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters,' Cobo said. 'Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn't feel the same way they do about life.' He also denied that his post was referencing Heyer’s death, but he was not sympathetic, the Republic reported. 'If you play in the road, you might get hit by a car. My parents taught me that when I was little,' he said. 'Now, her family has $225,000, because she played in the street, and people feel sorry for her family.' A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Heyer's family raised nearly $225,000, before it was closed. Cobo said he had no regrets.  'I don't care that I got fired. I already got another job,' he said. 'The only thing that upsets me about this situation is that adults are able to throw a tantrum and raise hell and get what they want by doing so. This is not how America is supposed to work.
  • A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development
    A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development
    Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday morning, it had dumped 18 inches (half a meter) of rain on some areas, and forecasters warned that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. Here is a timeline of key moments in the storm's development: — Aug. 17, 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Harvey is named, six hours after the National Hurricane Center in Miami issues a potential tropical cyclone for several small Caribbean islands. — Aug. 19, 4 p.m., Moving westward between the northern coast of South America and the larger Caribbean islands, Harvey is downgraded to a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph). Six hours later, it is further downgraded to a tropical wave. — Wednesday, 10 a.m., Harvey regenerates into a tropical depression about 535 miles (860 kilometers) southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph). — Thursday, 1 p.m., After quickly strengthening over the course of a day, Harvey becomes a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It is about 325 miles (525 kilometers) southeast of Port O'Connor, and Texas coastal communities in its path are urged to complete their preparations. By midnight, it is upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and is 220 miles from Port O'Connor, with sustained maximum winds of 100 mph (160 kph). — Friday, 2 p.m., Harvey is upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained maximum winds of 120 mph (195 kph). It is centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi. By 6 p.m., Harvey is a Category 4 storm just 45 miles from the city, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). — Friday, 10 p.m., Harvey makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane when the eye of the storm comes ashore between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, two communities on a spit off the coast of mainland Texas near Corpus Christi. — Saturday, 2 a.m., Harvey is centered about 15 miles inland and is weakening as it slowly passes over land. It has been downgraded to a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). Two hours later, it is downgraded further to a Category 2. — Saturday, 5 a.m., With maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), Harvey is downgraded to a Category 1 storm. Forecasters warn of potentially catastrophic flooding in the coming days.
  • Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    As the nation watched the progress of a destructive Hurricane Harvey over the Gulf Coast of Texas, Democrats in Congress loudly condemned President Donald Trump’s Friday night pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, as well as the release of new details ordering the Pentagon to stop accepting transgender Americans for military service, while Congressional Republicans were nearly silent on both of those White House moves. “The only reason to do these right now is to use the cover of Hurricane Harvey to avoid scrutiny,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, in a sentiment shared by other Democrats in Congress. The reaction to the President’s decisions on Friday night followed a familiar script – strong support from his most ardent supporters, outrage from Democrats in the House and Senate, and mainly silence from Republicans in the Congress, outside of a handful of GOP lawmakers on either side. “America owes Sheriff Arpaio a debt of gratitude and not the injustice of a political witch hunt,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of three Arizona Republicans in Congress to voice their support for the Arpaio pardon. The president did the right thing — Joe Arpaio lived an honorable life serving our country, and he deserves an honorable retirement. — Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) August 26, 2017 But while Biggs, Franks, and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) publicly expressed their support, most other Republicans – including GOP leaders in Congress – were nearly all silent – no press statements, no emails, no comments on social media, as a handful in the GOP publicly rebuked the President. “Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has sparred repeatedly with the President in recent weeks. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and a few other Republicans went further. “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions,” McCain said in a written statement. Arpaio was convicted of defying court order to stop violating #4thAmendment. It's a pardon of a govt official who ignored Bill of Rights. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 26, 2017 “Last night’s pardon announcement further divides our country as does the policy against transgender Americans defending our freedoms,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL). Democrats were outraged by the Arpaio pardon. “The Arpaio pardon is basically a big middle finger to America. A loud, proud declaration that this Administration supports racism,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), who repeatedly jabbed at the President on Twitter. “Racist vigilantism has a champion in the White House.” Please follow this thread by The Phoenix New Times so you further understand how outrageous &amp; offensive to the rule of law this pardon is. https://t.co/rR0l4JFA76 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2017 There was a similar reaction to the release of a formal memo from President Trump, which bans transgender individuals from serving in the military, as top Republicans in the defense arena in Congress had almost nothing to say about the Friday night announcement. “Military service is a privilege, not a right,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), one of the very few Republicans to even issue a statement about Mr. Trump’s transgender ban announcement, which came soon after he left for a weekend at Camp David. For Democrats – like with the Arpaio pardon – the reaction was much different. “Transgender service members risk their lives to defend our nation, many with distinction,” countered Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY), one of many Democrats in Congress to denounce Mr. Trump’s move. “These patriots deserve better.” “This is a disgraceful, bigoted attack on transgender Americans honorably serving our nation,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). . @realDonaldTrump's directive banning transgender military recruits is an insult to the valor and heroism of every American in uniform. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) August 26, 2017 “President Trump has again doubled down on the side of ignorance, bigotry, intolerance, and hate,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). One other piece of news that broke on Friday night was the dismissal of controversial White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who was evidently pushed out the door by the new White House Chief of Staff. “Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House,” a White House official told the White House Pool reporter on Friday night.  
