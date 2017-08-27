Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 84
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Partly Cloudy
H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Hurricanes
Houston man goes fishing in Harvey-flooded living room
Close

Houston man goes fishing in Harvey-flooded living room

Photo Credit: Karen Warren/AP
Rains From Hurricane Harvey Continue, Cause Flooding

Houston man goes fishing in Harvey-flooded living room

By: Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman

HOUSTON -  Amid the chaos Tropical Storm Harvey has brought to Texas, one uninvited Houston house guest has found viral fame.

>> Read more trending news

Viviana Saldana posted three video clips of a man trying to catch a fish with his bare hands. The fish, by the way, was in their flooded living room.

Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room? 😂😂 y'all help me get this to the news lmao

Posted by Viviana Saldana on Saturday, August 26, 2017

“Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?” Saldana wrote in the Facebook post. As of Sunday evening, the videos had been shared more than 366,000 times on Facebook.

[h/t Houston Chronicle]

Related

A man with a bike stands in flood water as he took cover under a tree to get out of a heavy downpour in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Close

Houston flooding

Photo Credit: Karen Warren/AP
A man with a bike stands in flood water as he took cover under a tree to get out of a heavy downpour in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • 8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  • 8 mountain climbers die in 3 accidents in Europe's Alps
    8 mountain climbers die in 3 accidents in Europe's Alps
    Eight mountain climbers have died in three different accidents this weekend in the Austrian and Italian Alps. The Austrian Red Cross said five mountain climbers died Sunday in the Austrian Alps in Wildgerlostal on Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck, and a sixth climber was severely injured, the Austrian news agency APA reported. The group of six men from Altoetting in the southern German state of Bavaria was roped together when they fell in a very remote area of the mountain at an altitude of about 2,000 meters (6,562 feet.) The lone survivor was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Salzburg and is in stable condition, public broadcaster ORF reported. Apparently one member of the group slipped and fell on a glacier, bringing the others down with him, the head of the rescue teams, Martin Reichholf, said. The group fell down 200 meters (yards) on a steep slope covered with ice and debris. German news agency dpa reported the ages of the climbers who died as 34, 56, 65, 69 and 70. It said the survivor is 75 years old. None of the climbers was named in keeping with German privacy law. Three Italian mountain climbers also died this weekend, two of them on Sunday after falling into a crevasse in the Italian Alps. The Italian news agency ANSA said one of the crevasse victims was rescued in grave condition, but later died. The accident involved a group of nine mountaineers roped together while climbing on a glacier in Adamello Brenta Park near Trento in northern Italy. All of the climbers, including two 13 -year olds, were injured, ANSA reported. The group was believed to be made up of two families from northern Italy. What caused the two to fall wasn't immediately known, ANSA said. Another Italian climber died Saturday after being hit by boulders in the Valtellina Alpine area, further west near the border with Switzerland. ___ Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed reporting.
  • Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  • 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete list of winners
    2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete list of winners
    The MTV Video Music Awards were held Sunday night in California. >> Read more trending news Here’s a complete list of the night’s winners: Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: P!nk Video of the Year: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran Best New Artist: Khalid Song of Summer: “XO Tour Llif3,” Lil Uzi Vert >> Related: Taylor Swift debuts video for 'Look What You Made Me Do’ at MTV VMAs Best Collaboration: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” Zayn and Taylor Swift Best Pop Video: “Down,” Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane Best Hip Hop Video: 'HUMBLE.' Kendrick Lamar Best Dance Video: “Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara >> Photos: 2017 MTV VMAs Best Rock Video: 'Heavydirtysoul,' Twenty One Pilots Best Fight Against the System: “Black SpiderMan,” Logic Feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” The Hamilton Mixtape; “Light,” Big Sean; “Scars To Your Beautiful,” Alessia Cara; “Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL,” Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; “Surefire,” John Legend Best Cinematography: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar Best Direction: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar >> Photos: Stars arrive for the 2017 MTV VMAs Best Art Direction: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves) Best Visual Effects: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) Best Choreography: “Fade,” Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins) Best Editing: “Wyclef Jean,” Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
  • Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey
    The Anheuser-Busch community in Cartersville is helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey, The Georgia-based company is sending more than 500,000 cans of emergency drinking water to Baton Rouge. The brewery makes 24 different varieties of beer but when disaster strikes, crews skip the hops to package something critical to the needs of those displaced: canned water. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job 'Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,' said Sarah Schilling, Brewmaster of Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville brewery. The water will make the more than 500-mile journey and is scheduled to be delivered to the Baton Rouge Red Cross facility on Monday morning.       
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.