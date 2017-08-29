Listen Live
Hurricanes
Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana (live updates)
Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana (live updates)

Why Hurricanes Can Cause Us to Pay More at the Pump

Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana (live updates)

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along the coast of Texas on Friday, bringing torrential rainfall and leading to unprecedented, deadly flooding in parts of the state.

This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.
Close

Hurricane Harvey

Photo Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project
This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.

News

  • The Latest: Harvey comes ashore again, now in Louisiana
    The Latest: Harvey comes ashore again, now in Louisiana
    The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 4 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north. The storm returned to land about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph). Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday that when Harvey came back to shore, 'it's the end of the beginning.' Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding. Feltgen said there's still a lot of residents in multiple states 'who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.' Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. ___ 2 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas, including Beaumont and Port Arthur. KFDM-TV reports the situation in Port Arthur is dire as homes were expected to fill with rising floodwaters and residents unsure of how to evacuate the city. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells the station that county resources cannot get to Port Arthur because of the flooding and some residents have gone into survival mode. Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the 'city is underwater right now but we are coming!' He also urged residents to get to higher ground, but avoid becoming trapped in attics. Deputy Marcus McLellan says city's 911 system has been inundated with calls, which are bouncing to other law enforcement agencies. McLellan says the sheriff's office is working to relay those calls to the proper authorities in Port Arthur. ___ 1:15 a.m. After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area. However, the dangers remain far from over. Authorities and family members have reported at least 18 deaths from Harvey, while law enforcement agencies say more than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area and surrounding parts of Southeast Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also implemented a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. in an apparent response to scattered reports of looting. Police Chief Art Acevedo said violators would be searched and arrested. Two additional shelters — the Toyota Center and NRG Park — opened to house displaced residents. Louisiana's governor also offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas, and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm. Harvey is expected to come inland Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border.
  • Trump heads for Missouri as he hits the road to tout his push for tax reform
    Trump heads for Missouri as he hits the road to tout his push for tax reform
    President Donald Trump goes Wednesday to Springfield, Missouri to accelerate his administration’s push for tax reform, amid ongoing questions as to whether Republicans in Congress can get something done in coming months on the subject, as lawmakers in both parties await the details of a GOP tax plan. “We’re committed to passing the first major tax reform in over thirty years,” the President said to cheers last week at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. But on Capitol Hill, getting something done this year would be considered a long shot at best. Where does tax reform stand at this point? 1. Don’t expect details today from President Trump. The White House on Tuesday made clear to reporters that this is a speech to generate support for tax reform, but that Mr. Trump will continue to avoid anything but broad themes on why tax reform is important for American businesses and taxpayers. “This is going to be a speech focused on why we need tax reform, not necessarily how we are going to have tax reform legislation look,” a senior White House official said in a conference call with reporters. So, when you hear the President talk about providing people with the ‘the biggest tax cut ever,” that sounds great, but remember – there is no Trump tax cut bill. There is no GOP tax reform bill. It’s all still on the drawing board, and it’s not clear when an actual piece of legislation will be made public. To have a vote, you need a bill. Trump will tout tax reform at Missouri company https://t.co/IPiLOWWKRE — Keep on Kraken! (@F3ND1MUS) August 29, 2017 2. Is this going to be a tax cut or tax reform? After the GOP health care debacle, many on Capitol Hill aren’t sure that Republicans can really get anything approved on tax reform – with some wondering whether the House and Senate will pull back and just try to pass a plain tax cut. But as I mentioned above, while there is a lot of talk of what the President wants to do – and what GOP leaders in the Congress would like to achieve – there are a lot of details and blanks that must be filled in on taxes. This is not a simple, one page measure by any means. When you argue for things like ‘lower rates’ and a ‘simpler’ tax code, that can mean a lot of different things to different people. As someone smart told me many years ago about a proposal in Congress on taxes, “What the big print giveth, the little print taketh away.” #TaxReform = → Lower rates → Simpler code → More jobs → Level playing field pic.twitter.com/bfT8aq81eN — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 29, 2017 3. Tax reform does not top the September GOP agenda. With all of the legislative items that must be addressed in September – the debt limit, averting a government shutdown, health care, and more, it’s hard to see how tax reform can get a big jolt of momentum after Labor Day. Also, GOP lawmakers aren’t too pleased about how the month of August has evolved – they had hoped that Mr. Trump would spend much of his energy (while Congress was away) on efforts to promote his legislative agenda – making speeches about tax reform and other major issues. But it’s been anything but that type of month for Mr. Trump, and Congressional Republicans have noticed. “I think the President has gotten off message too often, and hasn’t been able to be an effective spokesman for his own agenda,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). President Trump `hasn’t been able to be an effective spokesman for his own agenda,” GOP Sen Pat Toomey says https://t.co/Xqp4LGn0kY — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) August 28, 2017 4. Are we really going to a postcard for tax filing? Over and over, we hear the drumbeat from top Republicans in the Congress – they not only want to lower your taxes, but they want to make it easier to ‘do your taxes.’ GOP lawmakers often talk about reducing all the forms into one, easy to fill out postcard. But if that’s going to happen, then all sorts of write offs and deductions would have to be eliminated – and that will not be an easy lift. It might sound easy to do – but in order to streamline deductions like that for mortgage interest, and other popular items, some difficult decisions have to be made along the way about how the tax code will change. And that will mean there are real winners and real losers. Imagine no longer feeling that sense of dread come tax season. Simplifying our tax code means filing taxes on a form the size of a postcard. pic.twitter.com/CdmJERfgtZ — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 23, 2017 5. There are all sorts of options on taxes. When President Reagan started the push for tax reform in 1985, he gave Congress a 489 page document that spelled out his tax plans in great detail. So far, President Trump has offered up one page of bullet points. Do you want to raise the standard deduction and not allow people to itemize their taxes? Scale back the number of rates? Chop out huge sections of the tax code? Change how small business income is dealt with? How investment income is treated? The list is almost endless. But one thing seems true to me – if the President does not indicate what he wants done, that will make Congress more tentative about the details. They don’t want to go out on a limb to do something like limiting the mortgage interest deduction, only to have the President say that he won’t support such a plan. Stay tuned. 4 Ways Congress Could Make Filing Your Taxes Way Easier https://t.co/9sJjssLMVo pic.twitter.com/dNISbiT6hb — Dalton Douglas (@2010TaxSite) August 29, 2017
  • Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises
    Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises
    The latest weather forecast delivered hope to Houston after five days of torrential rain submerged the nation's fourth-largest city: Less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine. But the dangers remain far from over. With at least 18 dead and 13,000 people rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties in Southeast Texas, others were still trying to escape from inundated homes. Weakened levees were in danger of failing and a less-ferocious but still potent Harvey was on track to slam into Louisiana overnight. Authorities expected the human toll to continue to mount, both in deaths and in tens of thousands of people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history. In all, more than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters, and that number seemed certain to increase, the American Red Cross said. The city's largest shelter housed 10,000 of the displaced as two additional mega-shelters opened Tuesday for the overflow. Louisiana's governor offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas, and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm. In an apparent response to scattered reports of looting, a curfew was put into effect from midnight to 5 a.m., with police saying violators would be questioned, searched and arrested. Meanwhile, a much-weakened Tropical Storm Harvey was steering into new territory. Meteorologists said Harvey was forecast to come inland Wednesday around the Texas-Louisiana line close to Beaumont, Texas, with 45 mph winds and heavy rains, slogging through Louisiana much of the day before taking its downpours north. Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri are on alert for Harvey flooding in the next couple of days. 'Once we get this thing inland during the day, it's the end of the beginning,' said National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. 'Texas is going to get a chance to finally dry out as this system pulls out.' But Feltgen cautioned: 'We're not done with this. There's still an awful lot of real estate and a lot of people who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.' Still, the reprieve from the rain in Houston was welcome. Eugene Rideaux, a 42-year-old mechanic who showed up at Osteen's Lakewood Church to sort donations for evacuees, said he had not been able to work or do much since the storm first hit, so he was eager to get out of his dark house and help. 'It's been so dark for days now, I'm just ready to see some light. Some sunshine. I'm tired of the darkness,' Rideaux said. 'But it's a tough city, and we're going to make this into a positive and come together.' The city has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for more supplies, including cots and food, for an additional 10,000 people, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who hoped to get the supplies no later than Wednesday. Four days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities and family members reported at least 18 deaths from Harvey. They include a former football and track coach in suburban Houston and a woman who died after she and her young daughter were swept into a rain-swollen drainage canal. Two Beaumont, Texas, police officers and two fire-rescue divers spotted the woman floating with the child, who was holding onto her mother. Authorities acknowledge that fatalities from Harvey could soar once the floodwaters start to recede from one of America's largest metropolitan centers. A pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston and a levee in a suburban subdivision began overflowing Tuesday, adding to the rising floodwaters. Engineers began releasing water from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs Monday to ease the strain on the dams. But the releases were not enough to relieve the pressure after the relentless downpours, Army Corps of Engineers officials said. Both reservoirs are at record highs. The release of the water means that more homes and streets will flood, and some homes will be inundated for up to a month, said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. Officials in Houston were also keeping an eye on infrastructure such as bridges, roads and pipelines that are in the path of the floodwaters. Water in the Houston Ship Channel, which serves the Port of Houston and Houston's petrochemical complex, is at levels never seen before, Linder said. The San Jacinto River, which empties into the channel, has pipelines and roads and bridges not designed for the current deluge, Linder said, and the chance of infrastructure failures will increase the 'longer we keep the water in place.' Among the worries is debris coming down the river and crashing into structures and the possibility that pipelines in the riverbed will be scoured by swift currents. In 1994, a pipeline ruptured on the river near Interstate 10 and caught fire. After five consecutive days of rain, Harvey set a new continental U.S. record for rainfall for a tropical system. The rains in Cedar Bayou, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, totaled 51.88 inches (132 centimeters) as of Tuesday afternoon. That's a record for both Texas and the continental United States, but it does not quite surpass the 52 inches (133 centimeters) from Tropical Cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii, in 1950, before Hawaii became a state. Before it breaks up, Harvey could creep as far east as Mississippi by Thursday, meaning New Orleans, where Hurricane Katrina unleashed its full wrath in 2005, is in Harvey's path. Foreboding images of Harvey lit up weather radar screens on the 12th anniversary of the day Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish. ___ Associated Press writers Frank Bajak and Michael Graczyk in Houston, Diana Heidgerd and David Warren in Dallas, Seth Borenstein in Washington and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb .
  • 3 shot, killed in Lithonia apartment complex
    3 shot, killed in Lithonia apartment complex
    Police confirm with Channel 2 Action News three people were found shot and killed in a DeKalb County apartment complex.  Channel 2's Liz Artz is on the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  DeKalb police told Artz this occurred on the 5000 block of Par Four Court in Lithonia around 11 p.m. Tuesday.  The victims are two males and one female in their 20s, according to DeKalb County PIO Sheria Campbell.    On the scene of breaking news in Dekalb County live @wsbtv triple homicide pic.twitter.com/PTIF2U1AtS — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) August 30, 2017   On the road headed to breaking news #DeKalbCounty Early reports suggest a triple homicide. Live on the scene as soon as we arrive @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Rs5EBogrxd — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) August 30, 2017      
  • Disney workers' union calls for 37 percent pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent
    Disney workers' union calls for 37 percent pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent
    Nearly 40,000 unionized Disney workers have called for a massive 37 percent increase in pay just to make ends meet – what they’re calling a “living wage.” >> Watch the news report here Disney, Orlando’s largest employer with about 74,000 employees, has offered a much smaller 2.5 percent wage increase. “The average wage under our proposal will increase from $11.28 to $15.71,” said Unite Here Local 737 President Jeremy Haicken.  >> Disney Hollywood Studios could be getting a name change Disney representatives say the average employee already makes more than $13 an hour when overtime and premiums are taken into account. Entry-level employees also make nearly $2 an hour more than the Florida minimum wage, the company argued. Disney cast members were not thrilled with the company’s 2.5 percent offer. “It’s disappointing,” Magic Kingdom parking hostess Susie Easton said. “And I speak on behalf of all my fellow cast members when I say we deserve more.” >> Read more trending news Bus driver Steven Brainard argued that Disney makes enough money to give employees a sizable bump in pay. “It’s sickening how they make millions and they give us little pennies here and there,” he said. Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said she was confident that the two sides can find common ground when negotiations continue on Sept. 19. “We’re going to continue to negotiate in good faith with the union to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” she said.
  • Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town
    Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town
    The presence of a marijuana retail store has caused a deep divide in this quirky tourist town, where hundreds of visitors roam the streets daily browsing in art galleries and souvenir shops housed in historic cabins. Most of Talkeetna's stores line the two long blocks that make up its Main Street, where tourists ? many who arrive in Alaska on cruise ships and are bused about two hours north from Anchorage ? wander into storefronts like Nagley's General Store for ice cream or slip through its back door for a cold one at the West Rib Bar and Grill. At Main Street's opposite end, near a river park where visitors snap photos of the continent's largest mountain, is Talkeetna's newest venture into the tourism trade. The High Expedition Co. is a nod to the rich mountain climbing history of the eclectic community purported to be the inspiration for the 1990s television series 'Northern Exposure.' Talkeetna's first marijuana retail store is causing a rift not seen in other tourist-dependent towns in this Libertarian-leaning state, where marijuana had a casual acceptance long before it became legal. But even here, like in many pot-legal states, some towns have opted out of sales, fearful it might invite crime and other evils. In Talkeetna, some shop owners — the ones who built a multimillion-dollar business from the steady stream of mountain climbers who use Talkeetna as a staging point for treks up Denali — say this one shop could ruin the tiny town's historic atmosphere and harm business like the eight or so stores that serve alcohol along Main Street could never do. 'I don't think he belongs in downtown Talkeetna,' Meandering Moose B&B owner Mike Stoltz said. Joe McAneney co-owns the High Expedition Co., which opened in mid-May. 'The sky hasn't fallen on Talkeetna, the sun is shining, and this is now the most photographed shop in town,' he said. Grabbing the attention of amateur shutterbugs is a small 'Cannabis Purveyors' wooden sign on the store's deck. McAneney has been working to open the shop nearly since the day in 2014 that Alaska residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. He and a partner bought the cabin that was originally built for Ray Genet, an early Talkeetna climber and guide who died in 1979 on Mount Everest. McAneney worked with Genet's family and has incorporated a small museum dedicated to Genet and Talkeetna's climbing history. But even that association led to some disdain. 'Small towns in Alaska are harder than anywhere to break into and sort of become accepted,' McAneney said. His store got its approval from the borough on a technicality when the assembly was writing regulations for marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas, like Talkeetna, and inadvertently omitted special land use districts ? like the town's Main Street. Talkeetna has no local governing body, only a nonvoting community council whose sole power is sending recommendations to borough officials roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) away. State regulators approved the store's permit on a 3-2 vote last spring. 'There's people that are upset about it, but it's legal,' said Sue Deyoe, the Talkeetna Historical Society and Museum's executive director. Opposition mounted as the issue went before state regulators, where a stream of residents unsuccessfully called in to the Anchorage meeting to oppose the store's license. Among the biggest issue for critics is the lack of places for tourists to puff the marijuana they buy ? smoking pot in public is illegal, and that led to fears the nearby river park would become the place to partake. Alaska State Troopers say there were no citations issued for anyone consuming marijuana in public in Talkeetna from April 1 to July 1, the same as last year. But opponents argue Talkeetna is lawless, with the closest trooper an hour away. 'What are we supposed to do?' asked Stoltz, the bed and breakfast owner. 'Are we going to take the law into our own hands? Duct-tape him?' Stoltz said the very presence of a pot store will harm business in the historic town, where residents make a year's living between Memorial Day and Labor Day. 'If we lose our tourism, we lose what Talkeetna is,' he said. 'We're not catering to stoner tourists. To me, that's the conflict with Joe.' Seeing a pot shop on Talkeetna's main drag didn't bother 65-year-old Jeff White, visiting from the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Talkeetna has the artsy feel of a tourist town in Colorado, which also has legal marijuana, he said. 'This goes with that vibe, and I think that's fine.' One resident dismisses the idea that the pot store is giving Talkeetna a black eye. But it is dividing the town, Christie Stoltz said, noting the chasm has reached her home. She's the daughter of Mike Stoltz, the B&B owner. 'I feel like it's generations — the older generation versus the younger generation,' she said. For some, marijuana was never an issue, Deyoe said, and it pales in comparison to a controversy last spring when the borough proposed leveling trees over an area about the size of eight football fields for an expanded parking lot for summer use. 'I think the community council got way more letters on that than they did in reaction to the marijuana shop,' she said. ___ Follow Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen at https://twitter.com/MThiessen
