Harvey makes additional landfall in Louisiana (live updates)

Hundreds of you came out and helped Tuesday – so we’re continuing our effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, we’re continuing our “Convoy of Care,” where we collect bottles of water and send it to Texas. If you're interested in donating, bring your bottled water to the Channel 2 Action News station (1601 W Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today and Thursday. Come on out and help us fill this truck! We're trying to show Texas that #AtlantaCares and send them A LOT of bottled water! pic.twitter.com/h5VR4fu1Iz — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 29, 2017 This version of 'Convoy of Care' will be hosted by Cox Media Group -- specifically, WSB-TV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95-5 and AM 750, KISS 104.1, B98.5 and 97.1 The River. On Tuesday, we filled an entire truck donated by Atlanta Peach Movers – and we need your help to fill up another! So please help us spread the word by using #AtlantaCares and we'll see you at the truck! We'd like to thank Atlanta Peach Movers for providing the truck and movers to help load it! Kroger is also helping with its 'round up' campaign. You can round up your bill up to the next dollar. The difference will benefit the Red Cross. You can also donate to the Red Cross here.