Members of the Georgia and Federal Emergency Management Agencies spent Wednesday touring some of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma in Gwinnett County.
FEMA emergency management specialist Steve Michaels is tasked with assessing some of the county’s 158 homes that were either destroyed or heavily damaged to determine if federal assistance in the form of grants or low interest loans will be made available to individuals.
He is looking for significant damage to essential living space in primary residences.
FEMA tours Irma damage in Gwinnett
“Wind damage is our primary cause for the event and definitely trees getting blown over into people’s homes,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
Gwinnett Director of Emergency Management Greg Swanson says some of the hardest hit areas were south of Lawrenceville into Snellville.
Robert Schulz lives in Snellville and was happy to see Michaels arrive. He found himself in the unfortunate situation of being between insurance companies when Irma hit and brought a tree down on his home.
FEMA tours Irma damage in Gwinnett
“I got estimates of between $20,000 and $30,000,” he says.
Schulz thought his new policy through Geico took affect August 21 when he contacted the company to switch. Unbeknownst to him, it did not take effect until Sept. 15, four days after Irma hit. He had already cancelled his old policy by that time.
Frustrated by what he considers a runaround by the insurance company, he was ready to put up a sign in his yard asking FEMA for help.
“I was just about to get online for FEMA when the doorbell rang,” says Schulz.
If an emergency declaration is made for individual assistance for Gwinnett, it would be the second time since floods ravaged the county in 2009.
“In 2009, we had over 400 homes that we did in our first local assessment,” says Swanson. “Once we got declared in 2009, we know we had over 2,000 residents contact FEMA.”
Michaels says once he turns in his information, it could take a few weeks before a declaration is made.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself