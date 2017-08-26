Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast some 175 miles from Houston, but the nation's fourth-largest city has never needed a direct strike from a catastrophic storm to flood. Regularly inundated by floodwaters ever since its settlement in the mid-1800s, Houston looked on warily even before Harvey roared ashore. Gov. Greg Abbott says more heavy rainfall expected tonight, urges Texans to stay off the road https://t.co/JZvofyopoP #Harvey pic.twitter.com/N05Z4Yxx36 — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017 Harvey, which blasted ashore as a major Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, has swamped roads and paralyzed neighborhoods throughout the city. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 2,000 calls for help had been received by midday Sunday. Flooding was so bad that residents were being urged to seek refuge on their roofs. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is in Houston for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. Monahan and his photographer showed images of a flooded Interstate 10 in Houston during Channel 2 Action News at Noon on Sunday. He said what would normally be a 12-lane expressway, “has become more like a creek or a stream.” “There are other parts of the Houston area where we’ve seen significant flooding in low-lying neighborhood,” Monahan said. Monahan reported there had been a bit of lull in the rain around noon-time Sunday, but more more was expected to come. “We’re going to see more rain and more waves of rain coming, and that means the flooding threat is going to continue to increase across Houston, and across eastern Texas,” Monahan said. President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continue to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House says Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. [READ: Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo ] The White House says Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Rising floodwaters from Harvey have forced thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground in Houston, overwhelming rescuers. Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas soon. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. [READ: Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ ] Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Elderly couple makes their way across flooded street in Houston as neighbors hurry to retrieve their possessions https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/qF1FQv3jcm — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017 Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. [READ: Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims ] Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Stay with Channel 2 Action News throughout the day for the latest on the unprecedented flooding throughout Texas. Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan will have live reports starting on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)