Catastrophic flooding inundating parts of Southeast Texas as torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey pound the region: Live updates
Catastrophic flooding inundating parts of Southeast Texas as torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey pound the region: Live updates

Rockport, TX Devastated By Hurricane Harvey

Catastrophic flooding inundating parts of Southeast Texas as torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey pound the region: Live updates

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Rockport, Texas late Friday evening as it made landfall along the Gulf coast. Residents along the coast had braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards,” as the first Category 4 hurricane since Hurricane Charley in 2004 barreled ashore.

Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, but the real disaster began unfolding as unprecedented flood waters brought on by torrential rains started inundating parts of Southeast Texas. At least six people have died.

The National Weather Service storm has issued a flash flood emergency “for life-threatening catastrophic flooding.”

>>Follow journalists from across Cox Media Group on the ground in Texas

Catastrophic flooding inundating parts of Southeast Texas as torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey pound the region: Live updates

This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.
Hurricane Harvey

Photo Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project
This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 UTC) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.

Photos: Hurricane Harvey causes widespread damage
Read More
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said. The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville. The deputy pursued Robinson on foot. “An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.” RELATED: Driver in Cobb crash dies after cop deploys his Taser Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.  The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings. Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble
    With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble
    In his 24 years as metro Phoenix's sheriff, Joe Arpaio survived scandals and dodged investigations that would easily have sunk the careers of many politicians. He locked up journalists and made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. He let investigations into child rape cases languish because officers were pulled away, in part, to help in Arpaio's immigrant efforts. Arpaio was found to have violated the civil rights of Latinos in a racial-profiling case expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer. His critics felt like they finally won a measure of accountability against the lawman after he was found guilty earlier this month on a misdemeanor contempt charge for flouting the courts in carrying out his signature immigration patrols. But their victory was upended when a pardon by his most powerful political ally — President Donald Trump — allowed Arpaio to wiggle out of legal jeopardy again. 'Arpaio played up to Trump, and Trump is a good old boy, and he doesn't give a damn about us — only likes people of his own mind and from his base,' said Mary Rose Wilcox, a former county official who was charged with crimes in a now-discredited corruption case brought by Arpaio. 'He wanted red meat, and Arpaio was that red meat.' For Arpaio, the pardon is the ultimate vindication after repeatedly complaining that he was being unfairly targeted for merely enforcing the law in arresting immigrants in the country illegally. He celebrated the victory at an Italian restaurant with his wife and said he'll discuss more about his future early next week. The former sheriff vowed to remain active politically, and issued a fundraising appeal for his legal defense fund within an hour or two of the pardon's announcement Friday afternoon. Arpaio, reached Saturday, declined to comment further. A judge nominated to the bench by former President George W. Bush ordered Arpaio to stop his immigration patrols in 2011 amid allegations that his officers were racially profiling Latinos. The judge later found Arpaio's office systematically profiled Latinos and recommended a criminal charge against the sheriff for prolonging the patrols 17 months after he had ordered them stopped. The pardon drew widespread condemnation among Latinos, Democrats and even some Republicans who believe the move is offensive to immigrants at a time of deep racial divisions in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville. Some conservatives said it was a long-overdue action to preserve the legacy of a man they say was punished for doing his job. 'It's a misdemeanor equal to a barking-dog complaint,' said Tom Morrissey, a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. 'To spend millions of taxpayer dollars to go after Sheriff Joe for doing his job, I think, was kind of ridiculous.' The reality is that taxpayers in Phoenix and its suburbs will pay for Arpaio's racial profiling for years to come. The overall profiling case against Arpaio and his office has already cost taxpayers $66 million on items such as attorney fees, officer training and an alert system to spot problematic behavior by sheriff's deputies. Over the next year, it will cost an additional $26 million, largely for adding officers to the effort to comply with a court-ordered overhaul of the agency. The financial toll is expected to continue until the sheriff's office comes in full compliance for three straight years with court-ordered changes. The sheriff's office was deemed 40 percent compliant in the first phase of the overhaul and 58 percent compliant in its second phase, according to the latest report measuring the agency's progress. Taxpayers have footed another $82 million in judgments, settlements and legal fees for the sheriff's office, covering issues such as lawsuits over deaths in his jails and the lawman's failed investigations of political enemies. That tally includes $3.5 million paid to a family of a developmentally disabled girl who was molested while Arpaio's office did not investigate her abuser. 'Joe Arpaio received a pardon yesterday,' Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a longtime Arpaio critic, said Saturday. 'The taxpayers did not receive a pardon.' While Arpaio had long defied predictions of his political demise, the costs of the profiling case and the criminal case against the Republican sheriff are believed to have contributed to his loss in November to Democrat Paul Penzone, a little-known retired Phoenix police sergeant. Arpaio suffered a cruel irony on election night: He lost the heavily Republican Maricopa County by nearly 13 percentage points, while Trump — who shares similar views on immigration as Arpaio — won by more than 3 percentage points. Morrissey blamed a steady stream of negative news about Arpaio from local reporters for Arpaio's loss. 'It was day after day after day of the media attacking him,' Morrissey said. Wilcox offered a different explanation: Voters grew tired of Arpaio's legal problems and penchant for self-promotion, but were not familiar with Trump. Arpaio's 'abuses were so well documented that finally people said we had enough,' Wilcox said. 'They didn't know Trump.' ___ Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
  • NFL 2017: Wide-open look in NFC, no clear favorite
    NFL 2017: Wide-open look in NFC, no clear favorite
    Sure, there are favorites, led by the Falcons, whose late collapse in the Super Bowl should serve as motivation to get things right for a full 60 minutes. Seattle looks like the top dog in the West, and the Giants — if Beckham can stay healthy — appear dangerous back East. No one wants to visit the tundra in winter, but the NFC North race looks like it will go through Green Bay. Most intriguing is what might occur in Atlanta, where the Falcons have a sensational new home — complete with reasonable food prices, if you can imagine — and some sour memories to use as impetus in the South. 'I am demanding of them and of the staff and of myself, too,' coach Dan Quinn says. 'I definitely share the disappointment when that happens or share in how much fun it is when we have a red-zone period ... where it's competing and battling for it. Those are the moments I try to really stay in and not look too far down the line.' Or too close back. But handing the Falcons the division title, let alone the conference crown, is something of a stretch. NFC SOUTH This might be the most competitive sector in the NFC. All four teams have high expectations, and major weak areas. For Atlanta, aside from its psyche, the question is how much the defense has improved around sackmaster Vic Beasley Jr. Adding tackle Dontari Poe and rookie end Takkarist McKinley should help the pass rush, but the secondary, in particular, needs upgrading. That said, 2016 MVP Matt Ryan and a strong corps of receivers and running backs are capable of 40 points any day. Carolina's post-Super Bowl malaise was apparent from the outset last year, and Ron Rivera is too good a coach to let anything approaching half-heartedness rear its head again. Look for Cam Newton, if his arm is OK, to have a strong turnaround campaign, and the running game to be spiced by rookie Christian McCaffrey. The defense has Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis as its foundation. Tampa Bay must find such a foundation on D to go with an offense that will scare every opponent. Watch TE O.J. Howard, an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. New Orleans is in an ugly trend of 7-9 finishes. A fourth straight, especially with Drew Brees still a sensational passer, could doom coach Sean Payton, who needs the defense to show up. NFC WEST The only remote challenge to the Seahawks — except, perhaps, for turmoil within — is Arizona. The Cardinals, though, come off an underachieving season in which they couldn't close the deal too often. If Carson Palmer rebounds, David Johnson continues as the most versatile RB around, and Larry Fitzgerald remains, well, Larry Fitz, Arizona could push Seattle. The Cardinals were badly damaged by injuries in 2016 and their depth still is questionable. Seattle also had injury issues, yet got into the playoffs in something of a down year. Its running game has been juiced up with the return of Thomas Rawls and the signing of Eddie Lacy (if he is in shape), and that defense can be scary, especially down the stretch. Forget any thoughts of the Rams or 49ers contending for anything but high draft choices. NFC EAST During a year when Jerry Jones went into the Hall of Fame, how about them Cowboys winning it all? Whoa! Dallas might not be the top team in this division. While the Cowboys could take a step back, perhaps several if sizzling RB Ezekiel Elliott has to sit out all six games of his suspension, New York is primed to leap forward. That changes if Beckham keeps taking hits like he did against Cleveland last Monday, but with Brandon Marshall and impressive rookie TE Evan Engram, Eli Manning has more targets. The big if is New York's ground game, but no one — not even Dallas — figures to run well against Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Of course, if top offensive rookie Dak Prescott is as effective in his sophomore season, working behind an outstanding O-line, Dallas is dangerous. The biggest issue is an undependable defense, though Sean Lee is an All-Pro linebacker. Philadelphia's 2018 could be a special year. For now, development and a .500 or better record should be the goal. Washington is paying QB Kirk Cousins as if he was a combination of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Redskins needs that kind of production from him to stay out of the cellar. NFC NORTH Detroit and Minnesota have designs on challenging the Packers. We don't see it. Not if Rodgers is healthy and develops a symbiotic relationship with TE Martellus Bennett, among the best offseason signings by any team. Not if the secondary that was so damaged by injuries can stay healthier. Certainly not if the Packers find their form early after a 4-6 record last season forced them to get hot just to get into the postseason. If Minnesota finds a balanced offense to go with a very strong defensive line, it could get it into the playoffs. The Vikings should be powerful on the ground with Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook , but the air game needs more consistency and downfield threats. Minnesota could lead the league in sacks. The Lions were comeback kings in 2016 and will need to avoid falling in so many holes this time. Improvements up front could bolster the running game, and Matthew Stafford has proven he is worth franchise-QB money. It's hard to get excited about the D in Motor City, though. The Bears won't resemble recent versions of the Cubs or Blackhawks. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Tillerson says Trump 'speaks for himself' on racial violence
    Tillerson says Trump 'speaks for himself' on racial violence
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is suggesting that President Donald Trump's values should be considered separate from America's values when it comes to race. Speaking on 'Fox News Sunday,' Tillerson was asked to comment on Trump's seesawing response to violence at a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month and the criticism that he had morally equated neo-Nazis with the individuals protesting against them. Tillerson replied that 'we express America's values from the State Department' and that when it comes to Trump's values, 'the president speaks for himself.' Tillerson said the nation's commitment to fighting racial injustice is unquestioned, and that he doesn't 'believe anyone doubts the American people's values' or the government's commitment to that goal.
  • Trump expresses confidence in federal disaster response as rains from Harvey continue in Texas
    Trump expresses confidence in federal disaster response as rains from Harvey continue in Texas
    President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was confident in the federal disaster response in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, even as heavy rains caused more flooding in and around the city of Houston, and weather forecasts indicated several more feet of rain could fall in coming days in some Gulf Coast areas of Texas. “Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with,” the President said in a series of tweets about the storm. “Good news is that we have great talent on the ground,” Mr. Trump added from Camp David, where he joined in a late morning video briefing on the storm, which was threatening to dump upwards of three feet of rain on some areas in Texas, as the storm was moving slowly – maybe back out into the Gulf of Mexico in coming days. Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017 Mr. Trump said that he would be “going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety.” On the ground in Texas, lawmakers in Congress were joining with state and local officials to give out life saving information to those hit hardest by the rising flood waters, mainly urging people to ‘shelter in place.’ Remember: even if your home is taking in water – is safer to stay than leave. If waters are too high, move to the ROOF, not the attic. — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) August 27, 2017 List of Hurricane Harvey shelters around Houston area https://t.co/dBynecV8pt — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 27, 2017 “FEMA is going to be there for years,” FEMA chief Brock Long told CNN, as the scope of the disaster seemed to get worse every hour, with the forecast showing more and more rain for the region around Houston. Latest NHC #Harvey forecast continues to show a dire scenario for Houston. Heavy rains continue through Wed., with 50' totals now expected. pic.twitter.com/Ng59VPukyW — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 27, 2017
Jamie Dupree

