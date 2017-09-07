Eighty-four dogs and cats are on the way to Atlanta from central Florida to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma. The Atlanta Humane Society has two transport vehicles bringing the animals from a shelter in Osceola County to the AHS Howell Mill Rd. campus in Atlanta. They're expected to arrive Thursday evening.

This transport of animals out of Florida is likely only the beginning. "We're anticipating hundreds of more animals to come into our care in the coming days and weeks." says Christina Hill, Director of marketing and communications with the Humane Society.

Animals brought from Florida to Atlanta frees-up shelters there to take in Florida residents' pets who need temporary shelter from the approaching storm.

It was just last week the Atlanta Humane Society was on the front line of storm relief effort in response to Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas and parts of Louisiana. Hill says from that storm zone, the AHS took-in 130 animals.

"Our team is FEMA trained, we have these relationships with organizations in these areas that often need help," says Hill. "We have hurricane-trained staff, they've been through hurricanes, they know how to set-up temporary shelters."

Hill says it's a 24-hour operation right now at the AHS. "We're going to take in as many animals as we possibly can and we're going to continue to seek out other temporary shelters but our main goal is to find homes for these guys and part of that is also transporting them out."

Last week, 300 animals were adopted out to new Atlanta-area pet owners. The dogs and cats a mix of those from the Harvey storm zone, and those AHS already had in their care.

As for this current storm emergency effort, says Hill, "I honestly can't remember any time that we've had hurricane after hurricane so closely together like this, and the need being so great."