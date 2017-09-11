Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
59°
H 63
L 59

!
Traffic
Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
59°
Squalls
H 63° L 59°
  • heavy-rain-night
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Squalls. H 63° L 59°
  • rain-day
    61°
    Evening
    Squalls. H 63° L 59°
  • rain-day
    61°
    Morning
    Light Rain / Wind. H 68° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Hurricanes
Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery
Close

Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery

Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery
Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ryan DeCamp
Doctors, nurses and paramedics await take-off from Dulles International Airport aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2017. Air Force aircraft from three bases came together to move more than 300 medical personnel to Orlando, Florida, in anticipation of Hurricane Irma making landfall in the state. Air Mobility Command and 18th Air Force are providing airlift, aeromedical evacuation, contingency response and aerial refueling forces as part of the whole-of-community effort to respond to Hurricane Irma.

Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery

By: WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  More than 300 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals were sent to Orlando with the help of the U.S. Air Force ahead of Hurricane Irma.

>> Read more trending news

Three C-17s from South Carolina’s Joint Base Charleston and Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base flew the group to Florida on Saturday.

"When the world presents a challenge, our airmen adjust to meet need and do what it takes to accomplish the mission,” said Gen. Carlton Everhart II, commander of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command. “Our airmen are mission ready and prepared to help others impacted by Hurricane Irma while meeting worldwide needs." 

Florida Gov. Rick Scott made a plea Saturday for volunteer nurses to help at shelters across the state. 

The Department of Health and Human Services has coordinated the medical efforts to Florida to assist with the needs following Hurricane Irma. 

The hurricane made landfall in Marco Island just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Close

Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery
    Air Force sends doctors, nurses to Orlando for Irma recovery
    More than 300 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals were sent to Orlando with the help of the U.S. Air Force ahead of Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news Three C-17s from South Carolina’s Joint Base Charleston and Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base flew the group to Florida on Saturday. 'When the world presents a challenge, our airmen adjust to meet need and do what it takes to accomplish the mission,” said Gen. Carlton Everhart II, commander of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command. “Our airmen are mission ready and prepared to help others impacted by Hurricane Irma while meeting worldwide needs.'  Florida Gov. Rick Scott made a plea Saturday for volunteer nurses to help at shelters across the state.  The Department of Health and Human Services has coordinated the medical efforts to Florida to assist with the needs following Hurricane Irma.  The hurricane made landfall in Marco Island just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
  • Florida woman shelters horses inside her home during Hurricane Irma
    Florida woman shelters horses inside her home during Hurricane Irma
    Across Florida, people hunkered down over the weekend to ride out Hurricane Irma with their families, friends and pets.  Georgia Mott, of Okeechobee County, is no different, except that she’s sharing her house with six dogs and two horses named Goose and Dixie.  >> Read more trending news “We decided to stay because of how chaotic it was getting out of Florida,” Mott said.  As the storm approached and her friends with horses started moving their animals into concrete barns, Mott got to thinking.  “We got the idea to bring them inside the house, seeing as how it sits on a hill and is also made of concrete,” Mott explained. “We figured it was the safest choice.”  So, they cleared out the laundry room and brought in hay and shavings to make the animals comfortable. Goose and Dixie also were given medications to keep them relaxed. “The horses have been amazing since we brought them in yesterday evening,” Mott said. “They are probably more relaxed than I am.” Mott posted a picture and video of Dixie and Goose on Facebook and it went viral. Thousands of people shared it and commented on it. “I am blown away by the amount of attention it has gotten and the outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” Mott said.
  • President Trump honors 9/11 victims, pledges aid to those hit by Irma
    President Trump honors 9/11 victims, pledges aid to those hit by Irma
    After leading a moment of silence at the White House to mark the first attack of Nine Eleven, President Donald Trump honored the victims of that day in a ceremony at the Pentagon, vowing to safeguard the U.S. homeland from further terrorist strikes, saying American ‘cannot be intimidated.’ “Those who try will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle,” Mr. Trump said on a gorgeous, sun-filled September morning, much like September 11, 2001, when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after terrorists hijacked four passenger jets, destroying both towers of the World Trade Center in New York, gouging a huge hole in the Pentagon, and then plunging the last plane into a farmer’s field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. “Though we can never erase your pain, or bring back those you lost, we can honor their sacrifice by pledging our resolve to do whatever we must to keep our people safe,” the President said outside the Pentagon, where a giant American flag was hung near the point where a hijacked jetliner was intentionally crashed into the building, killing 184 people. “On that day, not only did the world change, but we all changed,” Mr. Trump said. Trump honors 9/11 victims at the Pentagon: “We mourn them, we honor them, and we pledge to never, ever forget them” https://t.co/DdOfph3jQz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 11, 2017 “The horror and anguish of that dark day were seared into our national memory forever,” Mr. Trump added. “It was the worst attack on our country since Pearl Harbor.” Before his speech on the 9-11 attacks, the President noted the major breaking news story of this day, the damage from Hurricane Irma, as he promised the people of Florida that his administration would help them recover from the storm that raced ashore on Sunday. “We’re marshaling the full resources of the federal government,” Mr. Trump said. “When Americans are in need, Americans pull together,” the President said of the needs for victims of both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. At 9/11 ceremony, Pres. Trump sends prayers to victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma: 'When Americans are in need, Americans pull together.' pic.twitter.com/z6IsUQkdaD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 11, 2017 But the focus of the President’s remarks were looking back 16 years ago, to the horrible morning of carnage, which set in motion years of U.S. military actions in what was labeled, the “War on Terror.” “America does not bend, we do not waver,” Mr. Trump declared, making clear that his administration would continue to pursue terror groups around the world that try to do harm to the United States.
  • Tropical Storm Irma: Minute-by-minute
    Tropical Storm Irma: Minute-by-minute
    As Tropical Storm Irma move into metro Atlanta, conditions will deteriorate through Monday and into Tuesday. We have multiple crews across the southeast covering the damage from Irma -- Make sure to watch Channel 2 Action News throughout the day. Here is the minute-by-minute update on the storm's impact in the state: 11:05 a.m.: A tree crashed and blocked Clifton Church Road in DeKalb. Neighbors told Channel 2's Linda Stouffer that the power lines sparked as it crashed.  BIG tree down- Clifton Church Rd in DeKalb. Neighbor said power lines sparked as it crashed. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v8PqQL2rBE — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) September 11, 2017 10:35 a.m.: More than 438,000 customers across Georgia are now without power, according to Georgia Power and EMC. 10:10 a.m.: State transportation officials say an easy morning commute and relatively light winds and rain should not lull metro Atlanta residents into thinking it’s safe to go out.  10:05 a.m.: Tree crashes into Sandy Springs home as Irma blew through. No one was seriously injured.  Tree crashed through #SandySprings home as #Irma blew through. Homeowner was there but thankfully no injuries. #Stormwatchon2. pic.twitter.com/7yzOncDGOO — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) September 11, 2017 9:55 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose reports in Waycross, Georgia that conditions are very windy and rainy.  Conditions in Waycross this morning. Rain & gusty winds. @DamonMcGheeWSB & I are headed to Brunswick. #Irma #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/4grKW6WGnD — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 11, 2017 8 a.m.: Irma is downgraded to a tropical storm with winds at 70 mph over north Florida.  6:15 a.m.: Georgia Power reports more than 97,000 customers without power and EMC reports more than 49,000 customers without power.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.