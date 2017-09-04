Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 86
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Clear
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-night
    68°
    Morning
    Clear. H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Weather
Hurricane Irma state of emergency declared as Cat 4 storm tracks toward Florida
Close

Hurricane Irma state of emergency declared as Cat 4 storm tracks toward Florida

Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com
Hurricane Irma as of 5 p.m. eastern time Monday.

Hurricane Irma state of emergency declared as Cat 4 storm tracks toward Florida

By: ActionNewsJax.com

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for the state as Hurricane Irma inches closer to the U.S. mainland. 

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared,” Scott said. “I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians.”

>> Read more trending news

Irma is packing winds in excess of 130 mph as it heads for key islands in the Caribbean. 

Earlier Monday, Irma was a Category 3 but was upgraded to a Category 4 during the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory. 

ActionNewsJax.com
Hurricane Irma as of 5 p.m. eastern time Monday.
Close

Hurricane Irma State of Emergency declared as Cat 4 storm tracks toward Florida

Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com
Hurricane Irma as of 5 p.m. eastern time Monday.

Changes in the storm’s structure will cause fluctuations in the intensity of the storm. 

The storm's center is 490 miles (790 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Related: Hurricane Irma closes in on Caribbean islands, hurricane watches posted

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods, and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters) as it draws closer.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British and U.S. Virgin islands and Guadeloupe.

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Speed played role in deadly crash involving three motorcycles, police say
    Speed played role in deadly crash involving three motorcycles, police say
    Atlanta police say speed played a role in a deadly I-75 South crash that involved three motorcyclists. Investigators tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the driver of a motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Dwayne Parker Jr., possibly sped in between cars and struck the back of a vehicle Monday morning. “That driver was traveling on a motorcycle southbound of the connector, at a high rate of speed, he may have been driving in between vehicles, when he struck the rear end of the vehicle,” Sgt. John Chafee said.  Investigators said Parker was thrown from his bike and landed on the interstate. He died on impact. Police said two more crashes then followed. “As vehicles slowed for that accident, two more motorcyclists were involved in accidents, one struck a vehicle in the rear and another lost control,” said Sgt. John Chafee.  TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta BeltLine apologizes for controversial photos in art installation Woman hit in head after chair is thrown from hotel's 10th floor North Korea: Mattis warns of ‘massive military response' if North threatens U.S. The two other bikers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators said the two bikers should survive their injuries. Washington spoke with the parents of Dwayne Parker Jr., by phone. They said they’ve accepted what happened and have decided to peacefully let their son go. Local motorcycle club member Dolly Johnson said this is the kind of tragedy that affects all riders. “I send my condolences out to that fallen rider’s family and all of his concerned loved ones,' Johnson said.  So far no charges have been filed in the case. 
  • Dive team searching for missing person in Lake Lanier
    Dive team searching for missing person in Lake Lanier
    The Hall County Fire Department is looking for a missing person in Lake Lanier. The Department of Natural Resources says it received a call just after 3 p.m. about a possible drowning at Gainesville Marina off Dawsonville Highway. Crews say the missing person is approximately a 32-year-old male. Fire officials say the man was at the lake with friends and family when he went under. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta BeltLine apologizes for controversial photos in art installation Woman hit in head after chair is thrown from hotel's 10th floor North Korea: Mattis warns of ‘massive military response' if North threatens U.S. The Hall County Fire Services Marine Rescue team completed its dive operations and turned the operation over to the Hall County Sheriff's Office Dive Team for recovery. Crews say the busy Labor Day weekend traffic is making the recovery effort more difficult. 'This is a very well-traveled area of the lake. It's a main thoroughfare to get from the north end of the lake to south end of the lake or vice versa. So its very heavy boat traffic, very heavy water action there. A lot of waves, believe it or not, even though it's a lake, a lot of big boats coming through there, so it is a difficult dive operation just because of the choppy surface,' Capt. Zachary Brackett said. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates as this story develops.
  • National park icons threatened by wind-frenzied wildfires
    National park icons threatened by wind-frenzied wildfires
    Winds wreaked havoc on wildfires that were threatening two crown jewels of the National Park Service on Monday, pushing the flames toward manmade and natural icons in and around Glacier and Yosemite national parks. The wind-driven fires, combined with high temperatures and dry conditions, have disrupted holiday travel and hampered firefighters across the West during a Labor Day weekend that capped a devastating summer in which an area larger than Rhode Island has burned. The dozens of fires burning across the West and Canada have blanketed the air with choking smoke from Oregon, where ash fell on the town of Cascade Lakes, to Colorado, where health officials issued an air quality advisory alert. A fire in Montana's Glacier National Park emptied the park's busiest tourist spot as wind gusts drove the blaze toward the doorstep of a century old lodge. The 14-square-mile (36-square-kilometers) fire that consumed a historic Glacier backcountry chalet last week was about a mile away from Lake McDonald Lodge, a 103-year-old Swiss chalet-style hotel. The lodge's setting on the lake as the Going-to-the-Sun-Road begins its vertigo-inducing climb up the Continental Divide has made it an endearing park symbol for many visitors, and it's the jumping-off point for hikes, boat rides, horseback riding and tours in old-fashioned buses known as jammers. Rangers evacuated tourists and residents from 55 homes near the lake on Sunday as firefighters laid hoses and sprinklers around the hotel. On Monday, fire crews got bad news: The wind had shifted and gusts were driving the fire down the mountainside toward the lake's shores. Losing Lake McDonald Lodge on top of the destruction of Sperry Chalet last week would be 'unimaginably devastating,' said Mark Hufstetler, a historian who worked at the lodge for several years in the late 1970s and early 1980s. 'These are some of the most remarkable buildings anywhere in the United States and they are an integral part of the Glacier experience and the Glacier tradition,' Hufstetler said. 'If they did not exist, that experience and that tradition would not exist, either.' Fire crews understood the significance of the lodge and were ready to protect it, said fire information officer Diane Sine. 'It's important to all of us and a very high priority to do whatever we can to preserve that,' she said. Outside California's Yosemite National Park, a wind-fueled fire on Sunday drove deeper into a grove of 2,700-year-old giant sequoia trees. Officials said the fire had gone through about half the grove, and had not killed any trees. Giant sequoias are resilient and can withstand low intensity fires. The blaze burned low-level brush and left scorch marks on some big trees that survived, said Cheryl Chipman, a fire information officer. 'They have thick bark and made it through pretty well,' Chipman said. There are about 100 giant sequoias in the grove, including the roughly 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia, one of the world's largest. Fire crews also wrapped 19th-century cabins in shiny, fire-resistant material to protect them from the flames. The fire threatening the grove was one of several in the area — one of which closed some trails in Yosemite. A road leading to the park's southern entrance was also closed. Brenda Negley woke up Monday in her Oakhurst home 14 miles away and found her truck covered with ash. Her mother was there, too, after evacuating her own home, but Negley's thoughts were with the peaceful and secluded grove that she has regularly visited since childhood. 'I've been sick with worry over Nelder Grove,' she said. 'As much as Nelder Grove is my home, and I don't want to lose my home, I want to save my mom's home and everyone else's home.' Elsewhere in Northern California, a fire destroyed 72 homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 people from their houses. The fire has burned 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) in the community of Helena about 150 miles south of the Oregon border. In Los Angeles, a fire that destroyed four homes and threatened hillside neighborhoods is no longer actively burning, but firefighters remained at the scene in case the wind reignited the blaze, Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said. Still, Terrazas said Monday that wind conditions could re-ignite the blaze, so fire officials were not reducing the number of firefighters at the scene. ___ Thanawala reported from San Francisco
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.