Hurricane Harvey serious business
Hurricane Harvey serious business

Hurricane Harvey serious business

Hurricane Harvey serious business

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

See my previous blog posts and tweets for additional information I won’t repeat here!

The storm will impact a large part of TX and LA as well as MS including inland not just coast as a MAJOR category storm with wind, storm surge, surf/waves, flooding rain, coastal inundation, tornadoes etc. 15-40 inches of rain over multiple days means this will be a memorable/historic storm.

Specifics and details will be in constant flux highly changeable.

Here are some Harvey perspectives in quick hit meme form:

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.19.37 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.21.32 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.18.41 PM

IMG_1506

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.20.31 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.21.14 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.21.52 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.19.24 PM

POWER LOSS BASED ON WIND ONLY, OTHER FACTORS NOT INCLUDED:

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.17.48 PM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 4.19.03 PM

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER @MellishMeterWSB

 

 

 

