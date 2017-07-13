Heat wave coming?

I’ve blogged and tweeted about the unusually high level of poor weather computer model performance the past few months in trying to predict hot dry weather. They keep showing it coming, then back off those projections, and in the end it fails to show up.

Many of the models are showing it again for much of the remainder of July and on/off for August but more on. However, I will remain skeptical for at least a few more days and look for consistent signals.

There remains a great deal of uncertainty as to whether or not a mega dome ridge crosses east of the Mississippi river and if so how long it would last.

A “Dome” of high pressure “stacked up” in the atmosphere from bottom to top is what would be needed to shut off the thunderstorm faucet and bring a lasting heat wave. They are trying to move that West Coast-Rockies heat ridge/dome east in the the Center and/or parts of the SE longer term.

The model bias has been to show too much ridging aloft east and not enough out west:

This shows consistency with model projections of the MJO, which you can google if interested.

A move to Phase 3 and maybe into 4 would support this, IF correct. Indicating hotter and fewer storms July 18th and beyond.

The Euro Ensemble supports the ridging aloft building in the future:

Published research shows that largely speaking at least, in general, June weather patterns tend to continue in July, and July weather patterns tend to continue in August: