Harvey stays away from Atlanta for now
Close

Harvey stays away from Atlanta for now

Harvey stays away from Atlanta for now

Harvey stays away from Atlanta for now

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

Any impact on Atlanta would be small and indirect next 5-7 days, beyond that it COULD, COULD have significant effects, but uncertainty is too high to make a forecast thanks to erratic behavior expected as of now. I covered this in previous post as well.

It’s been 3,267 days since the last hurricane hit Texas back in 2008 (Ike and Dolly)

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 5.42.55 AM

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 5.42.42 AM

092930_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 5.51.06 AM

092930WPCQPF_sm

p168i

Parts of Texas may get more than half the amount of rain that normally falls in a year in just a few days. However, when you hear or read biblical rainfall so-called forecasts, keep in mind the uncertain path can change that, such amounts won’t be widespread if they occur at all. Amounts will add up over days or a week.

Imagep-1

For example, 4 feet of water would be unprecedented. On the other hand even half that over a few days time would be crippling. Data shows in tropical cyclone history highest 3-day total EVER was 36.31 inches:

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 6.07.05 AM

So before believing “social media-rologists” posting fake forecast maps from amateurs/sources you don’t know, or looking at models without having the training to understand them, keep it in perspective.

HISTORY OF MAXIMUM OBSERVED RAINFALL FROM TROPICAL CYCLONES:

Image3-1

 

