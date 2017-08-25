Listen Live
Harvey historic

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

I must go on assignment out of town so can not update Harvey, sorry about this, long planned necessary business trip to American Meteorological Society conference to meet  continuing education requirements. Sorry.

National Hurricane Center NOAA/NWS

News

  • Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
    Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
    Hurricane season begins every year on June 1. Here are some simple tips to keep your pets safe if you are in the path of a storm. Prepare ahead for safety and comfort of your pet Do not leave pets at home, especially if you live in an evacuation area. Even if they survive the storm, they might flee a damaged home and be lost in the chaos. It might be difficult, if not impossible, to find shelter for your animals in the midst of a disaster, so plan ahead. Here are some options: Hotels: Contact hotels and motels outside your area in advance to check policies on accepting pets and restrictions on number, size and species. Ask whether “no pet” policies could be waived. Keep a list of “pet-friendly” places, including phone numbers, with other disaster information. For an impending storm, call ahead for reservations. The Humane Society of the United States recommends the following websites to find pet-friendly lodgings. Friends and relatives: Ask friends, relatives or others outside the area if they can shelter your animals. Make arrangements with neighbors to help evacuate pets in the event you can’t get home. Pet-friendly shelters: Find out if pets will be permitted at an evacuation shelter. If you haven’t already done so, get those shots now. Infectious diseases can become a big threat after a disaster. If a pet becomes lost or escapes during the confusion of an evacuation, proper identification will increase the chances of a safe return home. Tag should include your cell number and, if space allows, the number of an out-of-town contact. Consider having your pet tattooed or having an ID microchip implanted. You will need a pet carrier or cage for each dog, cat, bird or small animal. Make sure it is large enough for each pet to stand up and turn around comfortably. Take clear, color photos (frontal, left and right sides) of you with your pet, and store these with your pet’s license, medical records and ownership papers in a waterproof carrier to take with you. Include pictures of the pet with you to help with any challenge to your ownership. Take photos with your cellphone so they’re stored there as well. Set up a pet disaster kit Put together a pet disaster kit with medications and medical records in a waterproof container, a leash and collar or harness for each pet, non-spill food and water dishes, a 14-day supply of food, water in non-breakable containers, a manual can opener, grooming supplies, your pet’s blanket and a favorite toy, cleanser and disinfectant to handle waste, newspapers or litter, paper towels and plastic bags.
  • Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey churned toward the middle Texas coast on Friday, prompting evacuations and weather warnings across the southeastern side of the state. >> Read more trending news The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory Friday that Harvey is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories With its arrival will come 'life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.' ﻿Follow us live as we track Harvey’s path and impact: 
  • Trump setting new records for low presidential approval
    Trump setting new records for low presidential approval
    Donald Trump came into office as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling. Things have not improved. After seven months, Trump's dismal approval ratings keep setting undesirable records. He's already passed the mark for the lowest approval rating for a first-year president. And Trump's current approval rating of 34 percent is worse than Barack Obama's ever was. Trump's early unpopularity defies some longstanding U.S. patterns. Dives in approval are often tied to outside forces, such as a sluggish economy. Americans also tend to be optimistic about new leaders and typically cut presidents some slack in their early days in office. Gallup's most recent weekly estimate shows Trump only 37 percent of Americans now view him positively. Gallup's shorter, three-day average puts it at 34 percent.
  • Georgia Tech exploring options to replace leading rusher
    Georgia Tech exploring options to replace leading rusher
    Georgia Tech's triple-option offense has a group of fresh faces in the backfield. After the school dismissed leading running back Dedrick Mills last week for violation of unidentified athletic department rules, and has little game experience behind him, it may turn to running back by committee. The Yellow Jackets must replace the 771 yards Mills rushed for and his 12 touchdowns he amassed as a freshman last season — and they have to make the adjustment less than a month before Georgia Tech's opener against No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 4. Mills has enrolled at Garden City Community College in Kansas (which won the 2016 junior college national championship) and will be immediately eligible to play. He could be eligible to play for an FBS school in January 2018. The Yellow Jackets haven't said definitively what direction they're taking. Mills' breakout season prompted backup Marcus Marshall to transfer to James Madison for more playing time. The Yellow Jackets ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards last season, averaging 258.1 yards per game. But they must replace their top three rushing leaders from last season. The fourth and fifth best rushers last season, Clinton Lynch and Qua Searcy, return after rushing for 415 yards and 273 yards last season, respectively. Lynch, who also led the team in receiving with 490 yards and six touchdowns, has been kept out of preseason practice with an unspecified injury. A bigger problem for Georgia Tech is having to choose from an unproven group of backs to replace Mills. Head coach Paul Johnson indicated this week redshirt sophomore KirVonte Benson could be the starter at B-back (a fullback in Georgia Tech's triple-option) ahead of sophomore Quaide Weimerskirch and true freshmen Jerry Howard and Jordan Ponchez-Mason. Benson had been nursing an injury, but returned this week and had a strong practice, Johnson said. Benson's two seasons in the program is more experience than his competition, which could give him a leg up. 'He knows more about where to go, he's probably a little bit stronger, a little more explosive. He's not a tall kid, but he's put together,' Johnson said. 'He's rocked up pretty good.' Johnson said Weimerskirch, Howard and Ponchez-Mason will suit up for the opener as they vie for the No. 2 spot. 'I don't know how many will play,' he said. Tennessee defensive coordinator Bob Shoop has not dwelled on Mills' dismissal as the Volunteers prepare for the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech will 'always have a fullback,' Shoop said. 'They've talked about a true freshman playing some fullback, and we've watched all the guys. Benson had a good spring game, and they've had some other guys at the fullback position who are very, very good players. Coach Johnson knows how to utilize his talent for sure.' Benson played in the final seven games last season, both on special teams and at running back, but did not have any carries. Weimerskirch had one carry for zero yards. ___ AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Officials unveil massive security plan for 1st Mercedes-Benz Stadium game
    Officials unveil massive security plan for 1st Mercedes-Benz Stadium game
    With Falcons fans fired up for their first look inside the new Mercedes-Benz stadium, federal, state and local police are poised to pull the trigger on a massive security plan. Atlanta Police Captain Reginald Moorman, the stadium’s senior public safety official, along with an army of experts began developing specific security strategies from the ground up, even before they had the building’s blueprints. RELATED STORIES: Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation What you can and can't bring into Mercedes-Benz Stadium 13 major games and events happening in Mercedes-Benz Stadium “The level of sophistication, I feel like I’ve earned a PhD in stadium preparation over the last couple of years,” Moorman said. Channel 2 Action News will have complete coverage on Saturday for the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay with WSBTV.com for everything you need to know about the stadium as a brand new era kicks off. For more stories on the new stadium, visit our special Mercedes-Benz Stadium section. Outside, fans will see concrete barriers separating them from the surrounding streets, a response to a recent rash of terrorist truck attacks overseas. “We’re monitoring everything that’s happening around the world, so that we’re ready here in Atlanta for anything that may come our way,” Moorman said. There are also lots of surveillance cameras - all tied to command centers watching the crowds and tracking any suspected bad actors. Fans are being told to keep an eye open, too. 'It is in my mind,” said fan Chris Hernandez. “It’s in the back of my mind, but it’s good to know that they have all the reinforcements put up in advance not reacting to something that might happen in the future. They already have in place.” Outside the stadium’s security checkpoints, Moorman said undercover officers will deploy inside the crowds, plus a long list of other security measures kept secret. “I think that you can never be prepared enough, but I think we’re as close to it as we can possibly be,” Moorman said.
  • Deputies: Man hid heroin in prosthetic leg during jail booking
    Deputies: Man hid heroin in prosthetic leg during jail booking
    A Marion County, Florida, man has been charged after he attempted to sneak heroin into jail using his prosthetic leg, deputies said. >> Read more trending news Deputies said William Conley, 53, was being booked into the Marion County Jail on Thursday when two deputies ordered him to remove his prosthetic leg so they could search it. According to a report, he questioned the deputies as to why it was necessary to remove the leg. Conley eventually obeyed and deputies found a syringe with a clear liquid inside, the report said. He told the deputies he uses the syringe to inject chickens with vitamins. The substance, however, tested positive for heroin. According to the report, he then told deputies he uses methamphetamine and morphine, but that he was certain he did not need the needle for heroin. Conley is facing charges of drug possession and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. 
