GDOT gears up as threat of wintry mix looms over metro Atlanta

With the threat of a wintry mix in the metro Atlanta area, The Georgia Department of Transportation is gearing up.

"All of our materials are stocked up, stored up and ready to go when we get the notice from the National Weather Service and GEMA," says Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

She says she does not expect any major problems because the roads are still warm from a mild December.

WSB meteorologist, Kirk Mellish says there is a chance of a rain snow mix Friday into Friday night.

“Accumulation is not out of the question,” Mellish says and adds that whatever falls will not stay around for long though.

Dale says as we start to see colder temperatures, black ice will be a concern. She says drivers who encounter black ice should call 511 to report it.

Another weather system approaches late Tuesday into Wednesday. ﻿Kirk Mellish has more on the forecast in his latest blog.﻿

