Future path of Irma is NOT certain

I don’t really know why so many are behaving AS IF the forecast for days has been one of certain destruction and worst case for Florida and adjacent states when that has never been the forecast here, or by the National Hurricane Center. See my previous blog post if you didn’t already read them past few days.

As I’ve been pointing out, the normal and expected track error 4-7 days out is hundreds of miles! And with this complicated set-up the models have waffled on the end game more than typical… over FL, East of FL, West of FL, over FL etc…

Wind gusts in the storm to 225 mph, jet aircraft and Indy500 car speeds.

And guess what? Yup, that flip-flop trend continues with the latest suite of numerical equations and model variants. Now most of them have shifted the track East of Florida, but there’s no reason to be sure that’s real for the future or just the models continuing to struggle.

Below is the OFFICIAL Hurricane Center projection (but models are farther East):

The other point that bears repeating is that those strongest max winds that grab all the headlines are only located near the center of the storm and comprise a tiny fraction of the storm winds.

Below is the operational deterministic Euro SIMULATED satellite Saturday evening, just a possible snap shot of what things MIGHT look like then:

The bottom line is several equally possible outcomes still exist for the future path of the Irma:

