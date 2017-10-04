Future hurricane Nate

Unfortunately the blog post I put out 7 days ago warning about this potential threat has come to be.

The Atlanta National Weather Service discussion says it about as succinctly as I could as far as any impact here is concerned:

I think a CAT 2 storm is certainly attainable.

LATE SUNDAY:

LATE MONDAY:

But anywhere from New Orleans to Tampa Bay should get ready just in case.

I will NOT yet forecast specific rain impacts for ATLANTA (or wind if any) specifically until we get a better handle on the track. IF it tracks West of us we could get heavy rain:

IF it tracks East of Atlanta we would be on the weak side with much less rain:

Or anything in-between. How much wind will depend not only on the final path, but how fast it moves and how strong it gets before landfall.

By the way, there are indications this could be the last one of the season as the MJO is forecast to move into an unfavorable mode. More on that later if those indicators remain after Nate.

