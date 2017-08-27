Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 84
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Floods
5 things to know about Tropical Storm Harvey right now
Close

5 things to know about Tropical Storm Harvey right now

5 things to know about Tropical Storm Harvey right now
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
A car is partially submerged after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas along the state’s southeastern coastline on Aug. 26, 2017. Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast late Friday, unleashing torrents of rain and packing powerful winds, the first major storm to hit the US mainland in 12 years.

5 things to know about Tropical Storm Harvey right now

By: Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman

1. Five reported dead in Houston. The death count in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey is at five, the Houston Chronicle is reporting. Among them is a mother and her child who died in floodwaters on Interstate 10. The city and its southern neighbors were pummeled by thunderstorms overnight Saturday with a foot-plus of rain canvassing all areas of the city.

>> Read more trending news

Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News that damages will be in the billions of dollars statewide. No evacuations in Houston are in place, as Mayor Sylvester Turner said doing so would create a “nightmare.” “You don’t put 6.5 million people on the roads,” he said at a press conference. Officials have reported performing at least 1,000 high-water rescues with thousands more needed as homes were inundated by water.

2. Fayette County residents along river told to leave. Officials have expanded their evacuation order to all Fayette County residents living along thre Colorado River, amid projections that the river will crest at 49 feet overnight. The city has opened three shelters: Second Baptist Church on Von Minden Street, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church on Walnut Street and VFW Post 5254 off the La Grange Texas Fairgrounds. Officials will be going door-to-door and making calls to inform residents of the evacuation order, which initially targeted only the La Grange residents near Water Street. The Colorado River has crested at 50 feet three times in La Grange, but not since 1935.

>> Related: Nursing home residents rescued in Texas after viral photo

3. About 50 roads are closed in Bastrop County. And people are discouraged from driving at all after the county got hit with 18 inches of rain in some areas. Two homes along the 500 block of Texas 95 north of Bastrop were under mandatory evacuation. Schools will be closed Monday for all districts in Bastrop County as well as the cities of Bastrop and Smithville. Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders said early Sunday that at least 25 homes have flooded in the city and multiple water rescues were ongoing. The Colorado River in Smithville reached 25 feet, five feet above the river’s flood stage.

4. Second Street closed in Austin. Falling glass from an apartment building prompted police to close Second Street between Colorado Street and Congress Avenue. Police said glass from the Ashton apartment high-rise building has blown out from “multiple floors.” This is a developing story.

>> Related: Good boy: Dog carrying bag of food through Hurricane Harvey goes viral

5. Westlake football game called off. Though almost a week away, Westlake has called off its season-opening football game against Katy. The official Twitter account of Katy’s football team retweeted the cancellation news from a Westlake fan account. The matchup between state powers was set to take place Friday at Westlake, but Katy High will be closed this upcoming week.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said. The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville. The deputy pursued Robinson on foot. “An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.” RELATED: Driver in Cobb crash dies after cop deploys his Taser Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.  The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings. Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Teen found dead after accidental shooting, police say
    Teen found dead after accidental shooting, police say
     A 16-year-old was found dead when police responded to a report of shots fired in Marietta about 5:48 a.m. Sunday. The shooting was reported at 790 Wilson Circle, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Detectives are continuing their investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department tip line (770) 794-6990. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job
  • Officer shoots gun-wielding suspect, police say
    Officer shoots gun-wielding suspect, police say
    GBI is investigating in officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to a call at 7:36 a.m. of an armed man in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job When officers caught up with the suspect and ordered him to stop, police say at some point handgun came out. Authorities say that's when both officers fired and the suspect was shot in the hand. The suspect ran off and was later arrested at a house two blocks away. He was taken to Grady for treatment.  
  • Tropical Storm Harvey: Record rainfall, catastrophic flooding hammering Texas
    Tropical Storm Harvey: Record rainfall, catastrophic flooding hammering Texas
    Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast some 175 miles from Houston, but the nation's fourth-largest city has never needed a direct strike from a catastrophic storm to flood. Regularly inundated by floodwaters ever since its settlement in the mid-1800s, Houston looked on warily even before Harvey roared ashore. Gov. Greg Abbott says more heavy rainfall expected tonight, urges Texans to stay off the road https://t.co/JZvofyopoP #Harvey pic.twitter.com/N05Z4Yxx36 — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017 Harvey, which blasted ashore as a major Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, has swamped roads and paralyzed neighborhoods throughout the city. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 2,000 calls for help had been received by midday Sunday. Flooding was so bad that residents were being urged to seek refuge on their roofs. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is in Houston for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.  Monahan and his photographer showed images of a flooded Interstate 10 in Houston during Channel 2 Action News at Noon on Sunday.    He said what would normally be a 12-lane expressway, “has become more like a creek or a stream.”  “There are other parts of the Houston area where we’ve seen significant flooding in low-lying neighborhood,” Monahan said.   #Harvey #Houston @WSBTV pic.twitter.com/9jorGOh8J6 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 27, 2017 Monahan reported there had been a bit of lull in the rain around noon-time Sunday, but more more was expected to come.  “We’re going to see more rain and more waves of rain coming, and that means the flooding threat is going to continue to increase across Houston, and across eastern Texas,” Monahan said.  President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continue to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House says Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. [READ: Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo ] The White House says Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Rising floodwaters from Harvey have forced thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground in Houston, overwhelming rescuers. Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas soon. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. [READ: Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ ] Astounding video shows numerous boats maneuvering around stranded vehicles on flooded street in Dickinson, Texas. https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/J5J2ZNxwiP — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017 Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Elderly couple makes their way across flooded street in Houston as neighbors hurry to retrieve their possessions https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/qF1FQv3jcm — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017 Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. [READ: Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims ] Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Houston Convention Center becomes evacuee shelter Several hundred people have arrived at the downtown convention center the city of Houston has converted into a shelter after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city. Ken Sandy has been designated shelter manager by the Red Cross. He said Sunday that his volunteers are prepared for 1,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the center is big enough for them to expand if necessary. The center has 1.8 million square feet (0.17 million sq. meters) of space. Volunteers are handing out towels to people entering the cavernous center. Cots have not yet arrived. Authorities across Houston and surrounding Harris County are quickly opening shelters as the full toll of the flooding becomes clear and thousands of people evacuate their homes. Stay with Channel 2 Action News throughout the day for the latest on the unprecedented flooding throughout Texas. Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan will have live reports starting on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)
  • 8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 for updates on this developing story. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.