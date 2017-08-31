Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 81
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Thundershowers
H 81° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    81°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Floods
Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says
Close

Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says

Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says
Photo Credit: Robert Gauthier/LA Times via Getty Images
Evacuees who were staying at the Omni Hotel, are sent away as the last of hundreds to heed a mandatory evacuation order after news of an imminent break of the nearby Addicks levee. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON -  Authorities in Houston are searching for a woman who was last heard from Sunday after she became trapped in an elevator as floodwaters inundated the city, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Jill Renick, 48, checked into the Omni Houston Hotel with her dog Saturday before the city flooded, KHOU reported. She worked as the spa director for the hotel, at Riverway and South Post Oak Lane, according to KPRC.

“She couldn’t walk away,” Pam Eslinger, Renick’s sister, told KHOU. “The place was flooded. At final point there, it was 20 feet underwater in the lobby.”

She told the news station her sister’s last known conversation was with one of her co-workers, “saying, ‘I’m in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me.’”

“(I) don’t know if she got out,” Eslinger told KHOU. “My thought is that she probably didn’t.”

Authorities have found Renick’s dog and car at the Omni Hotel, according to the Houston Chronicle, but there has been no sign of Renick.

"The unknown is absolutely killing us right now," Renick’s nephew, Austin Miller, told the Chronicle. "I haven't stopped thinking about it."

Authorities told KHOU that they were investigating reports of a body in the basement, although it wasn’t clear whether the body was Renick’s. Gary Norman, spokesman for Houston’s Office of Emergency Management, told the Chronicle on Wednesday that search efforts were hampered by the depth of the floodwater in the hotel, which was also contaminated with oil and gas.

“Of course, I’m hoping she’s still alive. I’m hoping that we find her soon,” Eslinger told KHOU. “As every minute ticks by, I’m still trying to keep the faith. I just want her back.”

In a statement released to KPRC, an Omni Hotel representative said the company’s employees are working with authorities in an effort to find Renick.

“We pray our associate will be located safe and unharmed,” the statement said. “In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to our associate’s family during this difficult time.”

More than 30 people have been killed as a result of Harvey, which made landfall on the coast of Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

Close

Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • EPA delayed chemical safety rule after industry complaints
    EPA delayed chemical safety rule after industry complaints
    The Trump administration delayed an Obama-era rule that would have tightened safety requirements for companies that store large quantities of dangerous chemicals such as the chemical plant near Houston that exploded early Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency rule would have required chemical plants — including the now-destroyed Arkema Inc. plant outside Houston — to make public the types and quantities of chemicals stored on site. The rule was developed after a 2013 explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt prevented the safety rule from taking effect until 2019 to allow the agency time to reconsider industry objections. Companies said the rule could make it easier for terrorists and other criminals to target refineries and chemical plants. Environmental groups and 11 states are fighting the delay in court.
  • Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says
    Missing woman was trapped in elevator as Harvey flooded Houston, sister says
    Authorities in Houston are searching for a woman who was last heard from Sunday after she became trapped in an elevator as floodwaters inundated the city, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Jill Renick, 48, checked into the Omni Houston Hotel with her dog Saturday before the city flooded, KHOU reported. She worked as the spa director for the hotel, at Riverway and South Post Oak Lane, according to KPRC. “She couldn’t walk away,” Pam Eslinger, Renick’s sister, told KHOU. “The place was flooded. At final point there, it was 20 feet underwater in the lobby.” She told the news station her sister’s last known conversation was with one of her co-workers, “saying, ‘I’m in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me.’” “(I) don’t know if she got out,” Eslinger told KHOU. “My thought is that she probably didn’t.” Authorities have found Renick’s dog and car at the Omni Hotel, according to the Houston Chronicle, but there has been no sign of Renick. 'The unknown is absolutely killing us right now,' Renick’s nephew, Austin Miller, told the Chronicle. 'I haven't stopped thinking about it.' Authorities told KHOU that they were investigating reports of a body in the basement, although it wasn’t clear whether the body was Renick’s. Gary Norman, spokesman for Houston’s Office of Emergency Management, told the Chronicle on Wednesday that search efforts were hampered by the depth of the floodwater in the hotel, which was also contaminated with oil and gas. “Of course, I’m hoping she’s still alive. I’m hoping that we find her soon,” Eslinger told KHOU. “As every minute ticks by, I’m still trying to keep the faith. I just want her back.” In a statement released to KPRC, an Omni Hotel representative said the company’s employees are working with authorities in an effort to find Renick. “We pray our associate will be located safe and unharmed,” the statement said. “In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to our associate’s family during this difficult time.” More than 30 people have been killed as a result of Harvey, which made landfall on the coast of Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.
  • Dire warning in East Texas: ‘Get out or die’
    Dire warning in East Texas: ‘Get out or die’
    With the Neches River threatening to flood, officials in Tyler County, Texas, carefully considered what to tell residents to get them to heed their advice to evacuate. >> Read more trending news They settled on this unmistakable message: “GET OUT OR DIE.” A post on the Tyler County Emergency Management Facebook page reads as follows:  “The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has advised the Tyler County office of Emergency Management that the flood gates were opened to 100 feet at 3:00 pm CSDST. River levels will rise to near seventy nine feet. With additional rain fall accumulations, a potential elevation could reach near eighty two feet. All residents ... who have not already evacuated must do so immediately. Anyone who chooses to not heed this directive cannot expect to be rescued and should write their social security numbers in permanent marker on their arm so their bodies can be identified. The loss of life and property is certain. GET OUT OR DIE!” Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette told CNN on Thursday that he posted the blunt message on the county’s emergency management Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon to get the attention of residents accustomed to flooding along the Neches River north of Beaumont, Texas. “These are friends; these are neighbors; these are people who live along the the Neches River,” Blanchette said. “They are accustomed to flooding of the Neches.” He feared that those long-time residents would cavalierly regard this flood as no worse than previous ones. THE LATEST: Updates from flood-ravaged Texas  But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages B.A. Steinhagen Lake along the Neches, had warned Tyler County officials that catastrophic flooding below the lake’s dam was imminent. “The information we had access to ... was dire,” Blanchette said. “We agonized over just what we needed to say so that they got the message.” As a result of the evacuation warning, Blanchette said, no lives were lost in the devastating flooding.  “Was it the right thing to say the right thing to do? I’m responsible for those lives,” Blanchette said. “It was extremely effective.” His words were reminiscent of the advice that officials in Rockport gave residents of that Texas coastal town as Hurricane Harvey blew in. “All the advice we can give is get out. Get out now,” Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios told South Texas TV station KIII-TV before Harvey made landfall. “Those that are going to stay, it’s unfortunate but they should make some type of preparations. Mark their arm with a Sharpie pen. Put their Social Security number on it and their name.”
  • Investigator: Illegal immigrant caught working at GBI
    Investigator: Illegal immigrant caught working at GBI
    A local private investigator says she was scared and shocked after she tracked an illegal immigrant suspected of filing a false worker's comp claim to his new job at GBI headquarters. The man in question, Joel Montoya, did not work directly for the GBI, but for a subcontractor. An investigator was hired to follow Montoya to document evidence to fight his worker's comp claim. Investigator Robin Martinelli said her team saw Montoya enjoying a day at Lake Lanier, playing a game of tug-of-war and holding a child. Martinelli said what shocked her the most was that the man who authorities confirm didn't have proper papers to be in the U.S., and was supposedly too injured to work, was working at the GBI. Channel 2's Tony Thomas has been working on this story for days and learned the man worked on site for a day and a half, but then was fired based on the private investigator's findings. The changes the agency has made and the undercover video of the man, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
  • Here's how you can help Harvey victims
    Here's how you can help Harvey victims
    As Houston deals with the damage left behind by catastrophic flooding, people all across the metro area have reached out to lend a helping hand. Our Convoy of Care, sponsored by WSB-TV, WSB radio, AJC, B 98.5, 97.1 The River, Kiss 104.1 and Atlanta Peach Movers, collected enough bottled water to send five full semi-trucks to help Harvey victims in Houston. Several other organizations across the metro area are also collecting donations. Here are a few ways you can help: Atlanta Police Department - APD is collecting boots for Texas officers, who normally only receive one pair of boots. They are collecting through 10 a.m. Friday and are looking for help to get the boots to Houston. Keller Williams - Keller Williams in Marietta is collecting items at their office on Dallas Highway. For more information visit their Facebook page. Community Bible Church - The Stockbridge church located on Jodeco Road is loading up a truck to take supplies to Houston. They are not accepting clothes, books or toys. Hands Across Atlanta - The organization plans to begin a drive on Friday. Check their Facebook page for more information. PALS Food for Friends Drive - Through Sept. 4, PALS Atlanta is collecting dog food, cat food and cat litter to help pets in Houston. City of Loganville Fire Department - The fire department is collecting goods, not including furniture or clothing. A full list of items they are accepting can be found on their Facebook page. Don’t see your drive on the list? Let us know and we will add it! Places to donate money: Arthur Blank Foundation - Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are encouraging fans to donate to Harvey victims through the Red Cross. They will match up to $1 Million. Atlanta Humane Society - The oragnization is sending volunteers to Texas to help stray, lost and abandoned animals. Second Wind Dreams - The nonprofit organization is raising money to assist people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Houston. The Salvation Army - The Salvation Army provides physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers. The Red Cross - The Red Cross is using donations to open and operate shelters, to support disaster workers, as well as for supplies and food for people impacted by the catastrophic flooding. Texas Diaper Bank - People across the country can donate online to buy purchase diapers for children affected by the flooding.
  • Gwinnett man reunited with lost class ring
    Gwinnett man reunited with lost class ring
    A Gwinnett County man who lost his class ring nearly 50 years ago is reunited with it once again.  Mark Knowlton, who graduated Dacula High School in 1971, lost it shortly thereafter while working for the Stone Mountain Scenic Railroad.  He was tossing rocks out of the caboose when his ring flew out the window too. Despite his frantic search, he couldn’t find it.  “I just thought I’d never see it again,” he says.  But a woman did find it more than ten years later during a visit to Stone Mountain Park. Not knowing how to find its owner, she put it in a drawer and forgot about it.   Now living in Alabama, she finally decided to email the school’s senior class advisor, Alex Kesler, with hopes she could help.  With only the distinguishing features of a cracked stone and Knowlton’s initials, Kesler put it out on social media where Knowlton’s son saw it.  “Within five hours, Mr. Knowlton contacted us back and said, ‘I think this is our ring’,” she says.  The school presented it to him Thursday morning along with some memorabilia from the school.  The woman who found it didn’t want to come forward publicly, but Knowlton has a message for her.  “I’d just like to personally thank her,” he says.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.