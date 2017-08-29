Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters, report says

A Houston police officer drowned Sunday morning when he was trapped by floodwaters brought to the region by Harvey, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Citing three unidentified police department officials, the newspaper reported that a 30-year veteran of the Houston Police Department became trapped in his patrol car at Interstate 45 and the Hardy Toll road.

"He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn," an unidentified official told the Chronicle.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday that he was aware of reports of a police officer drowning in Harvey’s wake, but both he and police Chief Art Acevedo declined to comment.

More than a dozen people have died in the days since Harvey slammed into the Texas coast on Friday, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Harvey made landfall in Rockport as a Category 4 hurricane with winds topping 130 mph. It was downgraded Saturday to a tropical storm.