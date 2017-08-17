Eclipse Day Weather

Listen Live
By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

I think the last eclipse of significance in Georgia was 1970. The next one of significance 2045.

A lot can change because the location of a front expected to be in the region will play a significant role in sky condition and thunderstorm risk.

As of now I would say I am cautiously optimistic about viewing conditions in the Metro area. Conditions look a bit MORE FAVORABLE in Tennessee and North Carolina, and LESS favorable in South Carolina and Central/South Georgia.

MONDAY SURFACE WEATHER CHART:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.17.27 AM

MONDAY CITIES FORECAST, hi/low and rain chance in green:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.53.37 AM

2PM CLOUD COVER CANADIAN ENSEMBLE MODEL with totality zone in red:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.51.14 AM

2PM CLOUD COVER AMERICAN GFS ENSEMBLE MODEL:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.46.52 AM

EUROPEAN MODEL AM CLOUD COVER:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.42.58 AM

EUROPEAN CLOUD COVER 8pm MONDAY:

Screen Shot 2017-08-17 at 5.43.35 AM

So cloud cover in much of the Atlanta area looks to range 40-60% so there is hope for seeing it between passing clouds. Weather changes constantly and is always in flux like the traffic, so stay tuned for updates here and on the radio daily.

FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB

