Eclipse Day Weather

I think the last eclipse of significance in Georgia was 1970. The next one of significance 2045.
A lot can change because the location of a front expected to be in the region will play a significant role in sky condition and thunderstorm risk.
As of now I would say I am cautiously optimistic about viewing conditions in the Metro area. Conditions look a bit MORE FAVORABLE in Tennessee and North Carolina, and LESS favorable in South Carolina and Central/South Georgia.
MONDAY SURFACE WEATHER CHART:
MONDAY CITIES FORECAST, hi/low and rain chance in green:
2PM CLOUD COVER CANADIAN ENSEMBLE MODEL with totality zone in red:
2PM CLOUD COVER AMERICAN GFS ENSEMBLE MODEL:
EUROPEAN MODEL AM CLOUD COVER:
EUROPEAN CLOUD COVER 8pm MONDAY:
So cloud cover in much of the Atlanta area looks to range 40-60% so there is hope for seeing it between passing clouds. Weather changes constantly and is always in flux like the traffic, so stay tuned for updates here and on the radio daily.
