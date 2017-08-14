Listen Live
cloudy-day
91°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
91°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Weather
Eclipse and weather
Close

Eclipse and weather

Eclipse and weather

Eclipse and weather

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

Yes, there have been other eclipses, maybe even in your lifetime. But this one is bigger and better for North America in general and the USA in particular.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the contiguous United States was on Feb. 26, 1979, when the path of totality stretched through the northwestern states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, according to NASA via al.com

The last five solar eclipses visible in the U.S. occurred on:

  • July 11, 1991
  • Feb. 26, 1979
  • July 10, 1972
  • March 7, 1970
  • July 20, 1963

The Aug. 21 eclipse – dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” – will stretch from Oregon at its start to South Carolina in the east. The states along the path of totality will experience the darkness that comes from the moon passing in front of the sun for a little more than 2-and-a-half minutes; other sites will only experience darkness for a few seconds. The mid-time of the eclipse will be around 10:15 a.m. in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, Oregon, ending around 2:45 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.

What will it look like where I live?

The upcoming solar eclipse is special since all parts of the Lower 48 states will experience at least some dimming along with a coast-to-coast total eclipse trajectory. However, according to NASA, a location needs at least 90 percent coverage to notice any darkening at all. Even 99 percent coverage of the sun only provides the same level of darkness you’d typically see at twilight. Outside of that narrow band, it may be akin to a cloud passing by the sun on a sunny day.

Now if you miss this Aug. 21 eclipse, you will have to wait a while to see another one in the U.S. The next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in the continental United States will be on Oct. 14, 2023, which will be visible from Northern California to Florida. The next solar eclipse will take place April 8, 2024, which will track northeast from Texas to Maine and cross the path of the 2017 eclipse near Carbondale, Illinois.

Since 1503, there have been 15 total solar eclipse paths that have crossed the path of the August 2017 eclipse, NASA noted. Calculations show that it will take about 1000 years for every geographic location in the Lower-48 to be able to view a total solar eclipse.

There is at least some chance a hurricane will be near the path of totality in the Atlantic!

By the way, the eclipse will in most cases impact the weather too negligibly to be noticed aside from sophisticated instrumentation.

Will weather allow us to see it?

Here is the cloud cover output from two long-range Global models, at this distance though I would not put too much faith in it:

gfs_total_cloud_lower48_30

ecmwf_tcloud_conus2_30

 

 

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Texas House denounces planned white supremacist rally at Texas A&M
    Texas House denounces planned white supremacist rally at Texas A&M
    Led by Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, the Texas House observed a moment of silence for the three people who died in Virginia during Saturday’s rally by white supremacists. Giddings, surrounded by all members of the House, also denounced plans to hold a similar rally in Texas. “Now the eyes of the world are on Texas and the planned rally at Texas A&M University on one of the most solemn days of our nation, Sept. 11,” Giddings said, calling upon university leaders, students, alumni and all politicians “to unequivocally denounce and fight against these violent groups and their ilk.” “I think all of us in the state of Texas want to say with one voice, Texas will not stand for hate,” she said. “As Americans, we cannot fight for freedom and democracy abroad and condone terrorism in our own streets,” Giddings said. “We must make clear the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan are not welcome here.” Rep. Paul Workman, R-Austin, announced that Aggies in the House will send a letter asking Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp to do what he can to “keep this from going on at our campus.”
  • Should Confederate Avenue get a name change? Petition says yes!
    Should Confederate Avenue get a name change? Petition says yes!
    There is a new push to re-name an Atlanta road after the deadly attack on protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. As of Monday afternoon, a petition on the website Change.org had about 4,000 online signatures to change the name of Confederate Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Organizers say the petition is just the beginning of a larger effort to remove symbols of hate throughout the city. The petition to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says in part, 'We can't normalize hate anymore. Symbols are meaningful and allowing Confederate flags, statues and street names serves only to perpetuate the fallacy that the hate they represent deserves equal time and attention from our society. Brianna Taylor, who lives along Confederate Avenue said he hasn’t given it much thought. 'I think it's OK, because they have street names with Martin Luther King and Donald Hollowell, so I feel OK,' Taylor said. Samantha Deal, who also lives nearby, thinks the name should stay the same. 'It's history you know, and I think stuff like that should really be left alone. I don't think it speaks any kind of volumes about things today,' Deal said. TRENDING STORIES: President Trump condemns white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs' Peace Monument vandalized during anti-violence march through Atlanta Charlottesville victim 'always defended what she believed in,' mother says Critics also say changing the name could be a costly move, with people having to change driver's licenses and other official documents. 'That could cause a lot of problems for people, a lot. I know I definitely don't want to have to deal with that,' Deal said. Others say changing a street name won't get to the root of the underlying problem. 'We could change all the streets, we could take down all the statues, but I mean the hatred is in people's hearts. If you can't change people's hearts then changing a name on a sign isn't going to do anything,' Atlanta resident Gary Sheets said. Reed released a statement Monday saying he will carefully consider the petition. He also stressed that the city of Atlanta stands with the city of Charlottesville after the weekend’s violent protests.
  • Shonda Rhimes to leave ABC, join Netflix
    Shonda Rhimes to leave ABC, join Netflix
    TV viewers who are looking forward to new content from Shonda Rhimes won’t find her new programs on basic television. >> Read more trending news According to Variety, Rhimes is leaving ABC Studios to pursue a deal with Netflix. The Shondaland production company founder reportedly signed a “multi-year production deal” with the streaming service.   The deal was announced Sunday. Rhimes had been with ABC for more than 10 years, producing hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan (Netflix Chief Content Officer) Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said in a statement. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for -- the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.” Rhimes already has plans to produce a series and “other projects,” Netflix announced in a news release. “I’m thrilled by the idea of a world where I’m not caught in the necessary grind of network television,” Rhimes told the Wall Street Journal. >> Related: Disney to ditch Netflix, launch its own streaming service The “TGIT” (Thank God it’s Thursday) lineup will continue to air on ABC as Rhimes moves to Netflix.  “Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way,” Rhimes said. “I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career.” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said he is “proud to have given a home to what have become some of the most celebrated and talked about shows on television.” “Fans can rest assured that TGIT remains intact and will be as buzzed about as ever,” he said. Read more at Variety, Netflix, and The Wall Street Journal.  
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.