Snow has hit metro Atlanta for a second time today.

For days, the area was warned about the possibility of snow. But when the white stuff arrived, it wasn’t the dusting shown on some weather models.

It kept coming. And coming. And coming.

And now it’s snowing again in many parts of the metro area.

"This is one of the most significant snows I've ever seen in metro Atlanta and northern Georgia,” Channel 2 Chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

Schools that decided to operate as normal suddenly dismissed students early. Parents scrambled to pick up children. Sporting events and Christmas parades were postponed. And the bottlenecks on major interstates formed.

According to Channel 2 Action News, 6 to 10 inches of snow could hit the North Georgia mountain counties before it’s all over. Parts of metro Atlanta could see up to 6 inches.

“We will not be done with this until we head toward late tonight, early (Saturday) morning,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The current temperature in Atlanta is 34 degrees.

This is how the day started, and continues to unfold.

A look at the latest updates:

5:47 p.m.: As snow melts Saturday morning, GDOT’s biggest concern is black ice. Crews will spread brine on the road starting at 7 p.m. to reduce the chance of icy conditions.

5:35 p.m.: By about 5 p.m., roughly 870 flights had been delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airpot and another 751 flights were canceled.

5 p.m.: Publix stories in some metro Atlanta and North Georgia counties are closing early due to the weather. “Due to the impact of the winter weather we are experiencing, the decision has been made to make changes to our store hours,” spokeswoman Brenda Reid said.

Stores in Cobb, Cherokee, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties will close between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Stores will reopen between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday. Stores as far north as Dawsonville and Gainesville are affected.

4:41 p.m.: More than 22,000 Georgia Power customers are without power, according to the company’s outage map.

We are experiencing statewide outages due to the inclement weather conditions. To report outages and check for updates, please visit https://t.co/Q1gIGDlLqD. Reminder: Assessing Conditions means your outage has been reported but estimated restoration times are not yet available. pic.twitter.com/obVD2Za9pN — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) December 8, 2017

4:24 p.m.: The winter storm warning has been extended to noon Saturday in Rabun and Habersham counties, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATED: WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 10am across the Metro, through Noon in Rabun/Habersham. 1-3" additional snowfall + ICING are our concerns overnight. #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/eeOLPYfjv9 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 8, 2017

4:22 p.m.: More than 800 flights have been delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and another 600 were canceled.

4:18 p.m.: The Georgia High School Association canceled four state championship games. The games have been rescheduled for next weekend.

4:14 p.m.: MARTA’s bus, rail and mobility services are operating on a normal schedule and are expected to end services at 2 a.m. “We are closely monitoring the weather tonight and will update our website, social media sites and call center message if any service changes are made,” spokeswoman Stephany Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The system earlier experienced delays on its northbound service and cautioned that trains are packed and may not be able to pick up all passengers at the stop.

3:55 pm: Although rail has had delays earlier this afternoon, all trains are back on normal frequency. Be advised, our trains are packed and unable to board all waiting passengers at the stations right now. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) December 8, 2017

3:51 p.m.: Metro Atlanta could see more snow by 8 p.m. Between 1 and 3 inches is expected, Channel 2 reported.

Approximate snowfall totals so far (through 3:30 pm). An additional 1-3" of snow is possible across our area. I'm tracking this on @wsbtv now. #stormwatchon2 pic.twitter.com/AxdhCCsJAl — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 8, 2017

3:29 p.m.: Sleet has been reported in parts of Cobb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

3:22 p.m.: ﻿DeKalb County opened three warming centers at: ﻿Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002; Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd., Atlanta, GA 30301; and Fire Station 21, 1090 Crown Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30338. The warming centers will remain open until further notice.

2:53 p.m.: More than 19,000 Electric Membership Corporations customers are without power in North Georgia.



“While crews have restored service throughout the day, numbers may fluctuate throughout the afternoon and evening as outages continue to occur as a result of heavy snow and ice forming on power lines,” spokeswoman Terri Statham said in a news release. Customers are urged to report outages to EMC.

Follow The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for real-time updates throughout the weekend.