Dangerous Harvey

Wind, water, waves, storm surge, tornadoes for days means extended period of major problems from major hurricane.
Statement from the Corpus Christi weather services minces no words:
Lightning in the eye wall seen early Friday morning:
ESTIMATED RAINFALL NEXT 3 DAYS:
RAIN ESTIMATE DAYS 4-5:
RAIN ESTIMATE DAYS 6-7:
7-DAY RAINFALL TOTAL ESTIMATE:
Some models are actually showing isolated max amounts of 40-72 inches, no doubt overdone, but still.
For perspective:
Also, not sleeping on the potential off the SE coast:
Read previous blog posts for content not repeated here.
