Dangerous Harvey
Close

Dangerous Harvey

Dangerous Harvey

Dangerous Harvey

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

Wind, water, waves, storm surge, tornadoes for days means extended period of major problems from major hurricane.

DIEVcLZXUAAjPrJ.jpg_large

Statement from the Corpus Christi weather services minces no words:

DIEjEvTXYAAIGGf.jpg_large

Lightning in the eye wall seen early Friday morning:

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 7.45.48 AM

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 7.55.23 AM

5dayfcst_wbg_conus

ESTIMATED RAINFALL NEXT 3 DAYS:

d13_fill

RAIN ESTIMATE DAYS 4-5:

95ep48iwbg_fill

RAIN ESTIMATE DAYS 6-7:

97ep48iwbg_fill

7-DAY RAINFALL TOTAL ESTIMATE:

p168i

Some models are actually showing isolated max amounts of 40-72 inches, no doubt overdone, but still.

For perspective:

Screen_Shot_2017_08_23_at_11_40_47_AM

Also, not sleeping on the potential off the SE coast:

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 7.54.23 AM

Read previous blog posts for content not repeated here.

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER @MellishMeterWSB

