Clouds and weather eclipse day

From this distance anyway, Monday looks like a more or less routine late summer day in Georgia and much of the Southeastern United States.

That means a blend of clouds and sunshine for most of the state with some thin high level clouds along with a typical field of heat and humidity induced scattered to broken cumulus clouds during the afternoon and early evening.

At least a few isolated to widely spaced thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening, but there is no way to know in advance precisely where or when they will form and dissipate.

SOME of our computer equations are suggesting an upper level ridge will strengthen Monday and Tuesday, and IF this is correct, that would increase the amount of clear sky. But given the way this summer has gone so far I wouldn’t want to count on it with the forecast still about 5 days away.

The bottom line from this distance… is I think most of us will be able to see at least some of the eclipse during the 4-hour event (only minutes for the maximum) with MARGINAL conditions late afternoon.

RED LINE IS THE ZONE OF TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE SUN BY THE MOON:

MONDAY SURFACE WEATHER CHART:

THE ATLANTA NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DISCUSSION:

