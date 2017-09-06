Listen Live
BREAKING:

Gov. Deal declares state of emergency for coastal Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Irma

Atlanta Motor Speedway offers free camping for Irma evacuees
Atlanta Motor Speedway offers free camping for Irma evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway offers free camping for Irma evacuees
Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping area for Hurricane Irma evacuees. (Credit: Atlanta Motor Speedway)

Atlanta Motor Speedway offers free camping for Irma evacuees

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is accustomed to handling thousands of campers for NASCAR events, is opening those facilities free of charge for people seeking temporary refuge from Hurricane Irma.

The speedway, which is in the Henry County city of Hampton, will open the facilities Thursday, according to an announcement.

LIVE UPDATES: Irma makes landfall

Also, evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, speedway officials said.

RELATED: Georgia coast already bracing for Hurricane Irma

The site is about 25 miles south of Atlanta and about eight miles west of I-75 off Ga. 20.

For more information, contact the speedway at 770-946-4211 or go to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.





Atlanta Motor Speedway offers free camping for Irma evacuees

News

