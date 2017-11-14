Listen Live
Atlanta Braves introduce new general manager

Posted: November 14 2017 3:55 AM
Atlanta Braves introduce new general manager
  • Not all La Nina winters are the same
    Not all La Nina winters are the same
    In my preliminary winter outlook I pointed out that ONE starting point as a signal to what this winter might be like is the expectation for a weak La Nina. The “cool” equatorial Pacific Ocean sister to the “warm” equatorial El Nino brother. There is some disagreement between the U.S. NOAA weather agencies and the Australian on the status of La Nina now and going forward: Australian BOM: However, two very important points I try to remind people of is (A) La Nina OR El Nino is just ONE “driver” of seasonal weather, not the only one. And (B) not every El Nino OR La Nina is exactly the same. Mother Nature is more complex and complicated than that, it is a CHAOTIC system, a “non-linear” system. If it just worked in a strait line then forecasting the future of the weather would be easy. I’ve explained in previous blog posts over the years all the various “players” we look at for tying to estimate what a coming spring, summer, winter etc will be like. My outlooks attempt to take them all into account as best as I can. But it is always worth pointing out, because the news media focus so much just on El Nino or La Nina, that not even those are guaranteed to bring just one thing. Although they do “tilt the scale” toward one direction or the other. So look at the NOAA charts below and see the RANGE of La Nina outcomes we’ve seen since 1950 on temperature and precipitation for La Nina of various intensities. Here’s the link for more info. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.          
  • 2 dead, 2 wounded at concert; Shooter on the run
    2 dead, 2 wounded at concert; Shooter on the run
    Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a concert at The Masquerade in Underground Atlanta. Atlanta police said they were called to Lower Alabama Street for a report of a person shot. They found four victims when they arrived. [NEW: Police search for persons of interest in concert double murder] Two people died and two others were hurt, but are stable, according to police. The victims were identified by family members as Ewell Ynoa, 21, and Giovanni Diaz, 22. Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News they were at a rap concert at the venue when gunshots rang out.  The rapper, Cousin Stizz, who was set to perform, posted a statement on Instagram overnight, saying he was shocked at the 'senseless violence.' Witnesses described the chaos as they tried to escape.  'Two other females came behind them like, ‘Oh my God, they're dead!’ And it was crazy. I had to get out of there,' a witness told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes .  Police said their investigation indicates that the two victims who died had become rowdy and climbed up onto the stage during the break before the main act performed. Another attendee was not happy about that and they started arguing.   TRENDING STORIES: Georgia Tech student hit, killed on downtown connector You may not have heard of this app, but we bet your kids have Prescription heroin: The alternative approach to opioid addiction? The upset concert-goer pulled out a pistol and shot the two victims and shot toward the ground, most likely hitting the additional victims, police said.  Everyone, including the victims and shooter, ran toward the front exit of the venue, police said. Police said an unarmed security guard saw the shooter, but the shooter was able to get away. They are still searching for the shooter and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. 4 people shot during a concert at The Underground near Lower Alabama St Downtown Atlanta. 1 is dead pic.twitter.com/0vQtXmbkXZ — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 13, 2017
  • Man dragged length of city block after trying to stop thief in stolen vehicle
    Man dragged length of city block after trying to stop thief in stolen vehicle
    From the passenger side, you probably wouldn’t look twice at the blue Subaru Legacy parked outside a White Center apartment complex. But walk to the driver’s side and you’ll quickly see there are two sides to every story. This story has at least four: a stolen vehicle, a robbery victim, a crash and a man on the run. So let’s start with Nick Mitchell’s Subaru, stolen Monday morning. “Walked right outside, no car was there and you do what everybody does when you lose your car - you hold your clicker out for a little bit, realize there’s no sound, and then call the police,” Mitchell told KIRO7. >> Read more trending news Subaru has an app that allows owners to track their vehicle, so as soon as Mitchell noticed his car was stolen he activated that app. He says he and a Seattle police officer watched the vehicle head to SeaTac, then back to White Center, but from there it gets a bit weird. Police say the car thief tried to steal tools from a worker at a nearby construction site and when the worker tried to stop him the man took off in Mitchell’s car, dragging the worker for the length of a city block.  Police say the driver hit at least one parked vehicle before parking Mitchell’s vehicle at the apartment complex and fleeing. A canine track of the area was unsuccessful. “Shortly thereafter, the officer called me to say they recovered the vehicle. The good news was they recovered the vehicle; the bad news was I’m not going to get it back for a while,” Mitchell said, laughing. At least -thanks to his app - he knows exactly where it is. “That is my car inside the Seattle Police Department’s processing plant—that’s where it is right now,” he told us, pulling up the map on the screen. The car thief is still on the loose. Police say he is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 20s with shoulder-length dark hair.
  • Survey: Nearly 7 in 10 Americans say they’d give up gift-giving this holiday season
    Survey: Nearly 7 in 10 Americans say they’d give up gift-giving this holiday season
    Would you give up the holiday gift-giving tradition this year if your friends and family agreed to it? According to a new Harris Poll survey on behalf of SunTrust, 69 percent of Americans said they would. >> Read more trending news The poll, conducted online within the U.S. between Oct. 3-5, includes responses from 2,185 American adults ages 18 and older, 1,986 of whom said they spend money on something related to the holidays. » RELATED: Too much Christmas music is bad for your health, psychologists say Forty-three percent of respondents said they feel pressured to buy gifts and spend more money than they can afford. With the extra time and money saved by eliminating gift-giving, 60 percent of Americans said they’d spend more time with loved ones, 47 percent would save money or invest it, 37 percent would pay down debt and 25 percent said they would use the money on activities with friends and family. » RELATED: 7 tips on doing Christmas dinner on a budget In an effort to help reduce financial gift-giving stress this holiday season, SunTrust introduced the onUp Challenge, “a free, gamified experience that turns finances into an adventure,” the company said in a news release. “The holidays are full of joy, celebration and an unmentioned pressure to spend,” Brian Nelson Ford, financial well-being executive at SunTrust, said. “During a time of year when financial stress is traditionally high, a little smart spending, preparation and planning can lead to financial confidence and enhance the joy of the season.” » RELATED: Are the holidays the most miserable time of year? Potential survey limitations According to SunTrust, because the online survey isn’t based on a probability sample, an estimate of theoretical sampling error cannot be calculated.
  • Georgia looks to rebound from 1st loss against Kentucky
    Georgia looks to rebound from 1st loss against Kentucky
    Georgia saw its dreams of an unbeaten season run into the ground in Auburn over the weekend.  The Tigers gashed the Bulldogs for 237 rushing yards in a 40-17 win. Georgia’s defense has been its great strength all year, but coach Kirby Smart has been less impressed than the average spectator. TRENDING STORIES: Coaches, players react to brutal loss to Auburn VIDEO: Georgia Dome through the years What's next? Historical context for UGA's loss & title hopes “I’ve been really concerned about our tackling all year,” Smart said Monday. “I haven’t been happy with it anytime. You measure tackling by how many one-on-one situations you get in and how many of those you win. And typically, our ratio has been the same all year. People measure things differently. There’s two guys standing there to tackle, and one of them makes it, that’s very different from a one-on-one situation.” Kentucky, a powerful running team similar to the Bulldogs, will provide an instant test to a recovering defense on Saturday.  “We lost a lot of one-on-one situations throughout the year. When you go to tackle a back like (Kentucky’s Benny) Snell or (Kentucky’s Sihiem) King, the group of backs they’ve got, some good backs; we’ve got to improve in that area. It’s been that way all year long,” Smart said. “Good thing is, we get to practice against some pretty good backs in our practices. We get to thud them, we get to tackle them. But we’ve got to do a better job for sure.” Smart warned that the Wildcats will be extra motivated and prove more than a worthy challenge. This article was written by Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 
  • Allegations of alcohol for votes is ‘outrageous,' councilwoman says
    Allegations of alcohol for votes is ‘outrageous,' councilwoman says
    A newly-elected councilwoman is calling allegations of voter interference involving alcohol a “flat-out lie.”   Kimberly James is responding to a complaint filed by her Forest Park opponent on Friday. Tommy Smith, who lost his Ward 1 seat to James, accuses her and the newly-elected mayor of offering alcohol to people in exchange for votes. The complaint, filed in Clayton County Superior Court, contains more allegations of voter interference, collusion and absentee ballot harvesting.  After the story aired on Channel 2 Action News on Friday , James returned messages left by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr . She told Carr she wanted to speak out after seeing the story that upset her teenage daughter.    “It’s outrageous. It really is,” said James. “I haven’t even been sworn in yet and I think this is my first opportunity to be a voice for our community and say our community isn’t like that.”   James said she still hadn’t been served with the complaint as of Monday, and had not yet been contacted by the Secretary of State’s office.  TRENDING STORIES: Sammy Sosa's latest photos draw speculation about his appearance Alleged drunken driver clocked going 155 mph in McLaren on Ga. 400 (VIDEO) Fiery crash kills 1 near busy highway James said she thought the allegations were a joke, but believes they boil down to dirty politics.   “I just feel like he (Smith) owes everybody an apology because this is just so… I really believe it’s because he lost and he’s lashing out.”   The state confirmed its receipt and review of the complaint. No investigation has been opened in the case.
