Atlanta Braves introduce new general manager

From the passenger side, you probably wouldn't look twice at the blue Subaru Legacy parked outside a White Center apartment complex. But walk to the driver's side and you'll quickly see there are two sides to every story. This story has at least four: a stolen vehicle, a robbery victim, a crash and a man on the run. So let's start with Nick Mitchell's Subaru, stolen Monday morning. "Walked right outside, no car was there and you do what everybody does when you lose your car - you hold your clicker out for a little bit, realize there's no sound, and then call the police," Mitchell told KIRO7. Subaru has an app that allows owners to track their vehicle, so as soon as Mitchell noticed his car was stolen he activated that app. He says he and a Seattle police officer watched the vehicle head to SeaTac, then back to White Center, but from there it gets a bit weird. Police say the car thief tried to steal tools from a worker at a nearby construction site and when the worker tried to stop him the man took off in Mitchell's car, dragging the worker for the length of a city block. Police say the driver hit at least one parked vehicle before parking Mitchell's vehicle at the apartment complex and fleeing. A canine track of the area was unsuccessful. "Shortly thereafter, the officer called me to say they recovered the vehicle. The good news was they recovered the vehicle; the bad news was I'm not going to get it back for a while," Mitchell said, laughing. At least -thanks to his app - he knows exactly where it is. "That is my car inside the Seattle Police Department's processing plant—that's where it is right now," he told us, pulling up the map on the screen. The car thief is still on the loose. Police say he is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 20s with shoulder-length dark hair.