Atlanta Braves introduce new general manager

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a concert at The Masquerade in Underground Atlanta. Atlanta police said they were called to Lower Alabama Street for a report of a person shot. They found four victims when they arrived. [NEW: Police search for persons of interest in concert double murder] Two people died and two others were hurt, but are stable, according to police. The victims were identified by family members as Ewell Ynoa, 21, and Giovanni Diaz, 22. Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News they were at a rap concert at the venue when gunshots rang out. The rapper, Cousin Stizz, who was set to perform, posted a statement on Instagram overnight, saying he was shocked at the 'senseless violence.' Witnesses described the chaos as they tried to escape. 'Two other females came behind them like, ‘Oh my God, they're dead!’ And it was crazy. I had to get out of there,' a witness told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes . Police said their investigation indicates that the two victims who died had become rowdy and climbed up onto the stage during the break before the main act performed. Another attendee was not happy about that and they started arguing. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia Tech student hit, killed on downtown connector You may not have heard of this app, but we bet your kids have Prescription heroin: The alternative approach to opioid addiction? The upset concert-goer pulled out a pistol and shot the two victims and shot toward the ground, most likely hitting the additional victims, police said. Everyone, including the victims and shooter, ran toward the front exit of the venue, police said. Police said an unarmed security guard saw the shooter, but the shooter was able to get away. They are still searching for the shooter and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. 4 people shot during a concert at The Underground near Lower Alabama St Downtown Atlanta. 1 is dead pic.twitter.com/0vQtXmbkXZ — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 13, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself