Woman sues hotel after she claims she was charged $350 after negative review
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. -  An Indiana woman is taking a hotel to court saying that she was charged $350 for a negative online review and the hotel claims it has a right to charge customers who give them bad reviews.

Katrina Arthur and her husband stayed at Abbey Inn & Suites in March 2016.

Arthur alleges that when they arrived, the room was not cleaned. She said she found hair and dirt in the sheets. The air conditioner didn’t work and the room smelled like sewage. She also said there was little water pressure, WRTV reported.

>> Read more trending news 

“We didn’t see anybody we could talk with, so I decided to call the number that goes to the front desk and it automatically went to a lawyer’s or something weird like that,” Arthur told WRTV.

She told the television station that she cleaned the room herself.

After the stay, she said she received an email asking for an online review. 

“I was honest. I wanted people to know not to waste their money because I know people save their money for special occasions,” Arthur told WRTV.

That’s when Arthur said she was charged $350 and received a letter from the hotel’s lawyer that threatened legal action.

She ended up deleting her review.

But then she did some checking and found out that she may not have been alone and filed a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General to get her $350 back.

The Attorney General filed a lawsuit this month against Abbey Management, the hotel’s owners at the time of Arthur’s stay, WRTV reported.

The lawsuit alleges that for more than a year, Abbey Inn had rules that allowed them to charge customers if they left a negative review. The policy was posted on the hotel’s website, but customers were not given a hard copy of the rule, and it was not posted in hotel common areas or rooms, according to the Attorney General.

The email that solicited reviews also made no mention of the fine, WRTV reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that there were no employees at the hotel to handle issues, but rather a sign instructed lodgers to call an overnight phone number. If there was no emergency and the number was called, the hotel would charge the guest $100.

The current owner did not answer WRTV’S attempts to get a response about the pending lawsuit, but a woman who, along with her husband, have been trying to buy the Abbey Inn since January told WRTV that she was unaware of any litigation against the owners. She told WRTV that they are attempting to improve the hotel.

News

  • Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    The Georgia Dome is set for a second implosion to bring down two walls left standing after the first blast. The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. Adam Straight, the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center said the same company will take down the rest of the Dome so that the major clean-up effort can begin. “We did have some redundancy charges that did not go off so that being part of the rotation of the charges within the facility, just kept these structures remaining,” he said. The second implosion will create another massive dust cloud and since MARTA lines run under the Dome’s footprint, MARTA will suspend service. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition Out with a bang: Georgia Dome comes down in Atlanta Goodbye Georgia Dome - thanks for the memories! “The east wall is within the proximity of the Omni, Georgia World Congress Center and Phillips station, and that is an open station so we need to protect it from any dust intrusion,” said MARTA senior engineer Larry Prescott. The MARTA line will shut down at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you need to use the west line between Five Points and Vine City, you can catch a bus at those stations. After a reinspection underground, MARTA will reopen the lines. Straight said he doesn’t think the dust cloud will be a problem. “The dust, I don’t expect it to be as heavy,” he said. Officials said they know the implosion will be loud for those who live nearby, but they said if they waited, it would disrupt the morning commute. Nearby roads will be closed for about 10 minutes.
  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who was familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured. As of Tuesday, 35 were still hospitalized, including 21 in critical or serious condition.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Goodbye Georgia Dome: Final round of demolition now complete
    Goodbye Georgia Dome: Final round of demolition now complete
  • Judge to weigh suits on program protecting young immigrants
    Judge to weigh suits on program protecting young immigrants
    Five lawsuits against the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation face a key federal court hearing in San Francisco that could put an early end to the legal challenges or give them a big boost.U.S. District Judge William Alsup will hear arguments on Wednesday to determine whether to block President Donald Trump from rescinding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while the lawsuits by California and other plaintiffs play out in court. The judge is also considering a request by the Trump administration to throw the lawsuits out. Alsup is not expected to rule immediately.DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program currently includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students commonly referred to as 'Dreamers,' based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants.Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that DACA would be phased out, saying President Barack Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits in different federal courts across the country, including one in New York that was filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.Alsup is considering five other lawsuits, including one brought by California and three other states and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.The lawsuits seek a court order blocking the administration from rescinding DACA, saying the decision has not been 'reasonably explained' and is causing 'catastrophic and irreparable harm to DACA recipients' by forcing them to decide whether to leave schools, jobs and even family members in the U.S.The U.S. Department of Justice said in court documents that DACA was facing the possibility of an abrupt end by court order, so the administration's decision to phase it out was less disruptive.Under the Trump administration's policy, DACA recipients will be allowed to stay in the U.S. for the remainder of their two-year authorizations. The administration also gave any recipients whose deferred action was due to expire within six months a month to apply for another two-year term. The DOJ wants Alsup to dismiss the five lawsuits.Alsup had ordered the Trump administration to turn over all emails, letters and other documents it considered in its decision to end DACA, but the U.S. Supreme Court put that order on hold earlier in December.
  • Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage
    Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage
    Jubilant Republicans pushed on early Wednesday to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year. President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.After midnight, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation on a party-line 51-48 vote. Protesters interrupted with chants of 'kill the bill, don't kill us' and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin among them.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill.'If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,' he said. Trump hailed the vote in an early morning tweet and promised a White House news conference, likely Wednesday, when the House completes legislative action on the measure.The early morning vote came hours after the GOP rammed the bill through the House, 227-203. But it wasn't the final word in Congress because of one last hiccup.Three provisions in the bill, including its title, violated Senate rules, forcing the Senate to vote to strip them out. So the massive bill was hauled back across the Capitol for the House to vote again on Wednesday, and Republicans have a chance to celebrate again.Hours earlier, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has worked years toward the goal of revamping the tax code, gleefully pounded the gavel on the House vote. GOP House members roared and applauded as they passed the $1.5 trillion package that will touch every American taxpayer and every corner of the U.S. economy, providing steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest help for middle- and low-income families.Despite Republican talk of spending discipline, the bill will push the huge national debt ever higher.'This was a promise made. This is a promise kept,' Ryan and other GOP leaders said at a victory news conference.After the delay for a second House vote, the measure then heads to Trump, who is aching for a big political victory after 11 months of legislative failures and nonstarters. The president tweeted his congratulations to GOP leaders and to 'all great House Republicans who voted in favor of cutting your taxes!'Congressional Republicans, who faltered badly in trying to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, see passage of the tax bill as crucial to proving to Americans they can govern — and imperative for holding onto House and Senate majorities in next year's midterm elections.'The proof will be in the paychecks,' Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said during the Senate's nighttime debate. 'This is real tax relief, and it's needed.'Not so, said the top Senate Democrat as the long, late hours led to testy moments.'This is serious stuff. We believe you are messing up America,' New York Sen. Chuck Schumer told Republicans, chiding them for not listening to his remarks.The GOP has repeatedly argued the bill will spur economic growth as corporations, flush with cash, increase wages and hire more workers. But they acknowledge they have work to do in convincing everyday Americans. Many voters in surveys see the legislation as a boost to the wealthy, such as Trump and his family, and a minor gain at best for the middle class.'I don't think we've done a good job messaging,' said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. 'Now, you're able to look at the final product.'Ryan was positive, even insistent. He declared, 'Results are what's going to make this popular.'Democrats called the bill a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy, with no likelihood that business owners will use their gains to hire more workers or raise wages. And they mocked the Republicans' contention that the bill will make taxes so simple that millions can file their returns 'on a postcard' — an idea repeated often by the president.'What happened to the postcard? We're going to have to carry around a billboard for tax simplification,' declared Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee.Tax cuts for corporations would be permanent while the cuts for individuals would expire in 2026 to comply with Senate budget rules. The tax cuts would take effect in January, and workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.For now, Democrats are planning to use the bill in their campaigns next year. Senate Democrats posted poll numbers on the bill on a video screen at their Tuesday luncheon.'This bill will come back to haunt them, as Frankenstein did,' House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said.The bill would slash the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The top tax rate for individuals would be lowered from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.The legislation repeals an important part of the 2010 health care law — the requirement that all Americans carry health insurance or face a penalty — as the GOP looks to unravel the law it failed to repeal and replace this past summer. It also allows oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.The $1,000-per-child tax credit doubles to $2,000, with up to $1,400 available in IRS refunds for families that owe little or no taxes.Disgruntled Republican lawmakers from high-tax New York, New Jersey and California receded into the background as the tax train rolled. They oppose a new $10,000 limit on the deduction for state and local taxes.GOP Rep. Peter King of New York conveyed what people in his Long Island district were telling him about the tax bill: 'Nothing good, especially from Republicans. ... It's certainly unpopular in my district.'The bill is projected to add $1.46 trillion to the nation's debt over a decade. GOP lawmakers say they expect a future Congress to continue the tax cuts so they won't expire. That would drive up deficits even further.The bill would initially provide tax cuts for Americans of all incomes. But if the cuts for individuals expire, most Americans — those making less than $75,000 — would see tax increases in 2027, according to congressional estimates.___Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Kevin Freking and Alan Fram contributed to this report.___Follow Stephen Ohlemacher on Twitter at http://twitter.com/stephenatap
