Every year, Georgia’s leaves turn dramatic shades of yellow, burnt orange, deep magenta, even crimson.
It’s that time of year.
“When will the leaves change?” is the question park rangers hear most often once cooler temperatures arrive.
Typically, Georgia’s mountain parks peak in hues in late October; however, color can be seen as early as September and throughout much of November.
To help leaf peepers find the best scenery, Georgia’s State Parks offers an online “Leaf Watch” travel planner, found at www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/leafwatch.
Leafwatch will track bursts of color throughout the state, focusing on 13 state parks. The site offers weekly color updates from park rangers, recommendations for day hiking trips, calendar listings and availability for lodging for last-minute getaways. On the website you can even learn why leaves change color. (It has to do with chemical processes in the plant as the weather cools and season changes.)
Whether traveling to the Appalachian Mountains for hiking or heading south for paddling, Leaf Watch will keep an eye on the changing foliage. Some of the most popular parks for leaf watching include Black Rock Mountain, Cloudland Canyon, Fort Mountain, Tallulah Gorge, Unicoi and Vogel. Since mountain parks are heavily visited on October weekends, leaf peepers are urged to explore lesser-known parks including F.D. Roosevelt State Park near Columbus, where vibrant hardwoods and mossy rock gardens shimmer in fall colors.
Kim Hatcher, a spokeswoman for Georgia State Parks, said she’s noticed some dogwoods close to Atlanta already starting to turn. Hatcher said as long as days remain warm and sunny and nights cool — but not freezing — Georgia should see vibrant color again this fall.
And while you may see bits of color in metro Atlanta, you won’t have to travel far to see dynamic fall colors. Panola Mountain State Park in Stockbridge and Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs are about a 30-minute drive from Atlanta. And several parks, including Amicalola Falls, Chattahoochee Bend and Unicoi are about a two-hour drive.
Here is a look at some top picks for fall color that include several Georgia state parks, a scenic view of the foliage by train, and a a spot in North Carolina. (Note: All of these state parks offer free admission. Parking is $5 per vehicle.)
Black Rock Mountain State Park – Clayton
At an altitude of 3,640 feet, Black Rock Mountain is Georgia’s highest state park. (Brasstown Bald is the state’s highest peak.) Roadside overlooks and the summit visitor center offer sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail is a good choice for a short, moderate hike. For an all-day challenge, take the 7.2-mile James E. Edmonds Backcountry Trail. If driving U.S. 441 north to the park, stop by Tallulah Gorge State Park and quirky Goats on the Roof.
Six great spots to see fall foliage close to Atlanta
Cloudland Canyon State Park – Near Chattanooga, Tenn.
One of Georgia’s most beautiful parks offers easy-to-reach rim overlooks and challenging hiking trails. A favorite hike takes you down a long, steep staircase to the bottom of the canyon, where you’ll find two waterfalls. (Remember, you have to hike back up, but it’s worth it.) The 5-mile West Rim Loop is moderately difficult and offers great views of the canyon. “Glamping” yurts are located off this trail.
http://gastateparks.org/CloudlandCanyon
F.D. Roosevelt State Park – Pine Mountain
Many people are surprised to find hardwood forests and rolling mountains south of Atlanta. The 6.7-mile Wolf Den Loop is a favorite section of the longer Pine Mountain Trail. For a touch of history, drive to Dowdell’s Knob to see a life-size bronze sculpture of President F.D. Roosevelt and great views of the forested valley. Ga. 190 is a pretty driving route.
http://www.pinemountain.org/attractions/fdr-state-park
There is no better way to see the leaves changing than the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which makes a 26-mile round trip winding along the Toccoa River in vintage climate-controlled and open-air rail cars. The relaxing ride starts at the historic depot in downtown Blue Ridge; then stops for a two-hour layover in the quaint sister towns of McCaysville, Ga., and Copperhill, Tenn.
11 a.m. Monday - Thursday; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $35-$54, first-class tickets start at $80 (for passengers 18 and over and include premium seating, nonalcoholic drinks and snacks).
Known as the “Crown of the Blue Ridge,” the town of Blowing Rock offers gorgeous, sweeping vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This area is full of attractions and overlooks. Bass Lake and the miles of carriage trails at Cone Park are only a half-mile from Main Street. Even along Blowing Rock’s picturesque Main Street, you can find almost daily events and activities during fall. About 4 1/2 hours from Atlanta.
For a full listing of events, go to blowingrock.com/events. For hiking trails: https://blowingrock.com/hiking-trails/
Fort Mountain State Park – Chatsworth
This park is best known for a mysterious rock wall along the mountaintop, plus a variety of trails. For the easiest walk, take the 1.2-mile loop around the park’s pretty green lake. For a challenging, all-day hike, choose the 8-mile Gahuti Trail. Mountain bikers have more than 14 miles to explore. Ga. 52 has beautiful mountain scenery and overlooks worth stopping for.
http://www.gastateparks.org/FortMountain
