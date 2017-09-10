Listen Live
cloudy-day
61°
H 72
L 57

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
61°
Few Clouds
H 72° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 72° L 57°
  • clear-day
    70°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 72° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 72° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Travel
Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it
Close

Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it

VIDEO: Scenes From Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KEY WEST, Fla. -  If a hurricane is barreling toward you, it's obviously not the best time to visit a tourist attraction and take some photos.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

But one man in Key West was caught on camera doing just that as Hurricane Irma approached.

>> Visit PalmBeachPost.com for more Hurricane Irma coverage

According to ABC News, a livestream at the Southernmost Point Buoy captured video of a man snapping pictures of the landmark as waves crashed around him – and then into him, soaking him and knocking him to the ground.

>> Watch the video here

Apparently, he wasn't the only one braving the surging waters. Other videos and screenshots purportedly from the same livestream circulated on social media.

>> Read more trending news

Although the stream has gone down, part of Saturday's footage has been posted on YouTube.

>> Check it out here

– News965.com and Rare.us contributed to this report.

Related

Waves crash against the Southernmost Point in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma's leading edge bent palm trees and spit rain as the storm swirled toward Florida on Saturday. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
Close

Photos: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida

Photo Credit: Rob O'Neal/AP
Waves crash against the Southernmost Point in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma's leading edge bent palm trees and spit rain as the storm swirled toward Florida on Saturday. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • The Latest: Florida Keys authorities urge people to shelter
    The Latest: Florida Keys authorities urge people to shelter
    The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 7:50 a.m. Authorities are urging people who chose to ride out Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys to remain indoors until the storm passes. The storm's eyewall reached the chain of islands Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) near its Key West office. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Key West Police urged people who stayed for the hurricane to remain where they took shelter until the storm had passed completely. They also urged people not to go outside when the eye of the storm is over there area, a time period when conditions can seem deceptively calm. John Huston, who is riding out the storm from his home in Key Largo in the upper Keys, says the wind gusts are strong in his area. 'Water level is higher today,' he said via text message Sunday morning. 'Incredible wind that won't stop.' ___ 7:05 a.m. Hurricane Irma's eyewall has reached the Florida Keys. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's northern eyewall reached the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning. The eyewall is a band of clouds surrounding the center of the storm that has intense winds and strong rain. The hurricane center says Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). ___ 7:00 a.m. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Florida as Hurricane Irma's winds and rain lash the state. Irma's center was over water off Key West early Sunday, but places including Miami were being hit with strong winds and rain. Florida Power & Light Company said that about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages. The utility said that it has mobilized crews and is working to restore power as it can. ___ 6:30 a.m. With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's winds are already lashing parts of the state. In Key West, Carol Walterson Stroud and her family are huddled in a third floor apartment at a senior center. Stroud said early Sunday that the wind was blowing hard, but her family was OK. In a text message to a reporter, she said: 'We are good so far.' As of 6 a.m. EDT, forecasters say the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the island. The 60-year-old is with her husband and granddaughter and their dog. Stroud says she plans to step outside once the 'eye' of the hurricane passes over later Sunday. Meanwhile, to the north, access to all of Pinellas County's barrier islands, including the popular spring break destination of Clearwater Beach, has been shut off. ___ 6:10 a.m. The eye of Hurricane Irma is very close to the lower Florida Keys. As of 6 a.m. EDT, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). Irma's maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 kph). The hurricane center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. ___ 6:10 a.m. France and the Netherlands say their islands in the Caribbean were spared major damage from Hurricane Jose, which passed farther away from the islands than expected. The Sunday announcements — coming from France's national weather service and the Dutch navy — were good news for islands that had already been devastated by Hurricane Irma last week. Meteo-France said Jose's center passed overnight about 75 miles (125 kilometers) from St. Martin and 80 miles (135 kilometers) from St. Barts, though it still produced gales of up to 48 mph (80 kph) around the islands. In a tweet Sunday, the Netherlands' navy says the situation after Jose passed north of the islands overnight is 'better than expected.' Scores of marines and troops will resume their efforts to restore vital infrastructure and distribute food and water on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. In a separate tweet, the navy said the security situation on St. Maarten, which saw widespread looting and robberies after Hurricane Irma, has improved thanks to patrols by marines and police flown to the island to help overwhelmed local law enforcement. ___ 5:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has sped up slightly and its eye is about to move across the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane is centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph). Irma is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 5:10 a.m. Dutch King Willem-Alexander is flying to the Caribbean to meet survivors of Hurricane Irma who were evacuated there from the hard-hit island of St. Maarten. Meanwhile, Dutch tourists stranded for days on St. Maarten are hoping to finally get flights home. Willem-Alexander was to fly Sunday to the island of Curacao to visit a hospital where more than 60 patients from St. Maarten who require kidney dialysis were flown for treatment over the last two days by the Dutch military. If the weather is good enough, the monarch will later fly onward to St. Maarten and two other smaller islands hit by Irma on Wednesday to offer his support to the thousands of residents and Dutch marines helping to clear the island, where some 70 percent of homes were badly damaged or destroyed by the Category 5 storm. The Dutch navy tweeted Sunday that it plans to evacuate tourists from the island's shattered resorts. ___ 4:10 a.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Irma is bearing down on the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. A National Ocean Service station on a coral reef near the Keys has recorded sustained winds of 66 mph (105 kph) with a gust up to 85 mph (137 kph). Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 43 mph (69 kph) with a gust up to 73 mph (117 kph). Irma is centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 3:15 a.m. A re-strengthened Hurricane Irma is continuing to move toward the western Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane has regained Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (210 kph) and is centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Key West, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Miami Executive Airport has measured a sustained wind speed of 46 mph (74 kph) with a gust of up to 61 mph (98 kph). Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 2:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has regained Category 4 strength as it moves toward Florida, where it's feared to make a devastating hit. Irma's maximum sustained winds increased early Sunday to near 130 mph (210 kph) and it's expected to gain a little more strength as it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Irma is centered about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 1:40 a.m. Hurricane Irma is closing in on the Florida Keys with top winds of 120 mph (190 kph) early Sunday as forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water. Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about. But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.
  • Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?
    Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm?
    The 5 a.m. ET forecast for Hurricane Irma has the storm with 130 mph winds -- a Category 4 hurricane – headed towards a landfall Sunday morning in south Florida.  Which major cities will feel the effects of Hurricane Irma and when? Here’s what will happen in some major Florida and Georgia cities: From the 5 a.m. Sunday forecast: Key West  Worst of the storm: Sunday morning When will it start: It is ongoing Storm surge: 5 to 10 feet  Miami Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning Storm surge: 3 to 5 feet Palm Beach Worst of the storm: Sunday afternoon When will it start: It is ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt Sunday morning Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida Worst of the storm: Sunday night When will it start: Ongoing; hurricane force winds will be felt late Sunday morning Storm surge: 10 to 15 feet Tampa/St. Petersburg  Worst of the storm: Sunday night into early Monday morning When will it start: Sunday morning Storm surge: 5 to 8 feet Orlando  Worst of the storm: Overnight Sunday When will it start: Around noon Sunday Storm surge: none Jacksonville  Worst of the storm: Early Monday morning When will it start: Sunday evening Storm surge: 2 to 4 feet Atlanta  Worst of the storm: Monday night into Tuesday morning – Atlanta will feel winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts around 50 mph or higher.  Sources: The National Hurricane Center; The Weather Channel; The National Weather Service
  • Hurricane Irma: Tim Tebow works with Florida Gov. Rick Scott in preparing for storm
    Hurricane Irma: Tim Tebow works with Florida Gov. Rick Scott in preparing for storm
    Tim Tebow is doing charitable things once again. >> Click here for complete Hurricane Irma coverage from the Palm Beach Post Per 'The Paul Finebaum Show,' the former Florida Gators quarterback is working alongside Gov. Rick Scott in helping the Sunshine State prepare for Hurricane Irma, which is supposed to arrive this weekend. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates Irma already has caused the cancellation of several college football games, including the Gators hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday. Miami decided not to travel to Arkansas State, and South Florida vs. Connecticut also was postponed. >> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida Scott has been asking Florida citizens to volunteer to assist those who are in need as the disastrous storm heads their way. >> Read more trending news People willing to volunteer can go to VolunteerFlorida.org to sign up.
  • President Trump on Hurricane Irma: “We’re as prepared as you can be”
    President Trump on Hurricane Irma: “We’re as prepared as you can be”
    After several days of prep, federal emergency officials on this Sunday must now wait to see just how much damage Hurricane Irma does to Florida, as for the second time in the last few weeks, a strong tropical system could set the stage for billions of dollars in federal disaster relief needs. “My administration is monitoring Hurricane Irma around the clock,” the President said in a Saturday tweet. “We will do everything possible to help save lives and support those in need.” “Hurricane Irma looks like it is going to be a really bad one,” Mr. Trump said at a meeting of top Cabinet officials meeting at Camp David. This is a storm of enormous destructive power, and I ask everyone in the storm’s path to heed ALL instructions from government officials. pic.twitter.com/nJfM2Sdme1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2017 “We’re as prepared as you can be,” Mr. Trump added. After hurricane computer models initially put the Miami-Fort Lauderdale region into the bulls eye, now the focus is the Gulf Coast of Florida, from Naples north through Fort Myers, and up to Tampa and St. Petersburg. The last major hurricane to strike that side of Florida was Hurricane Charley, which struck on August 13, 2004, coming ashore at Punta Gorda. The storm originally was forecast to move on a line to hit Tampa Bay, but made a sudden right turn, doing over $13 billion in damage. Mayor of #Naples says the city is a ghost town, most people have evacuated. #HurricaneIrma #florida https://t.co/4M5yHNZhH6 pic.twitter.com/jnb2g16VAb — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) September 9, 2017 On Friday, the House gave final approval to $15.3 billion in additional disaster aid – mainly for Hurricane Harvey – as officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they would likely need another infusion of resources by the end of September to deal with damage from Irma. The storm prep basically ended on Saturday, as the first waves of strong storms began to hit the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area, as late Saturday night, Irma began to make its ominous trek into the Florida Straits. “Gulf Coast High School still has plenty of seats available in the auditorium,” officials from Collier County, Florida announced on Saturday, as Naples area residents looked for possible shelter from the storm. First Baptist Church of Naples accepting 100 additional evacuees. Must bring all essentials, no pets. 3000 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples — Collier County FL (@CollierPIO) September 9, 2017 “If you are in an evacuation zone, now is the time to leave,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). As the sun went down on Saturday, many in Florida were making their final calculations on what they should do – stay, find a shelter, or get on the road out of town, if they had enough gas. A quick post on Facebook asking how people were drew an immediate response from my many radio listeners down in Florida, as a number of responses showed some staying put, while others decided to make a last minute dash to the north. “My daughter and family decided to leave Tampa for our house in Atlanta at around 6 pm,” one woman wrote. “They are making good time.” “Had friends leave from Sarasota tonight, reported light traffic, and they were able to get gas,” wrote another. But others decided to sit tight. “I’m staying put,” a long time friend of mine told me, who lives in St. Petersburg. “Have two friends coming over to stay with me,” he said, flashing the stubborn streak that he’s had his entire life. “Hoping it weakens as it moves north.” Many others were making that same calculation. The U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA and all Federal and State brave people are ready. Here comes Irma. God bless everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2017
  • The Latest: Irma's approach brings tornado warnings
    The Latest: Irma's approach brings tornado warnings
    The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 7:55 a.m. The National Weather Service in Miami has issued tornado warnings for a wide swath of Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida. Officials say the band of rain and tornado producing cells is moving quickly. There have been no reports of tornadoes touching down. 7:50 a.m. Authorities are urging people who chose to ride out Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys to remain indoors until the storm passes. The storm's eyewall reached the chain of islands Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) near its Key West office. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Key West Police urged people who stayed for the hurricane to remain where they took shelter until the storm had passed completely. They also urged people not to go outside when the eye of the storm is over there area, a time period when conditions can seem deceptively calm. John Huston, who is riding out the storm from his home in Key Largo in the upper Keys, says the wind gusts are strong in his area. 'Water level is higher today,' he said via text message Sunday morning. 'Incredible wind that won't stop.' ___ 7:05 a.m. Hurricane Irma's eyewall has reached the Florida Keys. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's northern eyewall reached the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning. The eyewall is a band of clouds surrounding the center of the storm that has intense winds and strong rain. The hurricane center says Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). ___ 7:00 a.m. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Florida as Hurricane Irma's winds and rain lash the state. Irma's center was over water off Key West early Sunday, but places including Miami were being hit with strong winds and rain. Florida Power & Light Company said that about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages. The utility said that it has mobilized crews and is working to restore power as it can. ___ 6:30 a.m. With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's winds are already lashing parts of the state. In Key West, Carol Walterson Stroud and her family are huddled in a third floor apartment at a senior center. Stroud said early Sunday that the wind was blowing hard, but her family was OK. In a text message to a reporter, she said: 'We are good so far.' As of 6 a.m. EDT, forecasters say the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the island. The 60-year-old is with her husband and granddaughter and their dog. Stroud says she plans to step outside once the 'eye' of the hurricane passes over later Sunday. Meanwhile, to the north, access to all of Pinellas County's barrier islands, including the popular spring break destination of Clearwater Beach, has been shut off. ___ 6:10 a.m. The eye of Hurricane Irma is very close to the lower Florida Keys. As of 6 a.m. EDT, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm is centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). Irma's maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 kph). The hurricane center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. ___ 6:10 a.m. France and the Netherlands say their islands in the Caribbean were spared major damage from Hurricane Jose, which passed farther away from the islands than expected. The Sunday announcements — coming from France's national weather service and the Dutch navy — were good news for islands that had already been devastated by Hurricane Irma last week. Meteo-France said Jose's center passed overnight about 75 miles (125 kilometers) from St. Martin and 80 miles (135 kilometers) from St. Barts, though it still produced gales of up to 48 mph (80 kph) around the islands. In a tweet Sunday, the Netherlands' navy says the situation after Jose passed north of the islands overnight is 'better than expected.' Scores of marines and troops will resume their efforts to restore vital infrastructure and distribute food and water on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. In a separate tweet, the navy said the security situation on St. Maarten, which saw widespread looting and robberies after Hurricane Irma, has improved thanks to patrols by marines and police flown to the island to help overwhelmed local law enforcement. ___ 5:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has sped up slightly and its eye is about to move across the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane is centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph). Irma is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says weakening is forecast but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and near Florida's west coast. Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 5:10 a.m. Dutch King Willem-Alexander is flying to the Caribbean to meet survivors of Hurricane Irma who were evacuated there from the hard-hit island of St. Maarten. Meanwhile, Dutch tourists stranded for days on St. Maarten are hoping to finally get flights home. Willem-Alexander was to fly Sunday to the island of Curacao to visit a hospital where more than 60 patients from St. Maarten who require kidney dialysis were flown for treatment over the last two days by the Dutch military. If the weather is good enough, the monarch will later fly onward to St. Maarten and two other smaller islands hit by Irma on Wednesday to offer his support to the thousands of residents and Dutch marines helping to clear the island, where some 70 percent of homes were badly damaged or destroyed by the Category 5 storm. The Dutch navy tweeted Sunday that it plans to evacuate tourists from the island's shattered resorts. ___ 4:10 a.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Irma is bearing down on the lower Florida Keys early Sunday. A National Ocean Service station on a coral reef near the Keys has recorded sustained winds of 66 mph (105 kph) with a gust up to 85 mph (137 kph). Key West International Airport has measured sustained winds of 43 mph (69 kph) with a gust up to 73 mph (117 kph). Irma is centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 3:15 a.m. A re-strengthened Hurricane Irma is continuing to move toward the western Florida Keys early Sunday. The hurricane has regained Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (210 kph) and is centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Key West, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Miami Executive Airport has measured a sustained wind speed of 46 mph (74 kph) with a gust of up to 61 mph (98 kph). Tens of thousands in Florida are huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatens to make a catastrophic hit on the state. ___ 2:10 a.m. Hurricane Irma has regained Category 4 strength as it moves toward Florida, where it's feared to make a devastating hit. Irma's maximum sustained winds increased early Sunday to near 130 mph (210 kph) and it's expected to gain a little more strength as it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Irma is centered about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest near 6 mph (9 kph). ___ 1:40 a.m. Hurricane Irma is closing in on the Florida Keys with top winds of 120 mph (190 kph) early Sunday as forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water. Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about. But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.