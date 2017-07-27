Listen Live
Technology
Apple discontinues iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images
The iPod Nano (pictured) and iPod Shuffle have been discontinued by Apple.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The era of click wheel iPods is ending.

CNN reported that, following their removal from the Apple website, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle have been discontinued. 

>> Read more trending news

Apple said in a statement Thursday that the two devices will no longer be in production. They can still be purchased in stores.

Bloomberg reported that the iPod Touch model will still be produced and will have increased data capacity. iPod Touch devices with 16GB and 64GB of storage are being discontinued. The 32GB and 128GB models have changed in price and are now $199 and $229.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement, according to TechCrunch.

The Associated Press reported that the sales of iPods have fallen so severely that Apple no longer provides sales stats for the devices. 

In 2005, the iPod Nano replaced the iPod Mini when the Mini was discontinued that year. That same year, the iPod Shuffle was announced.

The first iteration of the iPod was released in 2001.

News

  • Texas executes man for killing woman in 2004 after break-in
    Texas executes man for killing woman in 2004 after break-in
    A Texas prisoner was executed Thursday evening for killing a San Antonio woman after breaking into her apartment more than 13 years ago. TaiChin Preyor, 46, was put to death after his attorneys failed to convince courts that he had deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals and that he deserved a reprieve so his case could be reviewed more fairly. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his final appeal about 2 ½ hours after the six-hour execution window opened at 6 p.m. CDT. Once the justices ruled, Preyor was taken to the death chamber in Huntsville, Texas, for lethal injection. Preyor's execution was Texas' fifth this year and the 16th nationally. Asked by the prison warden if he had a final statement, Preyor replied, 'First and foremost, I'd like to say: Justice has never advanced by taking a human life,' and attributed the statement to Coretta Scott King. Then he said that he would love his wife and children 'forever and always.' 'That's it,' Preyor said. As the lethal dose of pentobarbital began taking effect, he took several deep breaths, then began snoring, each sound decreasing in volume. Within a minute, all movement stopped. He was pronounced dead 19 minutes later at 9:22 p.m. Preyor selected no friends or relatives to witness his punishment. No one related to the victim in his case attended. Preyor was convicted in the February 2004 slaying of 24-year-old Jami Tackett, who court records identified as Preyor's drug supplier. She was stabbed and her throat was cut. Preyor's lawyers earlier argued unsuccessfully in the Texas courts and lower federal courts that an inexperienced California attorney who handled federal appeals in his case from 2011 to 2014 was 'utterly unqualified.' They said she employed a disbarred lawyer for guidance, perpetrating a fraud on the courts. State attorneys said the late appeals to reopen his case were legally improper and that it was Preyor's decision to stay with the inexperienced lawyer who didn't appear to miss any filing deadlines and filed appropriate pleadings. The disbarred lawyer wasn't precluded from assisting Preyor's attorney, state lawyers said. Testimony showed that in the early hours of Feb. 26, 2004, Preyor, dressed in black and wearing a hood and gloves, kicked in the door of a San Antonio apartment where Tackett lived and kept drugs in a safe. Tackett recognized Preyor when he barged into a bedroom, calling him by his nickname 'Box.' He attacked her boyfriend, who escaped to a neighbor's apartment and called for help. Evidence showed Preyor, a drug seller and user since adolescence, then stabbed Tackett and cut her throat. He fled the apartment but returned because he lost his car keys in the struggle. By the time he tried to flee a second time, police had arrived and used pepper spray to subdue him. He was covered with the blood of his victims. At least six other Texas prisoners are scheduled to be executed in the next several months.
  • Police believe victim in 2013 shooting death knew killer
    Police believe victim in 2013 shooting death knew killer
    We're learning new information about a cold case from 2013. Fulton County police tell us they believe a shooting at a home in College Park was not a random attack. On the night of November 3, authorities found the body of Mack Summers, 44, in a pool of blood. Summers had been shot one time in the head, police say. 'Yeah, I miss him. I have flashbacks of him, and my wife.' Mack Summers Sr., the father of the victim, spoke to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez Thursday, Mr. Summers, who didn't want us to show his face because he's gravely ill says, he's hurting because police still don't know who killed his son, Mack Summers Jr., in this very home nearly 4 years ago. 'Anytime you lose a son it's gonna hurt,' he says. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea On the night of November 3, authorities found the body of Mack Summers, 44, in a pool of blood. Summers had been shot one time in the head, police say. 'Yeah, I miss him. I have flashbacks of him, and my wife.' Mack Summers Sr., the father of the victim, spoke to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez Thursday, Mr. Summers, who didn't want us to show his face because he's gravely ill says, he's hurting because police still don't know who killed his son, Mack Summers Jr., in this very home nearly 4 years ago. 'Anytime you lose a son it's gonna hurt,' he says. The murder happened at the home Summers shared with his son. 'They found the front door open,' explained Lt. Roger Peace with the Fulton County Police Department. Neighbors called 911 after the house alarm went off just before midnight. The victim's body was in the downstairs living room, he'd been shot in the head, execution style. Exclusive evidence photos taken from the night were shown to Jaquez. 'Mack knew who the offender was and invited that person inside the home,' Lt. Peace said. Police say one crucial piece of evidence they found, a pair of socks, were left behind by the suspect. 'It shows me that the person who killed Mack is very calculated and cold blooded. It leads me to believe that this may have not been the first time he shot someone and it may not be the last time,' Lt. Peace said. We're told those socks are back in a lab being re-examined for DNA. Police are asking if you know anything about this case, to give them a call at 404-613-3005. . 'Anytime you lose a son it's going to hurt.' - A father speaks out about the pain of losing his only child. The story @ 11 @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/Sz0kzDXHki-- Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) July 28, 2017
  • Ex-cop injured in motorcycle accident sues dept. for wrongful termination
    Ex-cop injured in motorcycle accident sues dept. for wrongful termination
    A former Roswell police officer is suing the department and the city over what he calls wrongful termination and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. David Booth was an officer for nearly 20 years. 'I was the consummate police officer. It meant the world to me. If I could be a police officer again tomorrow, I would,' Booth told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik. In February 2014, Booth was working an extra job escorting a funeral procession on I-575 when a woman hit his motorcycle from behind. 'I was thrown onto the hood of her car,' Booth said. 'I had an open pelvis fracture … life-flighted to Grady in a coma.' During his recovery, Booth said he suffered a nerve injury that partially paralyzed his right hand. After months of recovery, Booth got word from his doctors he could return to work. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea 'My doctor released me back to duty and gave them a letter that recommended, as I continued to recover further, that they put me a lighter duty capacity,' said Booth. Booth's lawsuit contends Roswell police denied his request to work in the courtroom and insisted he go back on the road. 'Personally, I don't think the chief thought I'd make it. When I did, that's when they started throwing down additional road blocks and additional hurdles and denied me the reasonable accommodations,' Booth told Petchenik. Within months, he said his superiors were writing him up for various issues. 'I wasn't, in their words, writing enough reports and making enough self-initiated contacts,' Booth said. 'I freely admit I wasn't as proactive as I could have been, but if you fire someone for not being proactive, you'd have to fire half that day's squad.' In February 2016, Booth said department brass terminated him. He later learned they cited five different policy violations, including parking his car behind a building during his shift, not responding to a call, and, in one case, forgetting his department-issued firearm at home. 'In 18 years, you leave a piece of work equipment at home, is that a terminating offense?' Booth asked. 'The only thing that made me an undesirable employee is that I'm essentially one-and-a-half handed.' Petchenik reached out to the Roswell City Attorney, who declined to comment on the pending litigation. David Davidson sent Petchenik a form letter from the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission which had a box checked saying the agency was unable to conclude if Roswell had violated Booth's rights. Attorney Clifford Hardwick told Petchenik he believes the city gave Booth a raw deal. 'Mr. Booth has an incredible story of courage and perseverance,' Hardwick said. 'He overcame handicaps to come back to be a police officer, and his reward for all of that was to be terminated under absolutely ridiculous circumstances.
  • DeKalb Sheriff banned from all city parks as part of guilty plea
    DeKalb Sheriff banned from all city parks as part of guilty plea
    The DeKalb County sheriff is now banned from all Atlanta city parks after reaching a plea deal in his arrest for indecency. Channel 2's Nicole Carr has been digging into the case against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann since his May arrest in Piedmont Park on indecency and obstruction charges for allegedly exposing himself and running from police. Carr obtained a state report that detailed how Mann admitted to using taxpayer resources and time during his indecent exposure arrest. Mann took a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to slightly different charges than he was originally charged with. Mann originally faced indecency and obstruction charges for his May 6 arrest in Piedmont Park, where he was accused of exposing his private parts and running from police. He does not deny running from police. But he also pleaded guilty to lesser disorderly and prohibited conduct charges. Mann is now banned from all city of Atlanta parks for six months. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine to the courts right after the hearing and was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service. TRENDING STORIES: Man in custody in grandmother's disappearance Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Handcuffed man escapes custody, roams neighborhood for days That service was completed during his state-issued suspension this month and a state-approved sex offender treatment provider decided he didn't need counseling. 'It's a win for Sheriff Mann but an assurance to the city that Sheriff Mann isn't a further danger to anyone in the park,' Channel 2 legal analyst Esther Panitch told Carr. 'He got weak, and I know all have sinned and come short of the glory of God when you're not really praying and he was not praying that night,' said Pastor Cal Murrell. Supporters said the guilty plea has left questions about his role as sheriff. 'I'm contemplating that, but I want his family to be free,' Murrell said. Mann left court from a side exit. His attorney, Noah Pines, wouldn't talk about the change in admitting guilt. 'I'm not talking, so you can do whatever you want,' Pines said. 'So you're not going to talk about why the plea was changed?' Carr asked Pines. Pines didn't answer Carr. Carr filed an open records request to get the state report used to suspend Mann over the summer. Unlike previous statements, Mann admitted what happened in the park wasn't 'personal time,' that he was in a 'county-issued vehicle' and never should have run from the officer, the document showed. The committee saw a 'conflict of evidence' based on the sheriff's statements, but his attorney continued to 'deny the indecency allegations.' This is still an open case as far as law enforcement is concerned. We know he is back this week from a governor-issued 40-day suspension, but POST, the agency that accredits law enforcement in Georgia, has their own open investigation in the incident.
  • 20-year-old tries to steal police car with officer still inside
    20-year-old tries to steal police car with officer still inside
    City police have arrested a 20-year-old man listed as a student at Eckerd College in St. Petersberg who they say tried to steal a running police car from the Fort Pierce Police Station — with the officer still inside. >> Read more trending news According to a department report, Aaron Rodriguez III told officers he tried to steal the car July 17 so he could have a ride home. He approached the passenger side of the car and shook the rear and front door handles. The officer then got out of his car and Rodriguez ran through the parking lot and hid behind another vehicle. Officers took two cellphones, a portable speaker, $20 and a small pipe with marijuana residue from Rodriguez after he was detained. Rodriguez was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and possession of drug equipment. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon, with his bail set at $15,875.
  • Atlanta contacted about 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta contacted about 2026 World Cup
    Atlanta has been contacted about participating as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso confirmed the interest from the United Bid Committee, a group representing the soccer federations of United States, Mexico and Canada, in its joint bid to host the 48-team soccer tournament. The U.S. could host as many as 60 matches, with Mexico and Canada hosting 10 each. Atlanta was a part of the U.S. failed bid to host the 2022 World Cup. The city was submitted as a potential host site for a game(s) and the international broadcast center, with the Georgia World Congress Center serving as the headquarters for that. Atlanta has been one of the better stories in MLS and soccer this season. Atlanta United leads MLS in average attendance (more than 46,000) in eight games at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium. The team's attendance is higher than any of the leaders in MLB, NHL or the NBA, though they host many more games. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Atlanta United will host Orlando City on Saturday in the final game at Tech. The Five Stripes will move into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in September. Its first game there will come Sept. 10 against Dallas. While giving a tour of the new $1.5 billion stadium Tuesday, Atlanta United President Darren Eales said they want the venue to be good enough to potentially host the finals of a World Cup. The U.S. hosted the 1994 World Cup. Atlanta wasn't one of the host cities. It was preparing to host 1996 Summer Olympics.
