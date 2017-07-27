Apple discontinues iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano

The era of click wheel iPods is ending.

CNN reported that, following their removal from the Apple website, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle have been discontinued.

Apple said in a statement Thursday that the two devices will no longer be in production. They can still be purchased in stores.

Bloomberg reported that the iPod Touch model will still be produced and will have increased data capacity. iPod Touch devices with 16GB and 64GB of storage are being discontinued. The 32GB and 128GB models have changed in price and are now $199 and $229.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement, according to TechCrunch.

The Associated Press reported that the sales of iPods have fallen so severely that Apple no longer provides sales stats for the devices.

In 2005, the iPod Nano replaced the iPod Mini when the Mini was discontinued that year. That same year, the iPod Shuffle was announced.

The first iteration of the iPod was released in 2001.

