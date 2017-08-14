Listen Live
cloudy-day
91°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
91°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
WWE legend Ric Flair in medically induced coma
Close

WWE legend Ric Flair in medically induced coma

Fast Facts Ric Flair

WWE legend Ric Flair in medically induced coma

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA -  Following news that wrestling legend and two-time WWE hall of famer Ric Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues,” ESPN reported that he is now in a medically induced coma, as confirmed by a WWE representative.

>> Read more trending news

On Sunday, Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, Flair’s talent agency, asked for prayers on Twitter.

On Saturday, Zanoni said Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring.

“No reason 2 (sic) panic,” she tweeted.

Flair was taken to an intensive care unit  near his Atlanta home over the weekend

The coma was induced as Fair awaits surgery. 

The “Nature Boy,” 68, was hospitalized for heart-related issues.

Related

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Close

WWE legend Ric Flair in medically induced coma

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:35 p.m. The White House has been scrambling to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president came under withering bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups on Saturday. The White House issued a statement Sunday saying that 'of course' Trump was speaking about white supremacists, neo-Nazis and all extremist groups in his initial remarks. Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests, another about a Justice Department probe into the violence. ___ 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • 4 things to know if you win Powerball or Mega Millions
    4 things to know if you win Powerball or Mega Millions
    The odds of winning the jackpot for Powerball are 1 in 292 million, and to win the Mega Millions jackpot, the odds are 1 in 259 million. >> Read more trending news Here are four things to keep in mind if you do beat the odds and hit the jackpot, according the Fiscal Times. Put the ticket in a safe place If you’re holding the winning ticket, sign it immediately, and then just as quickly put it in a safe place. Losing it would be stressful. A California man lost his ticket and could not claim a $1 million prize. Don’t go shopping yet The Fiscal Times advises that it is important not to make reckless spending decisions if you win the Powerball. A suggestion is to put the cash into a savings account or another safe investment where you have easy access. Let the money earn some interest while you decide what to do with it. Be wary of ‘experts’ Plenty of people will be offering you advice, from well-meaning family members on one end of the spectrum to scam artists on the other. Hiring an expert is a smart move, but be sure the people you hire have experience working with large amounts of cash. The Fiscal Times advises checking out businesses that help people who have recently come into large sums of money. Don’t forget to pay taxes The government will be asking for its cut of the bounty. According to lottery site USAMega, a single person winning the $435 million jackpot would pay approximately $68 million in taxes if they took the estimated $273.1 million lump-sum cash payout. State taxes also could come in to play.
  • Texas House denounces planned white supremacist rally at Texas A&M
    Texas House denounces planned white supremacist rally at Texas A&M
    Led by Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, the Texas House observed a moment of silence for the three people who died in Virginia during Saturday’s rally by white supremacists. Giddings, surrounded by all members of the House, also denounced plans to hold a similar rally in Texas. “Now the eyes of the world are on Texas and the planned rally at Texas A&M University on one of the most solemn days of our nation, Sept. 11,” Giddings said, calling upon university leaders, students, alumni and all politicians “to unequivocally denounce and fight against these violent groups and their ilk.” “I think all of us in the state of Texas want to say with one voice, Texas will not stand for hate,” she said. “As Americans, we cannot fight for freedom and democracy abroad and condone terrorism in our own streets,” Giddings said. “We must make clear the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, white nationalists, the Ku Klux Klan are not welcome here.” Rep. Paul Workman, R-Austin, announced that Aggies in the House will send a letter asking Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp to do what he can to “keep this from going on at our campus.”
  • Should Confederate Avenue get a name change? Petition says yes!
    Should Confederate Avenue get a name change? Petition says yes!
    There is a new push to re-name an Atlanta road after the deadly attack on protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. As of Monday afternoon, a petition on the website Change.org had about 4,000 online signatures to change the name of Confederate Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Organizers say the petition is just the beginning of a larger effort to remove symbols of hate throughout the city. The petition to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says in part, 'We can't normalize hate anymore. Symbols are meaningful and allowing Confederate flags, statues and street names serves only to perpetuate the fallacy that the hate they represent deserves equal time and attention from our society. Brianna Taylor, who lives along Confederate Avenue said he hasn’t given it much thought. 'I think it's OK, because they have street names with Martin Luther King and Donald Hollowell, so I feel OK,' Taylor said. Samantha Deal, who also lives nearby, thinks the name should stay the same. 'It's history you know, and I think stuff like that should really be left alone. I don't think it speaks any kind of volumes about things today,' Deal said. TRENDING STORIES: President Trump condemns white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs' Peace Monument vandalized during anti-violence march through Atlanta Charlottesville victim 'always defended what she believed in,' mother says Critics also say changing the name could be a costly move, with people having to change driver's licenses and other official documents. 'That could cause a lot of problems for people, a lot. I know I definitely don't want to have to deal with that,' Deal said. Others say changing a street name won't get to the root of the underlying problem. 'We could change all the streets, we could take down all the statues, but I mean the hatred is in people's hearts. If you can't change people's hearts then changing a name on a sign isn't going to do anything,' Atlanta resident Gary Sheets said. Reed released a statement Monday saying he will carefully consider the petition. He also stressed that the city of Atlanta stands with the city of Charlottesville after the weekend’s violent protests.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.