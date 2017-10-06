Listen Live
World Cup sites for North American bid in 2026 trimmed to 32
Close

World Cup sites for North American bid in 2026 trimmed to 32

World Cup sites for North American bid in 2026 trimmed to 32
Photo Credit: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Canadian federation president Victor Montagliani, left, and USSF head Sunil Gulati are helping lead the effort to win the 2026 World Cup hosting rights for North America.

World Cup sites for North American bid in 2026 trimmed to 32

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Organizers leading a North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup trimmed its list of potential host cities to 32 on Wednesday, and 254 cities in the United States remain in the running as venues for soccer’s showcase event,  The Washington Post reported.

The U.S. front-runners include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, the Post reported. Other American cities in the running were Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati; Denver; Detroit; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida.

U.S. cities eliminated from consideration were Birmingham, Alabama; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; and San Antonio, Texas. The two Canadian cities dropped from the list were Regina and Ottawa.

The World Cup was last staged in North America during the summer of 1994.

If the North American bid is successful, the United States would stage 60 matches in about a dozen venues, the Post reported. Mexico and Canada would have 10 games apiece.

All three Mexican bidding cities (Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey) are widely expected to make the final cut. Canada will probably settle for two venues, with Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton in the running.

Representatives from the remaining cities will meet in Houston next month for a working session with the United Bid Committee. FIFA — soccer’s international governing body — will announce the winner in June, the Post reported.

 

News

  • Arizona man turns in guns to police in response to Las Vegas shootings
    Arizona man turns in guns to police in response to Las Vegas shootings
    An Arizona man said he wanted to send a message about guns in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, so he turned his two weapons over to Phoenix police on Tuesday, The Arizona Republic reported. >> Read more trending news Jonathan Pring, 36, who owns a coffee shop in downtown Phoenix with his wife, said he called the police to ask if an officer could come pick up his Walther PK380 and Ruger 10/22 tactical rifle. Pring told the Republic that he was motivated by the mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 on Sunday night. “Who doesn't love Las Vegas?” Pring told the Republic. “I couldn't sleep last night. I was watching news and on Facebook and seeing lots of different posts ... and I was just mad ... I thought, ‘You know what, I'm going to do something.’” Pring said he could tell the two police officers who arrived were “anxious” about entering the home of someone who declared having guns. “I think they thought I was going crazy,” Pring told the Republic.  But Pring was able to convince the officers that his intentions were good. “They said, ‘We appreciate you phoning us and dealing with this as you have and we think you're the sort of person who should have guns instead of these other maniacs,’” Pring told the Republic. “I said, ‘I respect that and I appreciate that, but you got to start somewhere and I'm starting today, right here.’” Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard said his department would accept any weapons. “Phoenix police will accept guns that people no longer want,'' Howard said. “The guns will be tested and entered into NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network), which will allow us to compare them with known crime guns. In accordance with state law, the guns are then sold.”
  • Oregon elementary school bans Halloween costumes during school hours
    Oregon elementary school bans Halloween costumes during school hours
    Citing a desire to respect religious and/or cultural beliefs, an Oregon elementary school has banned Halloween costumes during the school day this year, KPTV reported. >> Read more trending news Scholls Heights Elementary in Beaverton sent an email Wednesday afternoon to parents that explained the school’s decision to prohibit children from dressing up in costumes until they leave the school building. Principal Monique Singleton wrote in the email that the decision was made after “we heard appreciation and support from many families last year when we canceled the Costume Parade because they finally felt their religious and/or cultural beliefs were welcome and being respected. Some shared that in prior years they had opted to keep their child home rather than their child be teased or made to feel uncomfortable for having to choose between their family's beliefs and the school's activities during the school day.” Another reason was because “teachers overwhelmingly feel that the time lost from instruction caused by costumes is too valuable when they already do many other community-building activities throughout their classrooms.” Parents like Nicole Lewis said children look forward to the yearly tradition and it's not fair it's being taken away. 'It's important for the kids to stay motivated and have some fun things to look forward to, and just to have them, you know, be able to let loose a little,” Lewis told KPTV. “I think really Halloween is about promoting imagination and creativity and having a little fun, and I just don't think there's anything wrong with that.” Instead of allowing costumes, Scholls Heights Elementary will stage a “Crazy Sock Day” on Halloween, KPTV reported.
  • US Customs vows to block imports made by North Korea workers
    US Customs vows to block imports made by North Korea workers
    as well as any other goods — produced by North Korean laborers who work in China. An Associated Press investigation tracked salmon, squid and cod processed by North Koreans working at Chinese factories and shipped to American stores, including Walmart and ALDI. The North Korean workers found in Chinese factories aren't allowed to leave, and receive only a fraction of their pay — most goes straight to the North Korean state. This means that American consumers buying seafood labeled 'Caught in the USA, Processed in China' may inadvertently be subsidizing the government of Kim Jong Un as it builds nuclear weapons, and also supporting forced labor. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday it is reviewing the allegations and if warranted, would 'pursue all enforcement actions and prohibit goods from importation as appropriate.' The companies that responded also vowed to investigate ties with suppliers. GOP Congressman Chris Smith from New Jersey, who has repeatedly called for tougher enforcement, said the Labor Department has already identified trafficking in 12 sectors of goods exported by China. 'CBP should be stopping every shipment from those sectors — and now trafficking-tainted salmon too,' he said. A White House National Security Council spokesman said the North Korean government's scheme to outsource its labor underscores why the United States has pushed for restrictions on North Korean foreign workers. The spokesman said all countries should, at a minimum, ban companies from bringing in North Korean crews, as pledged in recent United Nations sanctions. China is among the countries that have promised to comply, already banning imports of North Korean seafood, and saying no more North Korean workers will be allowed starting next year. 'But all nations must go further and reject what is clearly a despicable practice that only serves the regime's nuclear ambitions,' said the NSC spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to comment. Walmart said its supplier has addressed the problem, although it did not specify how. Walmart and ALDI said they are committed to human rights and fair labor practices, and expect the same from their business partners. At a time when North Korea faces sanctions on many exports, the government is sending tens of thousands of workers worldwide, bringing in revenue estimated at anywhere from $200 million to $500 million a year. That could account for a sizable portion of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs, which South Korea says have cost more than $1 billion. North Koreans overseas work in construction in the Gulf states, shipbuilding in Poland, logging in Russia. In Uruguay, authorities told AP, about 90 North Koreans crewed fishing boats last year. 'I am not surprised at all,' said Anthony Talbott, who directs the University of Dayton's Human Rights Center. 'North Korea has probably the single highest level of state-sanctioned slavery in the world, it's a major source of income for them.' Among those North Korean laborers in China, roughly 3,000 are believed to work in the northeast industrial hub of Hunchun, just a few miles from the borders of both North Korea and Russia. AP documented North Koreans in several Hunchun seafood processing plants, and tracked their supply chains to importers, including Sea-Trek Enterprises in Rhode Island, where managers said they are being inundated with phone calls from customers and suppliers since the AP story. Sea-Trek's owners said that they hadn't visited China and were unaware of the makeup of the workers, but would immediately cease dealings with the plant until the situation is resolved. 'Sea-Trek will not purchase product from any company using forced labor,' said vice president Mitch Sarnoff. Mark Liszt, owner of Lawrence Wholesale, a national food distributor in Southern California, said it would investigate its suppliers as well. 'We're middlemen,' said Liszt. 'We do make a practice of trying to go and visit the plants that we buy from in person, but it's not a perfect world that we can see into every single one.' Some U.S. brands and companies had indirect ties to the North Korean laborers in Hunchun, including Chicken of the Sea, owned by Thai Union. Trade records show shipments came from a sister company of the Hunchun factory in another part of China, where Thai Union spokeswoman Whitney Small says labor standards are being met and the employees are all Chinese. Small said the sister company should not be penalized. AP observed North Korean workers in Chinese factories building hardwood flooring, sewing garments and manufacturing electronics. Fordham University economics professor Giacomo Santangelo said he doubts it's just fish processed by North Korean workers that reaches the U.S. markets. 'Now we need to ask, how many other products imported from China are made with North Korean labor?' he said. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said U.S. officials must keep products made by North Koreans out of the United States. 'The administration needs to ramp up the pressure on China to crack down on trade with North Korea across the board,' he said. Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who helped pass North Korea, Iran and Russia sanctions this summer, said corporations also have a responsibility to make sure they are abiding by U.N. sanctions and U.S. laws. However, Bucknell University political science professor Zhiqun Zhu said a sanction-based approach that cracks down on imports isn't going to solve the problem. 'It has so many loopholes,' he said. 'All sticks and no carrots will not make the North Korea problem disappear.' ___ Read more in the series: https://www.apnews.com/tag/RepublicofKim
  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2018 announced
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2018 announced
    Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits and LL Cool J headline a list of 19 musical artists nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, the Hall announced on its website Thursday. >> Read more trending news For the sixth consecutive year the public can vote, along with more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body, Rolling Stone reported. Fans can vote on the Hall of Fame’s website. The top vote-getters will be announced in December and inducted April 14 at a ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland. HBO will broadcast the ceremony later in the year. To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier. In addition to first-time nominee Dire Straits, other artists appearing for the first time include Kate Bush, the Moody Blues, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.  The J. Geils Band is on the ballot for the fifth time, while LL Cool J and the Meters are appearing for the fourth time. Three-time nominees include The Cars, MC5 and the Zombies. Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Link Wray are on the ballot for the second time. Keeping with a new tradition that began last year, the Hall of Fame has announced the individual members of each band that will be honored, Rolling Stone reported. The current Depeche Mode lineup of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher is listed along with former keyboardist Alan Wilder (who left in 1995) and original keyboardist/band co-founder Vince Clarke, who left after one album. Bon Jovi is listed along with former guitarist Richie Sambora (who left in 2013) and original bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994. Judas Priest has featured many lineups over the past five decades, but the Hall of Fame selected vocalist Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing and drummers Scott Travis, Les Binks and Dave Holland, Rolling Stone reported. Lead singer Mark Knopfler, bassist John Illsley, drummer Pick Withers, guitarist David Knopfler and keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher appear on the ballot for Dire Straits, Rolling Stone reported. Last year's class included Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez and Electric Light Orchestra. 
  • J.Lo, Estefan, Miranda and Fonsi sing to help Puerto Rico
    J.Lo, Estefan, Miranda and Fonsi sing to help Puerto Rico
    Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda released a new original song Friday to raise money for Puerto Rican hurricane relief and he's enlisted some of the biggest Latin stars in music to help. 'Almost Like Praying' features Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, John Leguizamo and Rita Moreno, among many others. All proceeds from the download and stream go to The Hispanic Federation's disaster relief fund . 'I was like every Puerto Rican with ties to the island, with family on the island. We all had a terrible few days of silence. For some, those days were weeks,' Miranda told The Associated Press. 'For me, that helplessness turned into, 'OK, well what can I write that will help? Can I write a tune that we can monetize?'' Miranda said he made an a cappella demo in a bathroom in Austria — where he was on vacation — and sent it to Atlantic Records, enlisting help. The subsequent recording process took a breath-taking 72 hours and took him to studios in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami to link up with the music stars. 'Everyone said yes and then it became the logistics of getting everyone recorded,' he said. The song borrows from 'Maria,' the classic song from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's 'West Side Story' and Miranda said the song popped into his head after the hurricane by the same name devastated Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. The song's lyrics list all of the 78 towns of Puerto Rico. Miranda said he didn't want inland and mountainous communities to be ignored as bigger cities get power and food. 'This song is designed so that those towns never feel forgotten again,' he said. 'I cannot wait for Puerto Ricans to hear Luis Fonsi sing the name of their town or J.Lo to sing the name of their town.' One verse turned out to be exceedingly hard to get. Miranda reached out to the rapper PJ Sin Suela but never heard back. Sin Suela finally answered on Saturday, saying he was on the island and had just gotten power. He offered to help and Miranda asked if there was a studio nearby where he could record a verse. Sin Suela found one in San Juan and recorded the verse but couldn't get enough bandwidth to email it to Miranda. Estefan, who was flying to Puerto Rico the next day on a relief mission, volunteered to pick it up. On Monday night, while Miranda was working on the song in Miami, Estefan sent him a photo of her holding a memory stick — containing the missing verse. 'Everyone cried, we were in tears. We screamed, 'We got this verse out of Puerto Rico!'' said Miranda. 'That gives you an example of the effort and the cooperation involved.' Also featured on the song are Ruben Blades, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Tommy Torres and Ana Villafane. (Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee were too busy with relief efforts to join in). 'Everyone is doing their part. I've never seen such mobilization in my life,' Miranda said. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning Miranda has long used his megaphone for social causes, including asking Congress to help dig Puerto Rico out of its debt crisis, performing at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton on Broadway, lobbying to stop gun violence in America and teaming up with Jennifer Lopez on the benefit single 'Love Make the World Go Round.' Miranda has been critical of President Donald Trump's response to Hurricane Maria but had nothing but praise for the ordinary Americans who have sent diapers, baby formula, batteries and money and other aid to the island. Many communities there are still waiting for power and clean water. 'This was an unprecedented disaster and requires an unprecedented federal response. They have not yet gotten an unprecedented federal response,' Miranda said. 'I am longing and waiting and jumping up and down for a federal response to match the response of our people.' ___ Online: https://hispanicfederation.org/unidos ___ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
