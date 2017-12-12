Listen Live
Twin NBA stars pay off customers' layaway orders at Philadelphia Walmart
Close

Twin NBA stars pay off customers' layaway orders at Philadelphia Walmart

Twin NBA stars pay off customers' layaway orders at Philadelphia Walmart
Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Markieff Morris, left, and his twin brother Marcus Morris paid for $6,000 worth of layaway gifts at a Philadelphia Walmart.

Twin NBA stars pay off customers' layaway orders at Philadelphia Walmart

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA -  NBA stars Marcus and Markieff Morris generated some Christmas cheer among Walmart layaway shoppers waiting in line at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart on Monday, footing the bill for $6,000 in presents, WPVI reported.

>> Read more trending news

The twin brothers grew up in North Philadelphia. Marcus Morris plays for the Boston Celtics, while his brother plays for the Washington Wizards.

Their basketball schedules prevented the brothers from visiting the store in person, but the news was delivered by their mother, Thomasine Morris, WPVI reported. It was the final day to pay for layaway items, and customers were moved by the gesture.

“God bless them. God bless them!” customer Roberta Williams, of Germantown, told WPVI. “It's wonderful what they are doing for the people.”

“It's a blessing to be able to give people anything,” Thomasine Morris said. “Even though we play in Boston, even though we play in Washington, Philly is still our family.”

