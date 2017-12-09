Source: Marlins, Yankees agree on deal for slugger Giancarlo Stanton

In a blockbuster deal, the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that would send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to New York, a source told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The trade is not official yet, since Stanton must agree to the terms stipulated in his no-trade clause, ESPN reported.
Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second source familiar with the negotiations told the AP.
If Stanton goes to the #Yankees he joins bashers Judge and Sanchez; those three combined for 144 home runs last season - more than the #Giants hit as a team (128). 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/Mh2WLUf1Li— Austin Coats (@ra_coats) December 9, 2017
The deal — which will give the Yankees a potent power-hitting combination with slugger Aaron Judge — is awaiting physicals for the players involved, according to multiple reports. Stanton reportedly gave final stamp of approval to the trade on Saturday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Stanton is owed $295 million over the next 10 years. ESPN previously reported Friday night that he was prepared to listen to a proposal involving the Yankees. Castro, 27, an American League All-Star for the Yankees, has two years and approximately $23.7 million remaining on his contract, MLB.com reported.
The Yankees bolstered their lineup and the Marlins will receive several prospects in addition to Stanton, but the deal stunned Miami fans, who are criticizing team CEO Derek Jeter -- a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees -- for the deal. Jeter has been ripped for already trading away an All-Star to cut payroll, as he sent second baseman Dee Gordon to the Mariners last month.
A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017
Stanton has spent his entire eight-year career with the Marlins. In 2017, he hit 59 home runs, drove in 132 runs and batted .281 to win the NL’s MVP award.
