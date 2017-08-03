Shaquille O’Neal says he’ll run for sheriff in Henry County in 2020

One of the NBA’s biggest might be one of Henry County’s finest some day.

Retired basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says he’s serious about a career in law enforcement and he told The Washington Post that he plans to run for sheriff in Henry County in 2020.

Keith McBrayer has been Henry County’s sheriff since 2008.

The 45-year-old O’Neal said he recently bought a home in the county after signing a multi-year contract extension with TV network TNT, where he is a studio analyst for NBA games.

The 7-foot-1 O’Neal has been a deputy marshal in Lafayette, La., a reserve police officer in Florida, and he was sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Clayton County last year.

O’Neal shared some of his motivation and philosophies about law enforcement with The Washington Post:

--“It’s just a disconnect between people and police that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

--“The gap between law enforcement and communities is too spread out. When I was coming up, police were real respected. I don’t know how it’s gotten so far apart, but I know in the community that I live in, I know that I could change some of that.”

--“The plan is to really preach accountability, to really preach respect and really teach to treat people as human beings.”

--“You can’t tase an old lady. For example, you can’t put a 6-year-old in handcuffs. Can’t do it. Not going to do it.”

--“With the kids, you can’t talk to the officer like that.”