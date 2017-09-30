Listen Live
Sports
Russell Westbrook signs record 5-year, $205M deal with Thunder
Russell Westbrook signs record 5-year, $205M deal with Thunder
Photo Credit: Steven Freeman/NBAE/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA's Most Valuable Player AWard last season.

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Russell Westbrook signed the richest contract in NBA history on Friday, agreeing to a five-year, $205 million extension from the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported.

Westbrook had until Oct. 16 to extend his existing contract, which had one season and a player option remaining. 

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again, there is no place I would rather be than Oklahoma City," the 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward said. "I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue my career here with the Thunder."

Westbrook signed an extension last summer with the Thunder and responded by averaging a triple-double during the 2016-2017 season -- 31.6 point, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2016-2017.

  Second teen in Slender Man stabbing accepts plea deal
    Second teen in Slender Man stabbing accepts plea deal
    A second Wisconsin teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to please a fictional internet character named Slender Man has accepted a plea deal, her attorney told CNN. >> Read more trending news Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will appear in court on Oct. 5 to plead guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree murder, attorney Donna Kuchler said. However, the deal stipulates that Geyster was not criminally responsible due to her mental health, Kuchler told CNN. >> Jury finds Anissa Weier mentally ill Prosecutors allege Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier lured classmate Peyton Leutner into a park and stabbed her 19 times in May 2014, WTMJ reported.. According to law enforcement, the girls later told investigators they carried out the stabbing in an effort to become proxies of Slender Man, an online horror character..  Geyser and Weier, as well as the victim, were all 12 years old at the time. The victim recovered from her injuries, CNN reported. Weier, 15, pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree homicide due to mental illness or defect in the stabbing as part of a plea agreement, CNN reported. In September, a jury said Weier was mentally ill when the attack occurred. Weier will spend at least three years at a mental hospital before she can petition for her release, her lawyer, Maura McMahon, said at Weier's hearing. A judge could also order a commitment of up to 25 years, she said. One of the girls encountered the name of Slender Man on a website known as Creepypasta Wiki, authorities said.
  EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey
    EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey
    The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of a dangerous chemical linked to birth defects and cancer may have washed downriver from a Houston-area Superfund site during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. EPA said Thursday night it has ordered the companies responsible for the San Jacinto River Waste Pits site to immediately address damage to a protective cap of fabric and rock intended to keep sediments highly contaminated with dioxins from spreading. The companies, International Paper and the Waste Management subsidiary McGinnis Industrial Maintenance Corp., have made initial repairs to the underwater section of the cap where the protective rock was missing. EPA said a sample collected by an agency dive team from the exposed area showed dioxin levels at 70,000 nanograms per kilogram — more than 2,300 times the level set to trigger a cleanup. Dioxins do not dissolve easily in water but can be carried away with any contaminated sediments and deposited over a wider area. Residents in nearby neighborhoods that flooded during the storm are now worried contaminated mud might have been washed into their homes, said Jackie Young, a local environmental advocate. 'For years we've told the EPA it's not a matter of if this area is struck by a hurricane but when,' said Young, executive director of Texas Health and Environment Alliance. 'The scary part about this is we have no way of knowing where all the contaminated material was carried by Harvey's floodwaters.' At least one dozen Superfund sites in and around Houston were flooded last month in the days after Harvey's record-shattering rains stopped. Associated Press journalists surveyed seven of the flooded sites by boat, vehicle and on foot, including San Jacinto. The EPA said at the time that its personnel had been unable to reach the sites, though they surveyed the locations using aerial photos. The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site is on and around a low-lying island that was home to a paper mill in the 1960s. The site was completely covered with roiling floodwaters when the AP surveyed it on Sept. 1. About 16 acres of the site were covered in 2011 with an 'armored cap' of fabric and rock intended to contain the contamination until it can be removed as part of a proposed $97 million cleanup plan. The cap was designed to last for up to 100 years, but it has required extensive repairs on at least six occasions in recent years, with sections becoming displaced or going missing. In its statement, EPA did not disclose precisely when the damage to the cap from Harvey was first discovered. AP observed a dive team working from a boat over an underwater section of the site on Sept. 13. Workers began using heavy machinery to add layers of rock to the cap the week after the storm. EPA said additional testing will now be needed to determine whether the contamination spread and to ensure that the exposed waste material is isolated. Despite EPA's statement affirming that contaminated materials were exposed by the storm, International Paper and McGinnis said in a statement that 'no evidence exists that there was any release of waste material to the environment as a result of Hurricane Harvey.' 'The assessments also demonstrate that the existing armored cap performed well,' the companies said. San Jacinto is at least the second Houston-area Superfund site where contaminated materials may have been spread by Harvey's flooding. AP reported Sept. 18 that three separate spills were reported from flooded tanks at U.S. Oil Recovery, a former petroleum waste processing plant contaminated with a dangerous brew of cancer-causing chemicals. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called cleaning up Superfund sites a top priority, even as President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget seeks to cut money for the program by 30 percent. Following AP's reporting on flooding at Texas Superfund sites, Pruitt flew to Houston and visited the San Jacinto site. The AP was not notified about Pruitt's visit and was not able to attend or observe, but Pruitt spoke afterward to a local Fox affiliate. 'When you have a temporary situation like this, when you take rock and put in on top of a site to secure it, you have a big enough storm, something like this, that could cause a disruption of that rock and a release could occur,' Pruitt said. The San Jacinto River empties into Galveston Bay, where state health officials have long advised against regularly consuming fish and shellfish due to contamination from dioxins and PCBs. Elena Craft, a health scientist with the Environmental Defense Fund in Austin, said EPA has been 'woefully inadequate' in assessing environmental health risks as a result of Harvey. She called the prospect of a breach at San Jacinto a worst-case scenario. 'Dioxin is one of the most toxic substances known to man,' Craft said. 'They were slow to collect any samples, they made inappropriate statements on health risks before having any scientific evidence, and have not provided enough information on risks for anyone within the local communities to make informed health decisions.' ___ Associated Press writer Frank Bajak in Houston contributed to this report. ___ Follow Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck ___ Submit a confidential tip to The Associated Press at https://www.ap.org.tips
  In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response
    In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response
    President Donald Trump pledged Friday to spare no effort to help Puerto Ricans recover from Maria's ruinous aftermath even as San Juan's mayor, her voice breaking with rage, accused his administration of 'killing us with the inefficiency.' Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz implored Trump from afar to 'make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives,' while the president asserted that U.S. officials and emergency personnel are working all-out against daunting odds, with 'incredible' results. Trump's acting homeland security secretary, Elaine Duke, visited the island Friday, surveying the ravaged landscape by helicopter in an hourlong tour, driving past still-flooded streets, twisted billboards and roofs with gaping holes, and offering encouragement to some of the 10,000 emergency personnel she says the U.S. government has on the ground. Duke tried, too, to move on from the remarks she made a day earlier in which she called the federal relief effort a 'good-news story.' But on that front, she ran into winds as fierce as Maria. 'We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency,' Cruz said in a news conference. 'I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying.' Thousands more Puerto Ricans got water and rationed food Friday as an aid bottleneck began to ease. By now, telecommunications are back for about 30 percent of the island, nearly half of the supermarkets have reopened at least for reduced hours and about 60 percent of the gas stations are pumping. But many remain desperate for necessities, most urgently water, long after the Sept. 20 hurricane. Trump said Puerto Rico is 'totally unable' to handle the catastrophe on its own. 'They are working so hard, but there's nothing left,' he said. 'It's been wiped out.' He said the government is 'fully engaged in the disaster and the response and recovery effort.' Trump said he was not aware of Duke's 'good-news' remark. 'I haven't heard what she said,' he told reporters. 'I can tell you this: We have done an incredible job considering there's absolutely nothing to work with.' Yet even in voicing solidarity and sympathy with Puerto Rico, he drew attention again to the island's pre-hurricane debt burden and infrastructure woes, leaving doubt how far Washington will go to make the U.S. territory whole. 'Ultimately the government of Puerto Rico will have to work with us to determine how this massive rebuilding effort — it will end up being one of the biggest ever — will be funded and organized, and what we will do with the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island,' he said. 'We will not rest, however, until the people of Puerto Rico are safe.' Earlier he tweeted: 'The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!' Speaking to the press, and taking no questions, Duke said neither she nor Trump will rest until displaced Puerto Ricans are back home, schools, hospitals and clean water are back and the island's economy is moving again. Duke said she is aware people are suffering and 'clearly the situation in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory.' Trump weighed in on his way to New Jersey for the weekend. He praised his emergency management director, Brock Long, for doing a 'fantastic job,' pointed out that Duke is serving in an acting capacity and said 'she's working very hard.' During this season's trio of monster hurricanes — Harvey, Irma, Maria — Trump and his administration have drifted into the perilous territory of premature self-congratulation in the face of unfolding catastrophe, seemingly unmindful of the 'Brownie moment' that scarred George W. Bush's presidency. Bush famously told his emergency management director, Michael Brown, 'Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job' during what proved to be a tragically inept federal response to deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Trump has repeatedly boasted about the positive reviews he said his administration is getting from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for its relief effort, even as people in remote towns struggle to find food, water and other basics. Then Duke said before leaving Washington that the federal relief effort was a 'good-news story' because of 'our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths.' 'Let me clarify,' she said Friday upon her arrival in San Juan. She said she meant 'it was good news that people of Puerto Rico and many public servants of the United States are working together.' Cruz responded, 'This is a people-are-dying story.' Trump is expected to survey the damage Tuesday. ___ Lugo reported from San Juan.
  US calls mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks'
    US calls mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks'
    The Trump administration is now calling those mysterious health ailments in Cuba 'attacks' rather than merely incidents. The State Department is warning Americans to stay away from Cuba as it orders home more than half its diplomatic corps. Who is behind the attacks remains unknown to U.S. officials. At least 21 diplomats and family members have been affected. The department says symptoms include hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping. Officials say that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will stop processing visas for prospective Cuban travelers to the United States indefinitely. Initially some futuristic 'sonic attack' was suspected, but the picture remains muddy. The FBI and other agencies that searched homes and hotels where incidents occurred found no devices.
  Being called a 'good man' by Trump is sometimes an omen
    Being called a 'good man' by Trump is sometimes an omen
    Sometimes it's better not to be a nice guy. President Donald Trump has dismissed and accepted the resignations of a growing list of administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Trump said before the news broke that he was disappointed with Price for reportedly taking numerous, expensive charter flights, when cheaper commercial options were available. But he also offered compliments. 'He's a very, very fine man,' Trump repeated as he departed the White House en route to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. 'I felt very badly because Secretary Price is a good man,' Trump said, adding later: 'I think it's a shame because as a human being, Tom Price is very good man.' It's not the first time Trump has offered praise just before or after showing someone the door. As Trump was preparing to part ways with his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, he was asked about Bannon's fate at a news conference in New York. 'l like Mr. Bannon. He's a friend of mine,' said Trump, before trying to distance himself from his former general election CEO by pointing out that he'd won the primaries before Bannon came on board. 'I like him. He's a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that,' Trump said, adding: 'He's a good person and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly.' Days later, Bannon was out. It was a similar case for Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus. Trump announced he was replacing Priebus via tweet from aboard Air Force One last July. Not long after, Trump spoke with reporters on a rainy tarmac, where he repeated his 'good man' kiss of death. 'Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. Gen. Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far. Respected by everybody. A great, great American.' As for Priebus? 'Reince Priebus, a good man,' Trump repeated, sounding like a tombstone engraving. Trump also had kind words for his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose dismissal he has seemed to most regret. The day after Flynn's forced resignation, Trump called Flynn 'a wonderful man' at a White House news conference and again blamed the news media for treating him 'very, very unfairly.' He also defended taking so long to dismiss Flynn after being warned of potential issues. 'This man has served for many years,' Trump said in an interview with NBC News. 'He's a general, he's a — in my opinion — a very good person.
  Trump seeks new health chief after Price resignation
    Trump seeks new health chief after Price resignation
    President Donald Trump is seeking a new health secretary to take the place of Tom Price, ousted after an outcry over flying on costly private charters for official travel. The Health and Human Services chief oversees a $1 trillion department, with 80,000 employees and jurisdiction over major insurance programs, advanced medical research, drug and food safety, public health, and disease prevention. The administration will also have to contend with renewed scrutiny of Cabinet members' travel. Following news reports about Price, the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a governmentwide investigation of travel by top political appointees. Trump has named Don J. Wright, a deputy assistant secretary of health, to serve as acting secretary. Mentioned as a possible permanent successor to Price is Seema Verma, a protege of Vice President Mike Pence. She now leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an HHS division that runs health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans. Verma's immediate challenge is to manage the 2018 open enrollment season under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which Trump and the GOP-led Congress have been unable to repeal. Another possible HHS candidate is FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who won some bipartisan support in his confirmation and is well known in policy, government and industry circles. Price, 62, a former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs, resigned Friday afternoon. His pattern of costly trips triggered investigations that overshadowed the administration's agenda and angered his boss. Price's regrets and a partial repayment couldn't save his job. Price became the first member of Trump's Cabinet to be pushed out in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. He served less than eight months. On Friday Trump called Price a 'very fine person,' but added, 'I certainly don't like the optics' around his travels. Price said in his resignation letter that he regretted that 'recent events have created a distraction.' Privately, Trump had been telling associates in recent days that Price was overshadowing his tax overhaul agenda and undermining his campaign promise to 'drain the swamp' of corruption, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. Price's repayment of $51,887.31 for his own travel costs did not placate the White House. The total travel cost, including the secretary's entourage, could amount to several hundred thousand dollars. An orthopedic surgeon turned politician, Price rose to Budget Committee chairman in the House, where he was known as a fiscal conservative. When Price joined the administration, Trump touted him as a conservative policy expert who could write a new health care bill to replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. But Price became more of a supporting player in the GOP's futile health care campaign, while Vice President Mike Pence took the lead, particularly with the Senate. The perception of Price jetting around while GOP lawmakers labored to repeal 'Obamacare' —including a three-nation trip in May to Africa and Europe— raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill. Price flew on military aircraft overseas. But House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Friday that Price had worked hard to help that chamber pass its plan before the GOP effort reached an impasse in the Senate. 'I will always be grateful for Tom's service to this country,' he said. Democrats were glad to see Price go. Some urged Trump to appoint an HHS secretary who would reach out to them. 'I hope President Trump learns from this mistake, and looks to appoint someone who can work in a bipartisan way to strengthen health care for all Americans,' said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. Price used private charter flights on 10 trips with multiple segments, when in many cases cheaper commercial flights were available. His charter travel was first reported by the news site Politico. The controversy over Price was a catalyst for Congress launching a bipartisan probe of travel by political appointees across the administration. The House oversight committee has requested travel records from the White House and 24 federal departments and agencies. Initially, Price's office said the secretary's busy scheduled forced him to use charters from time to time. But later Price's response changed, and he said he'd heard the criticism and concern, and taken it to heart. ___ Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire and Catherine Lucey contributed to this report.
