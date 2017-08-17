Report: Ric Flair has ‘multiple organ problems,’ in critical condition 

Update: Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
