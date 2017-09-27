Listen Live
Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin
Close

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin
Photo Credit: WPXI.com
Paul Smith

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin

By: WPXI.com

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors in Pennsylvania has removed Paul Smith as fire chief of the Muse Volunteer Fire Company.

>> Watch the news report here

In a statement, the board said, "Effective immediately, Paul Smith is no longer the volunteer fire chief in Muse."

>> Live updates: Trump slams NFL players for national anthem protests, athletes react

Firefighters who want to remain anonymous told WPXI that it's not been an easy day for them; they have been receiving threats at the other two fire stations in town, as well.

>> Photos: NFL takes a stand on football Sunday

Close

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin

Several Washington County firefighters contacted WPXI, saying they weren't comfortable with a comment made by the Cecil fire chief on Facebook during Sunday’s Steelers game.

>> Villanueva regrets being the lone Steelers player to stand for the national anthem

On Monday, WPXI reached out to Cecil Township's board of supervisors, who said they are deeply disturbed by the comment.

>> WWII veteran, 97, kneels in support of NFL's national anthem protests

"The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors is deeply disturbed by the comments made by volunteer Chief Smith, and in no way, shape or form condone his comments,” said the township manager.

>> On WPXI.com: Pittsburgh Steelers lineman, veteran Alejandro Villanueva's jersey listed as top seller

Smith was commenting on a post about the Steelers’ decision not to participate in the national anthem on the field and wrote, "Tomlin just added himself to the list of no good [N-words]. Yes I said it.”

>> Tom Brady calls Trump's comments on national anthem protests 'divisive'

Smith was captain of Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 in Muse. He is currently out of the country on vacation, but said he regrets the statement.

>> LeBron James again calls Trump a 'bum,' salutes NFL national anthem protests

"I am embarrassed at this," he told WPXI. "I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing for the anthem. ... This had nothing to do with my fire department. I regret what I said."

>> Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix

Dylan Parseo, who is the son of the former police chief of Muse Fire Company No. 2, believes Smith crossed the line.

>> Read more trending news

"I'm completely upset. Especially for a town like this, coming from the fire chief. That's disrespectful in my eyes," Parseo said. 

Close

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Congress at crossroads after another GOP health care failure
    Congress at crossroads after another GOP health care failure
    Congress is at a crossroads after Republicans' stinging failure to repeal Barack Obama's health care law. But what's next — more partisan conflict, or a pragmatic shift toward cooperation? Unless Republicans and Democrats in Congress can work together — and bring along an often unpredictable President Donald Trump — political conflict over health care may spread. Bipartisan talks on legislation to stabilize the health law's shaky insurance markets are on again, but time is short and there's no guarantee of success. Adding to concerns: Congress has yet to renew funding for programs that traditionally enjoy broad support, such as children's health insurance and community health centers, despite approaching deadlines. Feelings were raw Tuesday after Senate GOP leaders announced they would not take their latest 'repeal and replace' bill to the floor for lack of support. But some lawmakers said it's still possible to bridge the partisan gap on a limited set of priority issues. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said he would resume efforts to reach a bipartisan deal with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington to stabilize markets for individual insurance policies that 18 million people rely on. More than half of those consumers are covered under the health law. Alexander is chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, and Murray is his Democratic counterpart. He runs the risk of being accused by some fellow Republicans of trying to 'bailout Obamacare.' And Murray is under pressure from fellow Democrats not to make concessions to Alexander. 'I'm still concerned about the next two years, and Congress has an opportunity to slow down premium increases in 2018, begin to lower them in 2019, and do our best to make sure there are no counties where people have zero options to buy health insurance,' Alexander said in a statement. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who has worked with Republicans on a range of health care issues, said cooperation is the only way to avoid creating needless problems for constituents. 'You recognize the opportunities that are in front of you,' said Wyden, ranking Democrat on the Finance Committee, which oversees health care funding. 'My hope is we can come together.' Wyden's list includes renewing the Children's Health Insurance Program for 9 million kids, whose funding expires this week, as well as short-term action to stabilize the Affordable Care Act's insurance markets, by guaranteeing subsidies for copays and deductibles. Experts say that could cut expected double-digit premium increases in many states by about half. The missing ingredient seems to be leadership, say outside observers. Neither Trump, nor House Speaker Paul Ryan, nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell has given clear approval for a bipartisan approach. Some Republican and Democratic governors have called for a health care reset that would involve both parties working together on a limited agenda, but their suggestion hasn't been embraced in Washington. 'The question is whether you can you forge a coalition that doesn't include either the hard right or the hard left,' said GOP health economist Gail Wilensky. 'I have not been able to answer who would provide the leadership for such an effort. Neither the leadership in the House or the Senate has embraced the notion of trying to forge a bipartisan coalition, and it is very hard to move legislation without that.' Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., said Tuesday that Trump at a meeting with lawmakers raised the possibility of seeking a deal with Democrats. There's no hint what that might entail. If anything, Democrats have been moving to the left after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders relaunched his 'Medicare for all' plan recently. Under Sanders' plan, government would pay for medical services, replacing employers and insurers. Some liberal activists argue that support for 'single-payer' should be a qualifying test for Democratic candidates in 2018 and beyond. Other Democrats say single-payer would lead to political defeat, because of the massive tax increases required. 'It's not going to happen,' said former congressman Henry Waxman, one of the main authors of the Obama law. 'You can talk about it, and plant a flag, and say that's where you'd like to go, but in the meantime people need their insurance coverage.' Wednesday is the deadline for insurers to sign contracts to offer policies for 2018 on the health law's markets. Sign-up season starts Nov. 1. About half the 18 million Americans with individual policies get no subsidies under the health law. Without congressional action some are facing premiums that rival a mortgage payment. Saturday is the deadline for Congress to act on children's health insurance and community health center funding. Brief delays are not expected to cause disruptions, but a protracted holdup would.
  • Some in administration use personal phones, despite advice
    Some in administration use personal phones, despite advice
    White House officials are clearly instructed: Don't use your personal phones for official business. But some aides appear to have done it anyway, and it's getting fresh scrutiny along with questions about the use of personal email accounts. The inquiries into private communication could prove uncomfortable for President Donald Trump, who relentlessly attacked Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email account and server during her time as secretary of state. Multiple current and former Trump White House officials have used private email accounts and texts from personal phones for private conversations, sometimes using encrypted messaging apps. That's despite clear directives not to use personal devices for administration business and to save the records if they do. House lawmakers have requested more information about the use of private email addresses and texting or the use of messaging apps on personal phones. They're also asking about the oversight and record-keeping policies of the Trump White House. They acted after word surfaced that White House adviser Jared Kushner set up a private email account after the election to conduct work-related business. Further, The New York Times recently reported the names of six close Trump advisers, including Kushner, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, who have used private email to discuss White House matters. Bannon and Priebus no longer work at the White House. The extent of private communications on personal phones — or whether records were retained— is not clear. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and the top Democrat on that panel, Rep. Elijah Cummings, sent letters Monday to the White House general counsel and the State Department. They said they want more details on whether staffers are using personal emails, texting or encrypted messaging applications, and if they are preserving the records. The Presidential Records Act requires senior White House staff members to preserve their professional communications, with the records eventually transferred to the National Archives. Electronic communications outside of official channels, such as private email or text messages on a staffer's personal phone, are supposed to be copied to a government account within 20 days. White House aides are instructed as part of their training not to use personal devices for official business and are told to save records if they do, said two people with knowledge of administration practices. A memorandum went out to all White House personnel in February outlining the rules. The memo, provided to The Associated Press, states that records rules apply to 'other forms of electronic communication, including text messages.' The memo adds: 'You should not use instant messaging systems, social networks, or other internet-based means of electronic communication to conduct official business without the approval of the Office of the White House Counsel.' 'Legally, the case is clear — you're supposed to save this stuff,' said Alex Howard, deputy director of the Sunlight Foundation, which advocates for transparency and open record keeping in government. Howard said that White House officials who sent and received messages via private channels did not necessarily violate the law — if they later forwarded those off-the-books communications to an official government account or preserved them in some other fashion. 'People will make mistakes,' he said. 'The key is, are those mistakes intentional.' One reason White House aides text from private phones is simple. They cannot send texts from their official phones, a policy set during the Obama administration. When Blackberry devices were standard, a White House communications system automatically archived those messages. When smartphones supplanted Blackberries, however, White House information technology administrators adopted a new policy: No texts at all. 'With iOS and text, you could get messages (and malware) from anyone,' said Tony Scott, Barack Obama's federal chief information officer from 2015 until the end of Obama's second term. The decision to disable texting was made 'more from a security perspective than anything else.' Trump White House officials aren't the first to come under scrutiny for private communications. In 2010, the White House deputy chief technology officer, Andrew McLaughlin, was reprimanded for using a Gmail account to communicate with his former colleagues at Google. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that the use of private email accounts by staff is 'to my knowledge, very limited.' 'White House counsel has instructed all White House staff to use their government email for official business, and only use that email,' she said, adding that 'we get instructed on this one pretty regularly.' Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on Sunday confirmed Kushner's use of a personal email in his first few months of the administration. He said the emails usually involved news articles and political commentary. Lowell also said any non-personal emails were forwarded to Kushner's official account and 'all have been preserved in any event.' There are considerable differences between Clinton's email practices and what is known about the Trump administration so far. Clinton maintained multiple private servers, and an FBI investigation found tens of thousands of emails, including many with classified material. While some Trump officials used private accounts, there is no evidence so far that classified material was transmitted through private email accounts. ___ Associated Press writers Catherine Lucey and Julie Pace contributed to this report.
  • Trump promises visit, aid to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico
    Trump promises visit, aid to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico
    Suddenly, just about all President Donald Trump can talk about is Puerto Rico. After not mentioning the hurricane-devastated island for days, Trump on Tuesday pushed back aggressively and repeatedly against criticism that he had failed to quickly grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction or give the U.S. commonwealth the top-priority treatment he had bestowed on Texas, Louisiana and Florida after previous storms. Trump announced that he would visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands next week. He also sent out a tweet about Puerto Rico's needs. He talked about Puerto Rico during a meeting on tax cuts. He raised the subject at a Rose Garden news conference with the prime minister of Spain. And he attended a hurricane briefing. He called a meeting of agency heads tasked with helping Puerto Rico recover, and sent top officials out to the White House driveway to talk to reporters. FEMA Administrator Brock Long delivered specifics: 16 Navy and Coast Guard ships in the waters around Puerto Rico and 10 more on the way. Throughout, Trump stressed that Puerto Rico's governor had praised the federal response, characterizing Ricardo Rossello as 'so thankful of the job we're doing.' Six days after Maria struck the island, conditions in Puerto Rico remain dire, with 3.4 million people virtually without electrical power and short of food and water. Flights off the island are infrequent, communications are spotty and roads are clogged with debris. Officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month. Trump, who had proposed visiting Puerto Rico earlier this month, said that next Tuesday was the earliest he could get there without disrupting recovery efforts. His public focus in recent days on other matters, particularly his extended commentary on NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem, generated criticism that he was giving Puerto Rico short shrift after devoting considerable public attention to storm damage in Texas and Florida. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said she had been concerned that Trump's continued tweets about NFL players showed he didn't grasp the severity of the crisis. She warned that if he didn't start taking it seriously, 'this is going to be your Katrina,' referring to criticism of President George W. Bush following the slow federal response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. And it wasn't just Democrats. 'The crisis for these Americans needs more attention — and more urgency from the executive branch,' tweeted Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a frequent Trump critic. Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio concurred, tweeting about San Juan, 'MUST get power crews in ASAP.' 'We have a fundamental obligation to Puerto Rico to respond to a hurricane there the way we would anywhere in the country. #HurricaneMaria,' Rubio tweeted Tuesday. For any president, there's much to be gained politically from ably handling the government's response to natural disasters, and Trump is no exception. His approval ratings in the most recent Gallup tracking poll ticked up, to 39 percent, after his trips to survey damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Texas and Florida. But Trump's fixation on Puerto Rico on Tuesday stood in sharp contrast to his focus on other matters between Maria's landfall Sept. 20 and Monday, including his fight with the NFL over football players protesting during the National Anthem. The president has tweeted about the NFL more than two dozen times since Friday. By Monday, Democrats, Republicans and Rossello were emphasizing that Puerto Ricans are Americans, too. Trump was intent on showing he'd gotten the message — but still wasn't ready to set aside the NFL issue entirely. 'We are totally focused on that,' Trump said Tuesday of the growing crisis on the U.S. island. 'But at the same time, it doesn't take me long to put out a wrong and maybe we'll get it right. I think it's a very important thing for the NFL to not allow people to kneel during the playing of our National Anthem.' Even as Trump insisted he has plenty of time to prioritize both issues — 'All I do is work,' he said Tuesday — criticism lingered. Particularly galling to Trump's critics were his first tweets since last Wednesday when he urged people on the island to stay safe as Maria came ashore. In a trio of tweets on Monday night, he suggested that Puerto Rico was suffering in part because it had incurred 'billions of dollars' in debt to 'Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.' 'Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.' Still, he promised, 'Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well.' Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said it was 'absolutely ridiculous' for Trump to mention Puerto Rico's debt 'when people are suffering and dying. Here's a president who's used bankruptcy throughout his entire career.' ___ Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report. ___ Follow Kellman and Superville on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman and http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • In Alabama, a McConnell rebuke, a Trump miscalculation
    In Alabama, a McConnell rebuke, a Trump miscalculation
    A firebrand Alabama jurist wrested a U.S. Senate nomination from an appointed incumbent backed by millions of dollars from national Republicans, adding a new chapter Tuesday to an era of outsider politics that ushered Donald Trump into the White House yet leaves his presidency and his party in disarray. Roy Moore's 9-point victory over Sen. Luther Strange, backed by the White House and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, ranks as a miscalculation and temporary embarrassment for the president; it's a more consequential rebuke for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom Moore said should step aside as GOP floor chief. The Kentucky Republican already is struggling to capitalize on his narrow 52-48 majority. He failed this week to deliver a long-promised health care overhaul, with equally perilous fights looming on taxes, the budget, immigration and the nation's credit limit. Now, McConnell may also face a 2018 midterm election cycle complicated by GOP primary challengers who, like Moore, make the Senate leader an albatross for establishment candidates, including incumbents Dean Heller of Nevada and Jeff Flake of Arizona. Moore, the famed 'Ten Commandments judge' twice removed from elected judicial office for defying federal courts, declared his nomination a message to Washington leaders 'that their wall has been cracked and will now fall,' though he excepted the president from his ire. 'Together we can make America great,' he said, echoing Trump's campaign slogan. In Mississippi, state lawmaker Chris McDaniel, who nearly defeated Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014, called Moore's win an 'incredibly inspiring' blueprint that leaves him on the cusp of challenging Sen. Roger Wicker in 2018. Trump and McConnell quickly closed ranks behind Moore after Strange conceded, underscoring their desire to keep the seat in Republican hands. The Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned political action committee, also pledged to support Moore after spending $9 million on Strange's behalf. A West Point graduate and Vietnam veteran, Moore now is the favorite over Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election, though Republicans quietly worry the sometimes controversial Moore could yield an uncomfortably close race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump, meanwhile, must reconcile being the president who promised to 'drain the swamp' yet endorsed and campaigned alongside Strange, a lobbyist-turned-politician, in lieu of Moore, a 70-year-old figure steeped in anti-establishment fervor. Adding intrigue was the fact that Strange got his Senate post by being promoted from his job as Alabama attorney general by a now-convicted former governor Strange's office had been investigating for corruption. Trump's choice left him opposite from his campaign architect and departed White House adviser Steve Bannon, who campaigned for Moore and introduced the nominee to his supporters Tuesday night as revelers watched returns showing Moore victorious in 63 of Alabama's 67 counties. Bannon cast Moore's romp as a win for Trump, regardless of the president's Strange endorsement. 'Who is sovereign, the people or the money? Alabama answered today,' Bannon said. Mississippi's McDaniel said conservatives never blamed Trump for taking sides. 'We supported Donald Trump because he was an agent of change, and he's still an agent of change,' McDaniel said. 'In this instance, he must have been given bad advice to retain this particular swamp creature.' And it's worth noting that Trump turned his trip to Alabama last week into a national spectacle having nothing to do with Strange or Moore, as the president blasted professional athletes who protest during the national anthem. The fallout cemented Trump's bond with his core supporters and raised questions about how interested Trump really was in the Alabama race. Elsewhere in Republican ranks, there are warnings not to make the Alabama results more than one state's choice. Republican pollster Whit Ayres, who has worked for Senate campaigns across the country, said Trump learns the same lesson his predecessor, Barack Obama, learned watching Democrats lose control of Congress and then seeing Trump defeat his chosen successor, Hillary Clinton. 'You can't just transfer the popularity of your brand to another candidate,' Ayres said. As for Strange, Ayres noted the freshman senator was facing voters for the first time since being appointed by a governor who eventually resigned in disgrace. 'No other Republican Senate incumbent will carry that baggage,' Ayres said. In defeat, Strange did not directly confront those variables, telling a subdued crowd in suburban Birmingham he was proud of his team's effort and grateful both to Trump and his Senate colleagues, but befuddled by the campaign he'd just concluded. 'We're dealing with a political environment that I've never had any experience with,' Strange said. 'The political seas and winds in this country right now ... are very hard to navigate, very hard to understand.' ___ Chandler reported from Montgomery, Alabama. ___ Follow Barrow and Chandler on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim .
  • VA running out of money for private health care program
    VA running out of money for private health care program
    Weeks after a veterans' health initiative received $2.1 billion in emergency funding, the Trump administration says the private-sector Veterans Choice health care program may need additional money as early as December to avoid a disruption of care for hundreds of thousands of veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement Tuesday that it hoped to move quickly on a proposed long-term legislative fix that would give veterans even wider access to private doctors. The proposal, under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would seek money to keep Choice running for much of next year as VA implements wider changes. On Capitol Hill, the House Veterans Affairs Committee was already anticipating that the emergency funding approved in August may not last the full six months, according to spokespeople for both Republican and Democratic members on the panel. They cited the VA's past problems in estimating Choice program cost. That committee and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee said they were closely monitoring the situation. 'It's disheartening,' said Carlos Fuentes, legislative director of Veterans of Foreign Wars, citing his group's continuing conversations with VA about Choice funding. 'Imagine if a veteran has to cease chemotherapy treatment during Christmas.' Garry Augustine, executive director of Disabled American Veterans' Washington headquarters, said recent discussions with VA also gave him little confidence. 'It's always a concern,' Augustine said. 'Legislative action needs to be done sooner rather than later.' In its statement to The Associated Press, VA said it could not say for certain when Choice funds would be depleted, but acknowledged that it could be as early as December or as late as March. Earlier this year, the VA began limiting referrals to outside doctors as money began to run low and veterans reported delays in care. The VA proposal for a long-term fix is expected to be released in the coming weeks. 'We have a long agenda, a lot more to do,' VA Secretary David Shulkin told veterans last week at an event near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 'This fall, our major legislative focus is getting the Choice program working right.' The latest funding woes come amid political disagreement over the future direction of VA and its troubled Choice program, which was passed by Congress in 2014 in response to a wait-time scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center that spread nationwide. Some veterans died while waiting months for appointments as VA employees manipulated records to hide delays. The controversy spurred Congress to establish Choice as a pilot program designed to relieve pressure at VA hospitals. Choice currently allows veterans to receive outside care if they must wait 30 days or more for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility. But the program has encountered long delays of its own. In a sign of a political divide, the left-leaning VoteVets ran a $400,000 ad campaign earlier this month in 13 states that warned viewers, 'Don't let Trump privatize my VA.' The American Federation of Government Employees has been staging rallies to bring attention to VA job vacancies left unfilled. The VA said it remains committed to filling agency positions even as it finalizes plans to revamp Choice. VA said it had about 34,000 vacancies, which officials attributed in part to a shortage of health professionals. Legislative proposals to fix VA have run the gamut, including one backed by the conservative Concerned Veterans for America that would give veterans almost complete freedom to see an outside doctor. Another plan could create a presidential commission to review closing some VA medical centers. 'Congress can either double-down on the failed VA policies of the past or they can go in a different direction and empower veterans with more choice over their health care,' said Dan Caldwell, policy director of Concerned Veterans for America. During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to fix the VA by bringing accountability and expanding access to private doctors, criticizing the department as 'the most corrupt.' At an Ohio event in July, Trump promised to triple the number of veterans 'seeing the doctor of their choice.' More than 30 percent of VA appointments are made in the private sector. Carrie Farmer, senior policy researcher for the RAND Corp., said the Choice debate raises broader questions about the role of government-run health care in treating veterans. To many former troops, the VA health system is a 'medical home' where patients feel more understood by doctors specially trained to treat battlefield injury, such as post-traumatic stress disorder. Significantly expanding Choice could upend that government role as caretaker, she said. 'The big question is ultimately who will be responsible for our veterans' care?' Farmer said. ___ Follow Hope Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1
