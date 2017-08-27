Listen Live
Mayweather-McGregor fight: Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th round
Mayweather-McGregor fight: Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th round

Photo Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Mayweather-McGregor fight: Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th round

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS -  Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) defeated UFC champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated fight Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Mayweather-McGregor

Photo Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP
Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
News

  Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gets generous when things go his way in the ring. >> Read more trending news In 2015, he went on the most epic shoe-buying spree ever, dropping part of more than the $200 million paycheck from his superfight with Manny Pacquiao on some lucky Atlanta ladies. A well-placed (and well-heeled) source said at the time that Mayweather popped into the Christian Louboutin store in Buckhead days after his match-up with Pacquiao and bought red-soled beauties for every woman who happened to walk in. A store employee said they "could not disclose" information about the impromptu shopping trip but did note that Mayweather is a regular and much-valued customer.
  Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn't keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop "My main job's going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time," Skip Matson said. "Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we're there for," Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word "harvey" to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves
    Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves
    Trevor Story felt some relief after doubling in two runs in the fifth inning, especially since the Colorado Rockies have been struggling at the plate for most of the month. 'We've put ourselves in good spots, but just haven't gotten big hits or gotten the job done,' Story said. 'It was good to do that for sure.' Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning and D.J. LeMahieu added two solo shots to help Colorado hold off the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night. LeMahieu's second homer made it a three-run game and chased Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino as the Rockies improved to 6-12 since Aug. 6. Colorado began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot, but they had lost 24 of 31 on the road. Blackmon showed no aftereffects from leaving Friday's game early with a left hamstring cramp. He ran the bases and played the field with no apparent issues before facing Vizcaino. Pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez led off with a single to set the stage for Blackmon's opposite-field shot. 'We've been talking about big hits for a couple of weeks now,' Rockies manager Bud Black said. 'Trevor gave us one. Charlie gave us one. We've talked about stringing hits together and we did that in couple of different innings.' The Rockies began the night hitting .209 with runners in scoring position over their last 17 games. Vizcaino (3-3), who had a 1.42 ERA in his last 41 games, was not in a save situation, but he allowed three runs and three hits while failing to record an out. He was pulled after LeMahieu's sixth homer made it 7-4. Pat Neshek (4-3) pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. Rockies closer Greg Holland was pulled in the ninth after giving up Matt Adams' pinch-hit, two-run homer and Ender Inciarte's single, but Jake McGee earned his second save in five chances when Brandon Phillips grounded into a double play. The Rockies took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when LeMahieu homered and Story doubled to chase Braves starter Sean Newcomb. Newcomb gave up four runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander has a 5.76 ERA in his last 10 starts. 'They were fouling a lot of stuff off with two strikes,' he said. 'I felt like they did a good job fouling off good pitches and staying alive and making something out of it.' Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed four runs, 10 hits, one walk and struck out five in six innings. Atlanta went up 2-1 in the third on Brandon Phillips' RBI single and Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly. The Rockies led 1-0 in the second on Pat Valaika's RBI single. GOOD BUZZ Ozzie Albies went 3 for 4, flashed exceptional speed on a triple that easily beat the cutoff throw in the fourth. His RBI double in the sixth cut the lead to 4-3. Albies is hitting .412 over his last nine games. He has four triples and is the first Braves player to have that many in his first 23 games since Chet Ross had four in 1939-40. Dansby Swanson, who went 2 for 3 with a walk, singled in the second run of the inning to make it 4-all. Swanson is hitting .400 in his last 40 at-bats. INJURY REPORT Rockies: INF-OF Ian Desmond, on the disabled for the second time this year with a strained right calf, is rehabbing at Albuquerque and will be re-evaluated Sunday. Black indicated he could return to the lineup Monday at home against Detroit. Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said INF Johan Camargo (right knee bruise) and 3B Adonis Garcia (finger surgery) are at least a week away from returning to the majors. TAKE A BREAK Black said RHP Jeff Hoffman is getting shut down until next week after struggling in his first start since getting demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque last week. Hoffman, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning and gave up six runs, will not pitch for five or six days and then will pitch just one inning in his next appearance, after which he will rejoin Albuquerque's rotation. In 16 starts and one relief appearance with Colorado, Hoffman went 6-5 with a 5.30 ERA. UP NEXT Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-3, 4.54 ERA) will make his 14th start. He beat the Braves on Aug. 16 in Denver, but he's 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA in eight road starts. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-9, 4.95 ERA) will make his 25th start and is 1-4 with a 10.64 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA in four career starts against Colorado. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  In midst of battle with cancer, Olivia Newton-John surprises fans by resuming tour
    In midst of battle with cancer, Olivia Newton-John surprises fans by resuming tour
    A mere three months after postponing her tour in the wake of a second cancer diagnosis, Olivia Newton-John is back on stage. >> Read more trending news The singer resumed her tour Thursday much to the delight of fans who weren't expecting her to bounce back so quickly. "I'd like to thank any of you in the audience who have sent me cards and well wishes and prayers," she told the audience at her concert in Indiana. >> RELATED: Olivia Newton-John speaks to fans for the first time since sharing her cancer diagnosis In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. This is now the second time she has faced the disease, having previously battled it in 1992 when she underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction Earlier this month, Newton-John reached out to fans for the first time since postponing her tour to update them on her health and how she was coming along. "I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months," she said in a heartfelt video message. "Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!"
  John Brown's 2 TD catches lead Cardinals past Falcons 24-14
    John Brown's 2 TD catches lead Cardinals past Falcons 24-14
    John Brown made a strong statement his lingering quadriceps injury is no concern as he caught two touchdown passes to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 24-14 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night. Brown showed off his speed when he caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Carson Palmer and a 21-yarder from Drew Stanton, each in the second quarter. The game was the first event held at the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There are ongoing issues with the stadium's complicated retractable roof, which is expected to remain closed indefinitely. There were no glitches in the stadium's other bragging points, including a big halo video board. Brown's explosive showing confirmed his status as the Cardinals' top downfield threat after he had been slowed by the injury. Last week, coach Bruce Arians said if Brown 'can't run long enough, we've got to replace him.' Brown's ability to recover quickly from injuries is affected by his 2016 diagnosis with sickle cell trait. He also left camp this week for a funeral in Miami and rejoined the team Friday night in Atlanta. 'I'm not 100 percent, but I'm feeling way better than I did during training camp,' Brown said. 'I'm about 80 percent.' The Atlanta offense fell flat in the stadium unveiling. Matt Ryan's pass on the Falcons' first play was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu. In the second quarter, Falcons backup Matt Schaub lost a fumble on his first snap when hit by linebacker Markus Golden. Chandler Jones recovered for Arizona (2-2), and one play later Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab for his 21-yard TD. Arizona rookie James Summers had a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made his preseason debut but did not have a catch. He has made a full recovery from offseason foot surgery and was targeted on a long pass from Ryan in the first quarter. Atlanta's No. 3 quarterback Matt Simms threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to rookie Josh Magee late in the game. Cardinals starting running back David Johnson did not play. Chris Johnson had six carries for 31 yards with a fumble that was recovered by guard Evan Boehm. QUARTERBACK COMPARISON Ryan, sharp in limited playing time in the first two preseason games for the Falcons (0-3), completed only 4 of 11 passes for 36 yards. Palmer completed 8 of 13 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Stanton, who beat out Blaine Gabbert to be Arizona's backup, completed 4 of 6 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. TICKET COUNT There were 70,237 tickets distributed. The capacity for the new stadium is 71,000. It appeared at least one-third of the seats were empty. NEW DIGS The stadium impressed in its much-anticipated debut. 'So far I love it,' Atlanta-area resident Brandon Denton said, adding he's attended games at San Francisco and Dallas. 'This one is holding up and actually exceeding the expectations of what I was wanting to see here,' he said. RIGHT GUARD BATTLE CONTINUES The Falcons' competition between Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland for the starting job at right guard is not settled. Schweitzer started but shared time with Garland. 'Next week it might be different,' Quinn said, adding he expects the battle to continue through the preseason. 'We're going to take this all the way,' he said. INJURY UPDATE Cardinals: Backup DT Olsen Pierre suffered a concussion. ... OT Ulrick John walked off the field with an ankle injury. Falcons: Rookie RB Brian Hill, competing with Terron Ward for a backup spot, left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Backup OT Kevin Graf also suffered an ankle injury and LB LaRoy Reynolds suffered a shoulder injury. ... RB Devonta Freeman (concussion protocol) did not play. He was on the field but not in uniform for pregame drills. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
