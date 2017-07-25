Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead has been cut, sources tell All22.com.

WFAA-TV reporter Joe Trahan was the first to report the third-year receiver had been let go.

A source has just confirmed #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been cut.#WFAACowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 24, 2017

The news came just minutes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dave Rich, Whitehead’s agent, said it was near logistically impossible for Whitehead to have committed a June 22 shoplifting for which he was allegedly arrested in Prince William County, Virginia.

According to The Associated Press, Prince William County police said Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr., 25 – Whitehead's real name – was arrested about 1:30 a.m. June 22 for stealing about $40 of items from a convenience store.

>> Read more trending news



Police couldn’t confirm that the man was the NFL player, but records matched his birthdate, the AP reported.

According to online records, a court date was missed July 6, leading to another charge. Another court date was set for Aug. 10.

Rich claimed that this was a case of mistaken identity, the AP reported. Whitehead told reporters that he “didn’t know about” the incident.

Rich told Rapoport that Whitehead could not have been in the area because he didn't fly to Virginia until 7:20 a.m. June 22 – several hours after the incident reportedly took place.

Spoke with agent Dave Rich, who represents #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. He tells me his client was NOT in VA the time of alleged incident — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

The alleged theft occurred per police on 6/22 at 1:30 am. But #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead’s only flew to Dulles at 7:20 am 6 hours LATER. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

One reason #Cowboys, Whitehead, his agent, no one knew of the arrest — Whitehead claims it wasn’t him. I’ve seen the flight records to show — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

And.. the #Cowboys informed Lucky Whitehead they cut him. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

Welp. That escalated quickly. Here is the backstory on former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead's wild day: pic.twitter.com/dg0FG1Vsdz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.